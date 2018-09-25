–Cook County Calendar of Events Sept. 26 – Sept. 30

Sept. 28-30

Pedal Oak Park Tour

9:30 a.m.

Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, 951 Chicago Ave., Oak Park

$45

Oak Park is home to the world’s largest collection of buildings designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Explore some of the village’s historic neighborhoods on a guided bicycle tour of 21 Wright-designed structures. Wright sites featured on this tour will include Wright’s Home and Studio, Frank Thomas House, Heurtley House, Cheney House and Furbeck House. Bring your own bike or one can be provided (included in tour admission). Discounted price of $40 for members of the Wright Home and Studio Foundation.

Sept. 28

No Limit Laughs Comedy IMPROV Players

8 p.m.

Orland Park Cultural Center, 14760 Park Lane, Orland Park

$7

Get your funny on and join the No Limit Laughs Orland Park Comedy IMPROV players for a night of improvised comedy. Each show is different because the audience’s suggestions fuel off-the-cuff fun. The show is for those 18 and older.

Sept. 29

Morton Grove Farmers’ Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Morton Grove Civic Center, 6140 W. Dempster St., Morton Grove

Free

The weekly market features fresh produce, plants and flowers, baked goods, prepared foods and other vendors selling a variety of goods and services; along with live entertainment, contests and informative programs. For more information about times and participants, visit mgfarmersmarket.org. Also, the Morton Grove Museum/Haupt-Yehl House, a farmhouse dating from the late 19th century and depicting life in the village from 1888 to 1918, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the farmer market. The museum is 6240 Dempster, just behind the market.

Party for the Preserves

8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Deer Grove East Forest Preserve, 1599 Pepper Tree Drive., Palatine

Free

Celebrate National Public Lands Day at Cook County’s first forest preserve. Enjoy a day of fun, including birding and crafting activities, recreation clinics, food and drink, music and more. Stay into the night to enjoy s’mores and stargazing. Registration is required for some activities, and a schedule of events throughout the day is posted on the Forest Preserves of Cook County website: fpdcc.com/event/party-for-the-preserves/

The 606 Trail Bar Crawl

4-9 p.m.

On the 606 Trail, Chicago

$10 plus $2.24 booking fee

MeetPeopleChicago.com is planning this outing to visit four bars along The 606 Trail and walk the trail. The walk will explore the neighborhoods of Wicker Park, Bucktown and Humboldt Park during its stops. Drinks and food will be available at each stop. Make reservations at MeetPeopleChicago.com.

Sept. 30

Historic Berwyn’s Bungalow Tour

Noon-5 p.m.

Berwyn Depot Train Station, 6801 Windsor Ave., Berwyn

$20, 25 on the day of the tour

This tour will showcase houses and historical sites in the Historic Berwyn Depot District neighborhood. Tour goers will see a broad range of homes as well as some notable commercial buildings. Tour goers will see how older houses have been preserved and adapted for modern living. All proceeds benefit the Berwyn Historical Society, a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve, protect, and promote architectural and historic resources in Berwyn. Purchase tickets at berwynbungalow.org.

The Chicago Cossacks: Music and Dance from Around the World

2 p.m.

Morton Grove Public Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove

Free

Chicago Cossacks will present the music and dance of Russia and Ukraine, as well as songs in Italian, French, Ukrainian, Hebrew, Yiddish, Spanish and more. The band plays traditional Russian musical instruments such as domra (mandolin), balalaika and bayan (button accordion). For more information, visit mgpl.org or call 847-965-4220.

Studio5 Sunday Film Series

4 p.m.

Studio5, 1934 Dempster St., Evanston

$10

The public is invited to a screening of the 1986 film “‘Round Midnight,” about a troubled, but talented jazz musician who leaves the U.S. to escape his problems and go to Paris, starring real-life jazz legend Dexter Gordon. Screenwriter Dana Olsen will host a pre-show commentary.

