–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 10

Oct. 5

Movies in The Park

Dusk

Central Park, 75th Avenue and Fullerton, Elmwood Park

Free

The season for outdoor movies is not yet over. The Elmwood Park Recreation Department will show “Footloose,” the story of an upbeat Chicago teen who moves to a small Southern town in which, as a result of the efforts of a local minister, dancing and rock music have been banned. The teen sets out to change that. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the movie.

Oct. 6

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market

7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

University Place and Oak Avenue, Evanston

Free

As many as 58 vendors will sell a wide variety of goods, including fruits, vegetables, meat, flowers, cheese, eggs and baked goods. LINK cards are accepted. LINK customers will be able to receive a match of up to $25 per Saturday. The Spud Club offers free activities for children ages 2 to 10 years old. Parking is free in the adjacent 1800 Maple Avenue Self Park Garage with ticket validation at the City of Evanston tent at the market.

Earthy Art for Kids

2-4 p.m.

Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel St., Skokie

$10 for Skokie residents, $13 for nonresidents

Children 6-10 years of age can stretch their creativity by designing with natural materials in the natural world. Projects may include rock towers, leaf arrays, texture rubbings and stick structures. Visit skokieparks.org or call the nature center at 847-677-7001 to register.

Oct. 6-7

Lincoln Square Apple Fest

2300 W. Leland, Chicago

9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 6

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 7

Free

The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce’s 31st annual Apple Fest will feature apples, apple cider, apple pies and all sorts of apple treat and confection! Activities include chef demos, live music on the Lawrence Avenue Music Stage, and activities for children at the Leland Avenue Kids Zone. This year, event planners have added two hours on Saturday evening to accommodate Apple Fest’s growing interest and participation. On Oct. 6, Giddings Gourmet chef demonstrations, including cider-making, apple-influenced treats and other fall favorite dishes. On Oct. 7, an Apple Pie Bake-Off will be held where local celebrity judges will award prizes based on appearance, crust, filling and overall taste/flavor. More information on the bake-off is available at lincolnsquare.org/apple-fest.

Oct. 7

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

10 a.m.-noon

Centennial Park, 1821 Sheridan Road, Evanston

Donation

Northwest Center Against Sexual Assault’s 5th Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a playful activism as men adorn 4-inch red stiletto heels and strut for one mile to raise awareness about the serious causes and effects of men’s sexualized violence against women. Potential participants are invited to form teams and raise support. All money will go to the organization that provides services to survivors of sexual violence. For questions or sponsorship/volunteer opportunities, email rplascencia@nwcasa.org.

Teen Cooking Boot Camp

Noon-3 p.m.

Cheney Mansion, 220 N. Euclid Ave., Oak Park

$50 for residents, $65 for non-residents

Some teens think any healthy food is “bizarre” or “exotic.” Chef Daniel Vogel from Food Obsession and Obsessed Kitchen and Bar wants to dispel that notion by showing teens that such food show is actually tasty and easy to make. Participants will join the chef in the dining room for a question-and-answer session while they enjoy the fruits of their labor. All equipment will be supplied. Register at registration.pdop.org.

Oct. 10

The Adoption Process from A to Z

7-9:15 p.m.

Lyons Township High School (North Campus), 100 S. Brainard Ave., La Grange

$30 per family

Attorney Sally Wildman will help you know the options as you explore the world of adoption. She will present fundamentals of an adoption and the legal steps involved, with focus on preparing you to adopt. Wildman will share resources on choosing adoption agencies, community support, and related professionals. Discussion will focus on the types of adoption and the common needs of adopted children and current trends in open adoption. Registration is required and closes Oct. 8. Call 708-579-6573.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 3 – Oct. 10–