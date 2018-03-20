–Cook County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28

March 22

Wellness Fair

5-7 p.m.

Heritage Middle School, 6850 W 31st St., Berwyn

Free

The Berwyn Park District and South Berwyn School District 100 Wellness Committee presents the 10th Annual Wellness Fair. Walk through the fair and gain information for children and family members with a variety of resources on health, wellness and safety topics. The event will have exhibits booths, free screenings and a variety of demonstrations. For more information, visit berwynparks.org



March 24

Pancake Breakfast with the Bunny

8 a.m.-noon

Elmwood Park High School, 8201 W. Fullerton Ave., Elmwood Park

$6 per person; free for children 3 and younger

The Montclare-Elmwood Park Kiwanis Club will serve pancakes, juice, coffee and baked goods, and will have games, door prizes, face-painting and other activities. Free photos with the Easter Bunny will be offered to those who bring donations for area food pantries. Photos also may be purchased. For more information, call 708-473-7334 or 773-237-3097.

Garage Sale for Special Recreation

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Orland Park Civic Center, 14750 Ravinia Ave, Orland Park

Free

Proceeds from this indoor garage sale will go to support special recreation programs presented by village of Orland Park.

Mr. Nick

11 a.m.

Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook

Free

Families are invited to attend a concert that is tailor-made for adults and children.



Annual Shrimp Boil

5-11 p.m.

Post 615, 17423 S. 67th Court, Tinley Park

$15

The menu for the Sons of the American Legion’s annual shrimp boil will feature peel-and-eat shrimp, jambalaya, bread and coleslaw. The event will include music and raffles. For more information, call Jimmy Hunter at 708-567-9062 or the post at 708-532-1737.

A Celebration of Hip-Hop Culture

7:30 p.m.

Moraine Valley Community College, Fine and Performing Arts Center, 9000 W. College Pkwy., Palos Hills

$30, $25 senior citizens, free for students

Performers will be Omar Offendum, a Syrian-American rapper/poet; the Reminders including Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee/vocalist Aja Black;

Amirah Sackett, an internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer and teacher; and DJ Man-O-Wax.

March 24-25

Breakfast with the Bunny

9 a.m. and 11 a.m. seatings

Brookfield Zoo’s Discovery Center, 3300 Golf Road, Brookfield

$29.85 adults, $21.95 for children 3-11 years old, free for children 2 and younger

Enjoy live jazz banjo performed by the Banjo Buddies, take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny and indulge in an all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Call 708-688-8355 or go to czs.org. The breakfast also will be held March 31.

March 25

Annual Jazz Brunch Fundraiser

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Hilton Garden Inn, 1818 Maple Ave., Evanston

$60 in advance, $70 at the door

Chicago jazz favorite Bobby Broom is scheduled to headline. This event combines music, food and the opportunity to raise funds for the Evanston Work Ethic program, which selects high school students whose professional goals require additional study but not necessarily a college path. To order tickets, visit forrestepowell.com/2018-jazz-brunch/. For more information, call 847-859-2605.

March 26

Jazz Vocalist Performance

7 p.m.

Oak Park Arms, 408 S. Oak Park Ave., Oak Park

Free

The next Oak Park Arms Monday Night Concert Series will feature singer Dee Alexander with Jeremy Kahn and Eric Schneider. The Monday Night Concert Series, which is open to the public, is dedicated to presenting small ensembles, primarily solos, duos and trios. Alexander is one of Chicago’s most respected female vocalists. Her talents span every music genre, and a favorite is jazz.

March 28

Women Artists from Rococo to Impressionism

7 p.m.

Tinley Park Public Library, 7851 Timber Drive, Tinley Park

Free

Lecturer Jeff Nigro will host an illustrated presentation in which he celebrates the work of several pre-modern-era women artists who, despite numerous obstacles and prejudice, achieved great success. Register in person at the library, online at tplibrary.org, or by phone at 708-532-0160, ext. 3.

–Cook County Calendar of Events March 21 – March 28–