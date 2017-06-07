–Cook County News Briefs

Barrington Hills

Paulson earns medal from Garden Club of America

Barrington Hills resident Wendy Paulson, a lifelong advocate for nature education and biodiversity conservation, has received the Margaret Douglas Medal, one of the highest honors bestowed by The Garden Club Of America (GCA). Paulson received the award for notable service to the cause of conservation education — locally, nationally and internationally. As a teacher in Chicago, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C., Paulson has helped institute programs to enrich the science curricula, used local parks to teach children about nature, played a leadership role in community environmental organizations and led bird walks. She has also held board leadership positions in various conservation organizations, including The Nature Conservancy, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and BirdLife International. In Illinois, Paulson has worked for decades to restore grasslands, including hands-on involvement in seed collecting, sowing and removing invasive species. In addition, Paulson is co-founder and chairman of the Bobolink Foundation, whose mission is to advance conservation and stewardship of biodiversity through protection of natural areas, education and building local constituencies for nature. Paulson was nominated for the GCA award by the Ridgefield Garden Club, based in Connecticut. The GCA is a non-profit national organization composed of 200 clubs and nearly 18,000 members.

Buffalo Grove

Police Dept. invites area youth to ‘Bowl with a Cop’ event

The Buffalo Grove Police Department announced that it will host “Bowl with a Cop” from noon to 2 p.m. June 9 at Bowlero, 350 N. McHenry Road. The event — intended for area children (ages 7-17) — features two hours of free bowling with Buffalo Grove police officers in a relaxed, social setting to promote a trusting relationship between area youth and the officers. In addition, Bowlero will offer hot dogs and fountain drinks for $1 each during the event. Participants are encouraged to register with the Buffalo Grove Police Department by contacting Community Relations Officer Matthew Mills at (847) 459-2560 or via email at mmills@vbg.org. For more information, visit www.vbg.org.

Elmwood Park

Village to construct splash pad in Central Park

The Elmwood Park Board of Trustees recently announced the construction of a new splash pad to be built in Central Park, located at Fullerton and 75th avenues. The splash pad will complement the Aquatic Center in the Circle, and is being installed to expand opportunities for family recreation in the village. The Village Board voted to approve $118,000 for the construction of the splash pad. The project is expected to be completed by the end of July. For more information, call (708) 452-7300 or visit www.elmwoodpark.org.

Lansing

Free Summer Bus Lunch program set to begin

The village announced the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s Summer Lunch Bus program will begin June 12 and run through Aug. 18. The program serves nutritious meals to children and teens at no charge. It will be available from 11:05 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave. Anyone age 18 and under is eligible. All meals must be eaten on-site. For more information, call the Greater Chicago Food Depository at (773) 247-3663, Ext. 4080 or visit www.villageoflansing.com.

Arlington Heights

Senior Citizens Commission seeks nominees for service award

The Village of Arlington Heights Senior Citizens Commission is seeking nominations for the 10th annual Kenneth Hood Senior Service Award. Candidates must reside, work or volunteer in the Village of Arlington Heights. Nominees must exhibit a history of excellent service to the senior community, have developed or conducted programs that enhance the quality of life for senior citizens, and embraced or nurtured activities affecting the lives of the senior citizen population in a positive way. The deadline for submission of nominations is July 1. Nomination forms can be accessed online at www.vah.com or by calling (847) 253-5532. Completed forms should be delivered or mailed to Arlington Heights Senior Center, c/o Senior Center Manager Karen Hansen, 1801W. Central Road, Arlington Heights, Ill. 60005.

Rich Township

Township to host Health screening Clinic for Men

Rich Township (serving all or portions of Country Club Hills, Flossmoor, Hazel Crest, Homewood, Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, Richton Park and Tinley Park), in collaboration with the Park Forest Health Department, will host its annual Health Screening Clinic for Men from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at the Park Forest Health Department, 350 Victory Drive. The event includes a prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood test, hemoglobin (anemia) test, prostate exam, testicular self exam (TSE) instruction, lipid (cholesterol) profile and glucose testing (fast 9-12 hours beforehand), stool occult blood screening, height/weight measurements, blood pressure tests and vision screening. All services are free for men (ages 60 and up) residing in the Rich Township area. To schedule an appointment, call (708) 748-1118. For more information, visit www.villageofparkforest.com.

Schaumburg Township

Township to host shredding, media destruction event

Schaumburg Township (serving nearly 132,000 residents of Schaumburg, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows, Roselle and Streamwood) will host a free community shred and media destruction event from 9 a.m. to noon June 10 at Schaumburg Township, 1 Illinois Blvd., Hoffman Estates. The event (open to Schaumburg Township residents only) offers paper shredding services, with a limit of four boxes of documents per person. Paper clips, staples and rubber bands do not need to be removed. Media destruction.is for items such as hard drives, thumb drives, back-up tapes and similar products. The event will be conducted in a drive-thru/drop-off format. For more information, call (847) 884-0030 or visit www.schaumburgtownship.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–