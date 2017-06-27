— Cook County commissioner remembered for leadership

Cook County Commissioner Robert Steele is being remembered as a longtime public servant who cared about people and an advocate for organ donations, himself the recipient of a kidney.

Steele died Monday (June 19) at the age of 55 after a bout with pneumonia.

His family released a statement, saying that “Robert was affectionately called the Man of Steele and he had the biggest heart for people. He loved working in the trenches among community organizations, churches, schools, at-risk youth and senior citizens … . A tireless public servant, Cook County Commissioner Robert Steele will be deeply missed by the communities he served, his family and his children.”

Timothy Evans, chief judge of the Cook County Circuit Court, said Steele represented far more than just the county’s 2nd District, which he served for nine years.

“Commissioner Steele was an effective advocate not only for his district but for the justice system as well,” Evans said. “He took particular interest in the young men and women in the system; and I will always be thankful for his support to programs that helped individuals find a positive path to travel in life.”

Evans said he was saddened to learn of Steele’s passing and offered his condolences to his family, colleagues and constituents.

“I am grateful for his vision in supporting the court on its plan to open a community court later this year for nonviolent young adults in the North Lawndale neighborhood,” Evans said. “Commissioner Steele recognized the value of compassionate justice and how it can restore the defendant, the victim and the community as a whole.”

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said Steele’s contributions to the county were many — from serving as president pro tem of the County Board in her absence to being chairman of the county’s Environmental Control and Contract Compliance committees.

“Robert was a lifelong Chicagoan and he cared deeply about his community of North Lawndale,” Preckwinkle said.

She added that Steele carried the torch for organ donation in the county and beyond.

“He was a tireless advocate for organ donation after receiving a kidney transplant from his sister and could always be counted on to explain why organ donation is so important,” Preckwinkle said.

Along with his County Board duties, Steele also was a member of the board of directors for Mount Sinai Hospital, Gift of Hope and Frazier Preparatory Academy.

He served on the boards of the National Association of Counties Officials and the National Association of Black County Officials. He was president of NABCO from 2008-10.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time, Preckwinkle said.

Chicago Treasurer Kurt Summers worked with Steele when Preckwinkle’s chief of staff.

“I will forever be touched by his spirit,” Summers said.

He said Steele always put the people of Chicago at the forefront of his actions.

“Robert was a great man with a true dedication to serving the people of Chicago,” Summers said. “Everything Robert pursued in his life was in a pursuit to bettering our city, our neighborhoods and our people. From working in community outreach for the Chicago Park District to his role as executive director of the Lawndale Business & Local Development Corp., and ultimately as a Cook County commissioner, Robert touched the lives of many Chicagoans throughout the course of his career.”

Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin (13th District) said Steele was simply one of the best people to work with on county issues.

“He was always positive and looking to do good,” Suffredin said. “He will be truly missed.”

Robert Steele is the son of former Cook County Board President Bobbie Steele.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., leader of Operation PUSH, tweeted that Robert Steele was a true leader in county government and in Chicago.

“I miss him so much already,” Jackson said. “Rest in peace, brother beloved.”

— Cook County commissioner remembered for leadership —