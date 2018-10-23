–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 28

Oct. 25

Introduction to FamilySearch.org

6:30 p.m.

Palos Heights Public Library, 12501 S. 71st Ave. Palos Heights

Free

Those who are interested in delving into their family history can learn how to get started on genealogical research with FamilySearch.org. This class will teach how to search for records, build a family tree, order microfilm and more.

Oct. 26

Radio Goes to War

2:30 p.m.

Central Library, Schaumburg Township District Library, 130 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg

Free

World War II marked the first time Americans could learn about the development of a war through radio. Steve Darnall will present a program playing some of the extensive audio archives he uses on his “Those Were the Days” program on WDCB.

Ghostbuster’s Ball

7 p.m.

O’Connor Community Building at Prospect Park, 733 N. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge

$30 per couple resident, $36 non-resident

The werewolves will howl and the monsters will mash at the Park Ridge Park District’s Ghostbuster’s Bash. Participants are invited to wear costumes and be judged for prizes. A devilish DJ will play spooktacular sounds and a gremlin’s dessert buffet will be served. The party is for children ages 3 and older accompanied by an adult. Register online at prparks.org with Activity #5151028-01.

Oct. 26-27

Attic to Basement Clearance Sale

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

First United Methodist Church, 418 W. Touhy Ave., Park Ridge

Free

The sale promises bargains galore, such as household goods, games, toys, tools, small appliances, furniture, jewelry and books. Proceeds will go toward United Methodist Women missions.

Oct. 27

Halloween Parade in the Hemingway District

9:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Parade will kick off at Pleasant Street and Oak Park Avenue

Free

Children are invited to dress in costume and parade up Oak Park Avenue and then trick-or-treat at participating local businesses. This portion of the avenue will be closed to traffic to allow for the parade.

Saturday Afternoon at the Movies

1 p.m.

Hoffman Estates Branch Library, 1550 Hassell Road, Hoffman Estates

Free

The 2016 version of the movie, “Ghostbusters,” will be shown in the library’s meeting room. All ages are invited. This version is a reboot of the 1984 original movie by the same name. The story focuses on four women who begin a ghost-catching business in New York City. The film lead stars are Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

Mummies Night

4-7 p.m.

The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago, 1155 E. 58th St., Chicago

Suggested donation $5 per adult, free for children

Mummify the museum’s simulated mummy, take a mummy tour and hear a mummy-tale. Craft a mummy to take home, compete in a Mummy Wrap Race and catch a family photo at the Great Pyramids and with life-sized camel standees. Play the game many a mummy has taken to his own tomb – Senet. And as always, in the galleries, King Tut’s monumental 17-foot-tall statue and a 40-ton Assyrian winged bull will lend a photogenic background for witches, vampires, monsters, princesses or whatever your costume. Mummy Tours will occur every half hour. Tickets are free, but space is limited. Reserve tickets ahead of time through the registration link found at oi.uchicago.edu.

Songs in the Key of “C”

6 p.m.

Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg

$20, $10 for senior citizens and students

Songs in the Key of “C” is a soul-stirring production of sacred, inspirational and gospel music written by Carolyn E. Hollins, and performed by a multi-cultural ensemble of singers, musicians and liturgical dancers. The program has a message of hope, love, peace and joy.

Oct. 28

Boo Bash

Noon-3 p.m.

Oak Park Avenue Train Station, 6700 South St., Tinley Park

Free

The Boo Bash activities will include activities for families will young children. Activities will include spooky hay rides, an interactive animal encounter, games, crafts, music, magic shows, dance lessons and a Witch’s Storytime. Food and beverages will be sold.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 24 – Oct. 28–