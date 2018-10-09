–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 10 – Oct. 14

Oct. 11

McCare Cancer Prevention Night

5:30-7:30 p.m.

McDonald’s, 188 E. Dundee Road, Wheeling

Free

The Wheeling Police Department is holding a fundraiser to support cancer prevention. Wheeling police officers will be working behind the counter, in the drive-thru, and throughout the restaurant. Pies will be sold by personnel wearing an Apple Pie Costume. All pies sold by the officers and 20 percent of sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

Oct. 12-14

Ace Comic Con Midwest

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago

4-9 p.m. Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14

$125 for three-day pass, $50 and $65 daily admission, $5-$10 for children

Join Marvel stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), and Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) with Zazie Beetz (Domino) and Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser) rounding out the current ACE Comic Con Midwest lineup. WWE fans will have the opportunity to meet WWE Superstars the Bella Twins, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. The event will also feature world-renowned comic writers and artists, hand-picked vendors and exhibitors, and 30 hours of live panel programming across multiple stages throughout the weekend.

Oct. 13

Fall Fishing Classic

7 a.m.-noon

Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens, 7402 Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights

$100 donation

Fish the entire shore of Lake Katherine at this catch-and-release fundraiser to benefit the nature center and botanic gardens. The donation includes lunch at noon and prizes for the biggest catches of the day. Sign up at the nature center or by calling 708-361-1873.

Oak Park Farmers’ Market

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Parking lot of Pilgrim Church, 460 Lake St., Oak Park

Free

Area farmers and planters sell seasonal fruits and vegetables, meat, cheese and eggs, bread and grains, dairy products, flowers and plants, honey, maple syrup and jarred items. The market is known for its doughnuts made onsite and local musicians playing bluegrass.

Hello Kitty Café Truck

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Westfield Old Orchard, 4905 Old Orchard Center, Skokie

Free

The Hello Kitty Café Truck is coming to Westfield Old Orchard. The truck, featuring Hello Kitty themed food and merchandise, will be parked near L.L. Bean in the shopping center.

Fall Night Hike

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens, 7402 Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights

Free

Discover nature’s fall nightlife on a one-mile hike around Lake Katherine followed by a campfire and hot cider. Lake Katherine’s Director and Chief Naturalist Gareth Blakesley will point out the creatures that come out to play. Participants are advised to dress for hiking and fall weather conditions and meet at the Nature Center. Registration is available at the Palos Heights Public Library, 12501 S. 71st Ave., Palos Heights.

Oct. 13 and Oct. 14

Halloween Movie Fest

5 p.m.

Evanston Public Library, 1703 Orrington Ave., Evanston

Free

The library is showing Halloween-themed movies on weekends in October. On Oct. 13, “Halloweentown” will be shown. The movie is about Marnie, who on her 13th birthday, learns she’s a witch. She discovers a secret portal, and is transported to Halloweentown, a magical place where ghosts and ghouls, witches and werewolves live apart from the human world. But she soon finds herself battling wicked warlocks, evil curses, and endless surprises. On Oct. 14, the library is showing, “Monster House.” Three teens discover that their neighbor’s house is really a living, breathing, scary monster, but no adults believe them. With Halloween approaching, the trio must find a way to destroy the structure before innocent trick-or-treaters meet ghastly ends.

