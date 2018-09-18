–Cook County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 26

Sept. 20-22

Air New Zealand

10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Pioneer Court, The Plaza at Tribune Tower, 401 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Free

The free, three-day event will take place in downtown Chicago at Pioneer Court, the plaza at Tribune Tower and will showcase why Air New Zealand believes it’s a better way to fly. As well as experimenting with Virtual Reality, guests can sample free New Zealand inspired cuisine and drinks and enter the draw to win a pair of roundtrip tickets to New Zealand or Australia. All ages are invited to enjoy New Zealand and Australia like never before, ahead of Air New Zealand’s new nonstop service between Chicago and Auckland coming later this fall.

Sept. 21

Friday Night Live Concert

7-9:30 p.m.

Glenview Park Golf Club, 800 Shermer Road, Glenview

Free

The public is invited to the Glenview Park Golf Club for hot-off-the-grill favorites, cold drinks and live music, performed by Die Musikmeisters, a German band. Limited food menu and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverages permitted. For more information, visit golfglenview.com.

Jazz Night in the Circle

7-9 p.m.

Elmwood Park Village Hall, 11 Conti Pkwy., Elmwood Park

Free

This is Elmwood Park’s final concert in its Summer in the Circle music series. The New Standard Quintet, a jazz band, will perform.

Sept. 21-Sept. 22

25th Annual Rummage and Bake Sale

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 8013 Laramie Ave., Skokie

Free

Rummage sale items will include clothing, toys, housewares, decorations, books, music, luggage, linens, jewelry, art, furniture, collectibles, sporting goods, tools and games. A boutique area will have higher-end items and collectibles. The bake sale will be both days and will feature homemade treats from the church’s members. A bag sale will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 22. Fill bags with as many things as possible and pay $5 for regular bags and $10 for large ones.

Sept. 21-Sept. 23

American Craft Exposition

Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook Road, Glencoe

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21-Sept. 22

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 23

$15 for a single three-day pass and $13 for Chicago Botanic Garden members; tickets go up to $30 and $45; ticket and parking combination offers available at chicagobotanic.org; children under 12 admitted free

This competitive juried show and sale of fine craft features one-of-a-kind handcrafted artwork and luxury collections from some of the country’s leading craftspeople. Meet some of the country’s top artists—along with selected emerging artists—in 12 media, including jewelry, ceramics, metal, glass, leather and baskets. Proceeds will support increased access to psychiatric services at NorthShore University HealthSystem.

Sept. 22

Brookfield Fine Arts Festival

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Kiwanis Park, 8820 Brookfield Ave., Brookfield

Free

This annual art show features paintings, photography, sculptures, fiber arts, crafts, jewelry, and more from dozens of talented artists. Guests will also enjoy live music, a sidewalk chalk contest, family-friendly crafting activities, an artist raffle, the annual duck race, craft beer, wine and an array of food trucks. Parking is free.

Sept. 23

Culinary Tour of Devon Avenue

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

On Devon Avenue, at California going east

$65

This tour will help attendees to build a deeper understanding of Indian food and culture and gain the confidence to explore Indian enclaves and restaurants on their own. Each person will get a copy of a cookbook of family recipes. For more information and to buy tickets, send an email to cardamomkitchen@gmail.com or call 773-825-5775.

Sept. 24

Beginner’s Guide to the Golden Age of Radio

10:30 am

Hillside Public Library, 405 N. Hillside Ave., Hillside

Free

Steve Darnall, the host of Those Were the Days and the publisher of Nostalgia Digest Magazine, will talk about the big names and top shows to emerge from the Golden Age of radio. In addition, he will discuss how radio, the first mass medium, affected the lives of Americans.

Sept. 25

Wiggleworms

10-10:45 a.m.

Gallagher Way, 3637 N. Clark St., Chicago

Free

The 45-minute performance welcomes young children and their families and caregivers to wiggle along with friends and neighbors. Wiggleworms brings live music, shakers, bubbles, singing and dancing for children of all ages to enjoy, but designed for children ages 1 to 6. Following the music program, the audience is invited all to stay for family-friendly movie screenings.

Sept. 26

When Women Ruled the World

7 p.m.

Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B Wells Drive, Chicago

$42 to $54

Kara Cooney, professor of Egyptian art and architecture at UCLA, will talk about a time in ancient history when women ruled the world. Often neglected in history books, these women were considered exceptions to the rule, political pawns in a patriarchal society, but their power and influence is undeniable. Cleopatra used her sensuality — and her money — to build alliances with warlords of the Roman Empire. Neferusobek was the first woman to definitively take the title of King. Nefertiti is known more for her beauty than for bringing a fractured Egypt together. Buy tickets at myauditoriumtheatre.org.

–Cook County Calendar of Events Sept. 19 – Sept. 26–