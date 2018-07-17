–Cook County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25

July 19

Kayak the Pond

6-8 p.m.

Trailside Museum of Natural History, 738 Thatcher Ave., River Forest

Free

Try kayaking on the sprawling pond adjacent to the Trailside Museum of Natural History as the sun sets and the campfire crackles. All equipment is provided for participants. Registration is required. Call 708-366-6530 to sign up.

Teen/Adult Female Self-defense Seminar

7-9 p.m.

JP Wood Martial Arts America, 249 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine

$20

Participants will learn practical and effective self-defense moves – where, how and what to hit, how to escape from holds and basic awareness information. The class will be taught by Master Jan Wood and Grand Master John Wood of JP Wood Martial Arts America and hosted by JOURNEYS the Road Home Young Professional Board. All proceeds will benefit JOURNEYS, a nonprofit agency that provides shelter, social services and housing to the homeless and those at risk of becoming homeless in north and northwest suburban Cook County. The session is for ages 14 and older. Register at journeystheroadhome.org/ypb-event.html.

July 20

Mario Kart in the Park

7-10 p.m.

Proksa Park, 3001 S. Wisconsin Ave., Berwyn

Free

Ever since its debut, Mario Kart has been one of the most popular video games of all time. At the Berwyn Park District’s second annual Mario Kart tournament, participants can work their way towards the championship match on the giant inflatable screen. Try to avoid shells, bananas and mystery boxes to become officially recognized as the new Mario Kart Champion in Berwyn. All ages welcome. Tournaments will be formed into age groups.

Third Friday Flick

Dusk

Grass lot south of 173rd Street and Oak Park Avenue

Free

The next movie in the Third Friday Flicks series of interactive outdoor singalong movies is “Beauty and the Beast,” the Disney live-action movie about a monstrous-looking prince and a young woman who fall in love.

July 21

Yard Sale to Benefit Adoption Center for Cats

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Harmony House for Cats, 2914 N. Elston Ave., Chicago

Free

This sale will feature electronics, artwork, tools, books, music, movies, sporting goods, furniture, toys, appliances, housewares, collectibles, jewelry, home decor, linens, pet care, lawn and garden, children’s toys, holiday items. Proceeds will benefit Harmony House for Cats, a cageless, no-kill adoption center.

Taste of Korea Chicagoland Festival

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4999 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie

Free

Feast on authentic and fusion Korean cuisine while surrounded by various merchandise vendors. This weekend showcases traditional and contemporary on-stage entertainment (headlined by rap star J-REYEZ). The Midwest competition of the Changwon K-Pop World Festival will be held during the event. Two winners from the singing and dancing competitions will have the chance to take the world title in Korea.

“Cinderella”

11 a.m.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$14 adults, $12 children 12 and younger

The classic tale is about Cinderella who is forced to stay home while her mean stepmother and stepsisters attend a royal ball to meet the young handsome prince. That is until her fairy godmother comes to her rescue. This production is recommended for youngsters in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade. For tickets, go to MetropolisArts.com or call 847-577-2121.

July 22

World Arts and Music Festival

Noon-7 p.m.

Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Road, Evanston

Free

Evanston’s lakefront will be transformed into a global village for the festival. This two-day celebration of global diversity features art from various countries, family crafts activities, international cuisine, and live music and dance performances. Attendees will enjoy continuous performances at two venues. For more information, visit cityofevanston.org/worldmusic.

July 25

Riverside Farmers’ Market

Historic Water Tower in Centennial Plaza, 10 Pine Ave., Riverside

2:30-7 p.m.

Free

The market offers shoppers a choice of produce, meats, baked goods, confections, locally prepared foods and other specialty goods and services. The market also provides live music, a weekly scavenger hunt, crafts and kids’ activities.

–Cook County Calendar of Events July 18 – July 25–