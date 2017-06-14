–Cook County News Briefs

Buffalo Grove

Public hearing on tap for proposed Link Crossing project

The village announced that a public hearing regarding the Link Crossing Development project, originally scheduled for May 17, will be held during the Planning and Zoning Commission (PZC) meeting at 7:30 p.m. June 21 at Village Hall, 50 Raupp Blvd. K. Hovnanian Homes is proposing a residential development, named Link Crossing, that would be located on approximately 50 acres at the southeast corner of Buffalo Grove Road and Brandywyn Lane. The project has been reviewed over the course of two previous public hearings, and the proposal continues to be under review by the PZC as it proceeds through the public hearing process. Any questions or comments on the project can also be addressed by contacting Village Planner Nicole Woods at (847) 459-5539 or via email at nwoods@vbg.org.

Deerfield

Fine Arts Commission seeks works for public display

The village is soliciting artwork loans from area artists as part of the fourth year of the Deerfield Public Art Program. Participating artists must be willing to loan works of art for up to one year. The Deerfield Fine Arts Commission will review artwork proposals submitted by artists interested in displaying their work in the community. The program is seeking paintings, murals, drawings and other pieces to be displayed at Village Hall, the Public Works Facility, Deerfield Park District facilities, the Deerfield Public Library and other government buildings. The program is open to artists who are professional and of serious intent, and artists working in any permanent media. Art students working with practicing artists/teachers may be considered. Though previous experience in public art is not required, artists should be knowledgeable of materials, techniques and public art processes. Appropriateness in terms of scale, material, content and placement is also required. Artists can submit up to three pieces of art for consideration, and all selected artwork must be delivered in ready-to-hang form for immediate display. The artwork submittal deadline is July 10. Applications are available online at www.deerfield.il.us. Completed applications must be delivered or mailed to David Fitzgerald, Management Analyst, Village of Deerfield, 850 Waukegan Road, Deerfield, Ill. 60015 or emailed to dfitzgerald@deerfield.il.us. For more information, call (847) 945-5000 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Niles

Village to host document shredding/electronics recycling event

The village, in partnership with SWANCC (Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County), will host a document destruction and electronics recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon June 24 at the Public Services Department, 6849 W. Touhy Ave. Residents from Niles and other SWANCC communities are eligible to participate. Materials will not be accepted from non-SWANCC residents, businesses, schools or institutions; IDs will be checked for verification of residency. Participants will be limited to six file boxes or paper bags (no plastic bags) of documents for destruction. All plastic, metal clips or binders must be removed. Paper will be cross-shredded on-site. Accepted electronics items include answering machines, cable receivers, camcorders, cameras, CD, DVD and MP3 players, cell phones, computers, computer monitors and cables, converter boxes, fax machines, electronic keyboards and mice, PDAs, power tools and cords, printers, satellite receivers, scanners, shredders, small house appliances, stereo equipment (non wood), telephones, TVs, typewriters, video game consoles, VCRs and zip drives. Dehumidifiers, humidifiers, air conditioners, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators and other large home appliances will not be accepted. For more information, call (847) 588-8000 or visit www.vniles.com.

Dolton

Griffin Institute for Performing Arts opens for business

The Griffin Institute for Performing Arts, 14200 Chicago Road (No. 117), officially opened for business June 3. Founded by accomplished educator and musician Dr. Roosevelt Griffin, the Griffin Institute provides music, theater and dance education for children (ages 5-18). Eight-week sessions are taught by highly qualified instructors and include both formal instruction and artistic expression, from beginning to advanced stages of ability. Private and group lessons (with varying pricing) are available. In addition to offering instruction, the Griffin Institute will serve as a resource for other student-related components, including leadership training, college financial planning and visits, guest speakers and musicians, mentoring and other enrichment activities. Griffin, whose many achievements include the 2017 Chicago Jazz Institute of Chicago’s Educator of the Year Award and being named a 2015 Golden Apple recipient and 2017 Grammy Music Educator finalist, founded the Griffin Institute to enhance the lives of children in the community through the performing arts. For more information, call (708) 973-4354 or visit www.thegriffininstitute.org.

Tinley Park

Village names winners of Youth Scholarship program

The village reported that winners of the Community Resources Commission’s annual Youth Scholarship program were announced at a recent Tinley Park Village Board meeting. This year’s winners are Grace Cooke, Theodore Trost and Ryan Murphy (Lincoln-Way East High School); Christian Hecht and Hailey Radakovitz (Providence Catholic High School); Jessica Ford and Marina Ibrahim (Tinley Park High School); and Leah Schissler (Andrew High School). The winners each received a $1,000 scholarship to attend the college of their choice. To be eligible to win, students were required to display outstanding service while maintaining academic excellence.

Elk Grove Village

Village to host five-day RotaryFest at Lions Park

The village will host RotaryFest 2017 from 6-11 p.m. June 14 and 15, 6 p.m. to midnight June 16, 2 p.m. to midnight June 17 and 2-10 p.m. June 18 at Lions Park, 150 Lions Drive. The event includes carnival rides and games, a variety of food vendors, a beer stand, raffles for nightly prizes, a car show (7-9 p.m. June 16), fireworks and live music. Headliners include The Rob Post Band (8 p.m. June 14), 7th Heaven (8:30 p.m. June 15), 16 Candles (9:30 p.m. June 16), Hi Infidelity (10 p.m. June 17) and The Fortunate Sons (6 p.m. June 18). Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 439-3900 or visit www.elkgrove.com.

