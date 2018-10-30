–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Nov. 2-4

Scrapbooking Weekend

6 p.m.-midnight Nov. 2

10 a.m.-midnight Nov. 3

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4

Lake Katherine Nature Center and Botanic Gardens, 7402 W. Lake Katherine Drive, Palos Heights

$10-$30

Get creative, share tips and make a special scrapbook during this craft weekend. Snacks and beverages will be proved all weekend, along with dinner on Saturday and lunch on Sunday. Participants should bring their own sack lunches for Saturday. Registration required at the nature center. For more information, call 708-361-1873.

Nov. 3

Fall Flea Market

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Robert Crown Community Center, 1701 Main St., Evanston

Free

The Robert Crown Community Center’s annual Fall Flea Market connects people who are looking to resell items, such as sporting equipment, household goods, jewelry, books and more, to folks who like a bargain and believe in the three Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle. Sellers can rent tables at the market for $35. To rent a table, contact Gladys Flores at 847-448-8258 or gflores@cityofevanston.org.

Meet and Greet: Fruit Bats

10 a.m.

Emily Oaks Nature Center, 4650 Brummel St., Skokie

$10 for Skokie residents, $12 for non-residents

Be introduced to the world of bats and see several fruit bats up close. Find out where bats live, what they eat and their importance to the ecosystem. The Flying Fox Conservation Fund will lead this live animal presentation, which will take place indoors. Visit skokieparks.org or call the Nature Center at 847-677-7001 to sign up.

Nov. 3 and 7

Step Back into a 1950s Halloween

1-3:30 p.m.

The 1950s Park Forest House Museum (in St. Mary’s Catholic Church), 227 Monee Road, Park Forest

$5, children 12 and under accompanied by an adult free

Vintage Halloween decorations including die-cuts, Halloween Gurley candles and more are on display as part of Park Forest’s 70th anniversary exhibit. Visit for a nostalgic look at Halloween in the 1950s. The display can be viewed Wednesdays and Saturdays through November.

Nov. 4

Chili Cook Off

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

River Park Moose Lodge, 8601 W. Fullerton, River Grove

$15

The Mont Clare/Elmwood Park Lions is sponsoring its 8th annual Lions Club Chili Cook Off. The audience will judge the People’s Choice Best Chili. The admission price will include hot dogs, chips and sweets along with a chance to win a door prize or gift basket. A cash bar will open at 11:30 a.m., and chili and food service will begin at 12 p.m. For more information, call 708-456-6408.

Film and Discussion: “The Good Nazi”

1-3 p.m.

Illinois Holocaust Museum and Educational Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie

Free with museum admission

“The Good Nazi” is a 50-minute television documentary. It chronicles the scientific work of a joint U.S.-Canadian-Israeli-Lithuanian research team in July 2017 on a site, HKP 562, a Nazi labor camp on the outskirts of Vilnius, where the largest number of Vilna Ghetto Jews survived thanks to the efforts of a compassionate Nazi Officer, Major Karl Plagge. Lead archaeologist for the project, Dr. Richard Freund of the University of Hartford, will provide insights. Reservations required. Register online at ilholocaustmuseum.org or call 847-967-4800.

Letters from Home Concert

3 p.m.

Pick-Staiger Concert Hall, 50 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston

$20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, $10 for students and children

The Northshore Concert Band begins its 63rd season with a concert featuring guest artists, Nois Saxophone Quartet. The concert will feature the music of Aaron Copeland, Frank Ticheli and Peter Mennin. Purchase tickets online at northshoreband.org, or at the box office the day of the concert.

Nov. 6

“What’s With Chicago?” Trivia Contest

7 p.m.

The Rock house, 1742 Glenview Road, Glenview

Free

Ellen Shubart, Chicago author of “What’s With Chicago?,” a new book featuring “The quirks, personality and charm of the Windy City,” will lead a trivia quiz contest. Prizes will be awarded for those who best answer questions about Chicago’s nicknames through the ages, the role of the Chicago River, or Chicago’s sports-crazy calendar with year-round activities from baseball to “Chicago’s game:” 16-inch softball. Reservations are not necessary.





–Cook County Calendar of Events Oct. 31 – Nov. 6–