Cook County to lay off more than 300 workers

Needing to close a $200 million gap in its budget, Cook County will be laying off more than 300 employees.

County Board President Toni Preckwinkle called it a “very sad and heartbreaking” move to have to give layoff notices to 321 county workers.

Cook County Commissioners unanimously approved a balanced $5.2 billion county budget Nov. 21 that mandated the layoffs. There are also more than 1,000 vacancies in various county offices and departments that will be eliminated in order to balance the budget.

The $200 million gap was created by last month’s repeal of the Sweetened Beverage Tax.

“We sought efficiencies wherever we could while at the same time protecting our vital services,” Preckwinkle said, “but unfortunately, we could not reach the needed savings without having to lay off some people. I deeply regret having to do so, but the fiscal realities we face left us with no choice.”