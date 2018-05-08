–Cook County Calendar of Events May 9 – May 16

May 9

Hop to It! Starting a Craft Brewery

6 p.m.

Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect

Free

The Mount Prospect Entrepreneurs Initiative will hold an education session about what it takes to open your own brewery. For more information, go to mountprospect.org/mpei.

May 10

A Bintel Brief: The Dear Abby Column of the Forverts

11 a.m.

Oakton Community College, 7701 N. Lincoln Ave., Skokie

Free

Writer and humorist Khane-Faygl Turtletaub revisits the poignant and humorous letters of A Bintel Brief (Yiddish for a bundle of letters), the advice column of the Yiddish daily newspaper, the Forverts. Reflecting the immigrant experience, A Bintel Brief provided a map for those drowning in a sea of strange new customs, providing guidance on everything from family to finances and romance to religion. Reservations are encouraged. Call (312) 322-1700.

Pin-Ups on Tour

8 p.m.

The American Legion Evanston Post 42, 1030 Central St., Evanston

$15

This event recreates the magic of the Hollywood Canteen that operated during the 1940s as a club offering dancing, drinks and entertainment for servicemen, usually on their way overseas. The evening will feature dancing showgirls, comedy, variety acts, soulful lounge singers, raffle-ticket selling beauties and a few surprises. Tickets are available at goldstar.com.

May 11

Shred-a-thon

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Berwyn Public Library, 2701 Harlem Ave., Berwyn

Free

Guard against identity theft by destroying papers that contain important personal information. Bring documents to the library and they will be shredded and properly disposed.

May 12

Social Bike Ride through Skokie Lagoons

9 a.m.

Performance Bicycle, 284 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook

Free

This is an 8-mile a social ride through the Skokie Lagoons. The ride starts and ends at Performance Bike in Northbrook. This is a no-drop casual ride designed for beginner riders and riders just looking to meet new people and enjoy the views Northbrook has to offer.

Native Plant Sale

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens, 7402 W. Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights

Free

The public is invited to a native plant sale that will feature a variety of native wildflowers and grasses for sale. Proceeds will support Lake Katherine upkeep and programs.

Make a Flower, Give a Flower

1 p.m.

Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., Oak Park

Free

This creative and meaningful paper flower-making workshop is being presented by Mothers and Others for Peace. The group’s intention is that for each paper flower you create, you can share another with someone who least expects it. Materials will be provided.

May 13

Spring Flower Show: Hashtag No Filter

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Ave., Chicago

Free, but donations are suggested

The 2018 Spring Flower Show: Hashtag No Filter, offering a dizzying array of colors and blooms, closes on Mother’s Day. The show offers an opportunity to reflect and experience the wonder of nature. Children’s activities will be offered from 12-4 p.m. The Persistence of the Unsorted, an exhibition of new work by Artist in Residence Claire Pentecost, will be on view in the conservatory’s Palm House.

May 16

“The Hello Girls”

6 p.m.

Des Plaines History Center, 781 Pearson St., Des Plaines

Free

The book, “The Hello Girls” by Elizabeth Cobbs, will be discussed. It is the story of how American’s first women soldiers helped the U.S. Army win World War I. In 1918, the U.S. Army Signal Corps sent 223 women to France. They were masters of the latest technology: the telephone switchboard. Gen. John Pershing, commander of the American Expeditionary Forces, demanded female “wire experts” when he discovered that inexperienced doughboys were unable to keep him connected with troops under fire.

