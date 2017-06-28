–Cook County News Briefs

Wheeling

Airport to host 2017 Rock ‘N’ Run Runway event

The 2017 Rock ‘N’ Run the Runway event will be held July 1 at Chicago Executive Airport, 1070 S. Milwaukee Ave. The event begins with Run the Runway, a 5K run and 1-mile walk on a USATF-certified course, at 8 a.m. sharp. Medals for first-place finishers will be awarded in a variety of men’s and women’s age groups. Registration is $45 in advance (online at www.rockthe runway.com) and $50 the day of the event (cash only). All proceeds and donations will benefit the Chicago Executive Pilots Association’s PAPA scholarship fund. The event continues at 5 p.m. with Rock the Runway, featuring a variety of food trucks, beer and wine vendors, balloon artists, face painting, a kiddie train and fireworks (9:15 p.m.). Live music will be provided by 7th Heaven (8:15-9:15 p.m.; 9:30-10:30 p.m.) and Gone Country (6-7:30 p.m.). Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 459-2600 or visit www.rocktherunway.com.

Elmwood Park

Metra project to close Grand Ave. in late summer

A report stated that a Metra railroad construction project to renovate the grade crossing at Grand Avenue is expected to begin later this summer. The project, part of Metra’s regular maintenance cycle, will begin sometime after the conclusion of the Taste of Elmwood Park, which is set to run Aug. 10-13. Grand Avenue will be closed to traffic during the project, which is expected to require 10 days of work. For more information, call (708) 452-7300 or visit www.elmwoodpark.org.

Mount Prospect

Library to host Centennial Celebration program

The Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson Street, will host a special Centennial Celebration program, Mount Prospect Stories: The Growth of Mount Prospect, 1917-1970, from 7-8:30 p.m. June 29. Mount Prospect Historical Society Executive Director Lindsay Rice will talk about the people and events in Mount Prospect from its incorporation in 1917 to the booming years of the 1960s. Rice will also screen the documentary, “1917: Mount Prospect Goes to War,” which won a top award at Wisconsin Community Media’s 2017 Best of the Midwest Media Fest. The program will be held in the library’s Meeting Room A (Room 154). To register, and for more information, call (847) 253-5675 or visit www.mppl.org.

Schaumburg

Major construction project on Wise Road underway

The village announced that a current construction project on Wise Road — from Roselle Road to Irving Park Road — is expected to run through the end of November. During the project, Wise Road will be reduced to one lane in both directions. Work will include concrete patching, asphalt overlay and construction of landscape medians. The project is a joint venture with the Cook County Transportation and Highway Department (CCTHD), and will be completed in conjunction with a village project to install new landscape and irrigated medians on Wise Road. Improvements to Wise Road were included in the village’s Capital Improvement Program, which outlines $57 million in capital improvements. The plan includes a 33 percent increase in funds dedicated to local residential street repair, increasing the total program to $8 million per year for the next five years. For more information, call (847) 895-4500, send an email to WiseRoadImprovements@schaumburg.com or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Evanston

City to host annual Evanston Recycles event

The city will host its seventh annual Evanston Recycles event from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 at Evanston Township High School, 1600 Dodge Ave. The free event, to be conducted in a drive up/drop off format, provides an opportunity for residents to recycle and donate a variety of items and securely shred documents. Residents who bring items to recycle and/or shred will be asked to remain in their cars as city staff members unload the items. Participants should enter on Church Street (west of Brown Avenue), and should not line up before 8 a.m. Accepted electronic items include cell phones, computers and monitors, DVR/cable boxes, DVD and VHS players, fax machines, electronic mice and keyboards, MP3 players and PDAs, printers and scanners, TVs and video game consoles. Additional accepted items include vases (clean, dry and empty), household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, plastic grocery bags, shoes, clothing and textiles, American and POW flags, bicycles and bicycle parts, books, reusable bags, sunglasses, eyeglasses, keys and hearing aids. Residents can also bring up to five banker’s boxes of documents to be shredded on-site. Large metal clips and binders should be removed ahead of time. Staples and paper clips are acceptable. In addition, residentially generated, unused prescriptions and expired over-the-counter drugs will be accepted for disposal. Medicines must be in labeled containers, and multiple medicine bottles should be transported in a clean, re-sealable storage bag. For more information, call or text (847) 448-4311 or visit www.cityofevanston.org.

Hinsdale

Village offers free valet parking to downtown shoppers

In preparation for Hinsdale’s Central Business District resurfacing project, the village is providing free valet parking service to all downtown business customers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday in July and August. During that time, the Central Business District will be undergoing street improvements, including resurfacing and the installation of brick paver crosswalks at 23 locations. The village has planned the majority of the work to take place from approximately 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., though times may vary to help alleviate congestion during the prime business hours. During construction, parking will be restricted to one side of the street, and alternate parking areas for shopping will be posted. Customers seeking to utilize the free valet service can drop their vehicles at the valet parking stand, located at the entrance of the shopper parking lot on Washington Street, just south of First Street. The location of the valet parking may change depending on the construction schedule. Signage will be posted. For more information, call (630) 789-7000 or visit www.villageofhinsdale.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–