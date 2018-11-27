–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 28 – Dec. 5

Nov. 30

Meet children’s book author and illustrator

4 p.m.

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka

Free

Jan Brett will visit The Book Stall for a drawing demonstration and book-signing in celebration of her new picture book, “The Snowy Nap!” In addition to meeting the author, visitors will be able snap their photo in front of The Snowy Nap Tour Bus, and meet Hedgie the Hedgehog. With more than 34 million books in print, Brett is one of the nation’s foremost illustrators of children’s books.

Sculpting America with an Italian Chisel

7:30 p.m.

Casa Italia Chicago, 3800 Division St., Stone Park

Free

Without Luigi Del Bianco, there would be no Mount Rushmore. “Out of Rushmore’s Shadow: The Luigi Del Bianco Story” is the story of the chief carver of one of the America’s greatest memorials told by his grandson, actor, singer and storyteller Lou Del Bianco. RSVP is a must. Go to casaitaliachicago.org.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

8 p.m.

Recreation Center, 2 Conti Pkwy., Elmwood Park

Free

The public is invited to watch one of the most popular holiday movies, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” An angel is sent from heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

Dec. 1

Tinley Toy Parade

11:45 a.m.

175th Street to Zabrocki Plaza, Tinley Park

Free

The Tinley Toy Parade celebrates the official arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will visit the Oak Park Avenue train station immediately following the conclusion of the parade. Children are encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for persons of any age, to be donated to a local charity.

Holiday Giveback

1-3 p.m.

North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook

Free

Combining family fun with community service, the North Suburban YMCA invites guests of all ages to participate in a volunteer project, while enjoying holiday crafts, activities and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Guests at the event can help pack “blessing bags” of everyday essentials that will be distributed to individuals in need. Registration is recommended. Go to NSYMCA.org.

Dec. 1-2

“Holiday Bells Are Ringing” concert

2:30 p.m.

Glenbrook South High School, 4000 W. Lake Ave., Glenview

$22

The New Tradition Chorus, a fifty-man a cappella chorus, will present its 36th annual holiday show. They will sing favorite traditional and contemporary holiday songs to celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah. This year, for the first time, the Chicago Bronze, an English handbell ensemble, will make a special guest appearance. Chicago Bronze will take the stage to ring out a few special numbers. Also, as a special treat, the chorus will join the handbell ensemble for several carols. Tickets are available online at newtradition.org or by phone at 800-746-9246.

Dec. 2

Parade of Lights

5 p.m.

177th Street along Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park

Free

The Parade of Lights includes festive floats and vehicles, sponsored by local businesses and community groups, and school bands displaying the spirit of the season.

Dec. 4

The Lakeside Singers

7:30 p.m.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$35 adults, $25 senior citizens and students

The Lakeside Signers return to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre with their newest holiday concert “Oh, What Fun,” a mashup of traditional choral and contemporary holiday songs. Tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 847-577-2121.

Dec. 5

“A Charlie Brown Christmas”

7:30 p.m.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights

$30, $35 to be seated at a table on the stage

The Cyrus Chestnut Trio will perform Vince Guaraldi’s classic score from “A Charlie Brown Christmas. Virtuosic and playful, pianist Cyrus Chestnut infuses these classic charts with his soulful sound. Tickets can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 847-577-2121.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Nov. 28 – Dec. 5–