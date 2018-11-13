–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 18

Nov. 16

Holidays on the Town

5-9 p.m.

Downtown Palatine

$5

The Downtown Palatine Business Association will kick off the holiday season with its Holiday Trolley that will whisk the public around to the 24 participating businesses who will open their doors for a festive evening in Palatine’s historic downtown. A Holidays on the Town Passport is required to participate in the event and to ride on the Holiday Trolley. Passports are available for purchase at any of the participating locations, and on the night of the event. To get the passports and for more information about the event, go to DowntownPalatine.org.

Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting

6 p.m.

Millennium Park, Michigan Avenue and Randolph Street, Chicago

Free

Actor Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton in Chicago’s “Hamilton”) will serve as emcee for the event that will feature music and special guests.

Nov. 16-18

CHICAGOPEX

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18

Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd., Itasca

Free

The theme of this year’s Chicago Philatelic Society (CPS)’s philatelic exhibition is Honoring: Illinois Bicentennial and the Centennial of the End of World War I. Approximately 250 frames of philatelic material will be on display at this World Series of Philately event. The show bourse will feature about 75 dealers from the United States and Europe, offering an array of material to interest collectors of all levels of interest. The U.S. Postal Service and the U.N. Postal Administration will also attend. The show includes a youth / beginners’ booth, as well as meetings and speakers.

Nov. 17

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser for Concert Band

3-7 p.m.

Tinley Park Community Church, 7939 W. 167th St., Tinley Park

$7 per person, $25 for family of five at the door

An all-you-can-eat dinner will feature spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, desserts and beverages. This 21st annual event will benefit the Tinley Park Community Band and community music education. Band members will perform throughout the dinner.

Nov. 18

Artisan Faire

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Temple Beth Israel, 3601 W. Dempster St., Skokie

Free

Sisterhood Temple Beth Israel will present its annual fair, in time for Hanukkah gift-buying. Children’s clothes, jewelry, dyed clothing, fused glass, scarves and mittens, cards, pottery, prints, soaps, Judaica, cookbooks and other items will be sold. Free gift wrapping will be available. For more information, call 847-675-0951 or visit tbiskokie.org.

Unique Boutique

11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Ezra-Habonim, the Niles Township Jewish Congregation, 4500 Dempster St., Skokie

Free

More than 25 vendors will be selling a selection of hand-made scarves, hats, purses and jewelry, hand-painted silk blouses, decorative pottery, serving pieces, fused glass, Judaica and children’s books at the boutique hosted by the synagogue sisterhood. For more information, call the synagogue office at 847-675-4141 or go to ehnt.org.

Old Time Radio: Heroes on the Air

2 p.m.

LaGrange Public Library, 10 W. Cossitt Avenue, LaGrange

Free

Join Steve Darnall as he showcases heroes who transitioned from comic strips and comic books to radio in the 1930s, including Little Orphan Annie, Flash Gordon and Superman. Darnall will also discuss legendary heroes who began in radio and went on to “conquer” the world. Darnall is the host of “Those Were the Days” on WDCB-FM 1-5 p.m. Saturdays. Register by calling 708-215-3220.

Musica Lumina

3 p.m.

St. John Brebeuf Church, 8307 N Harlem Ave., Niles

Free, donations accepted

Concert-goers who will hear the brilliance of Mendelssohn’s powerful musical setting of several psalms and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony when the Niles Metropolitan Chorus and the Musica Lumina Orchestra perform.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 14 – Nov. 18–