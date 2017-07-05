–Cook County News Briefs

Deer Park

Village to host 60th Anniversary Carnival

The Village of Deer Park’s 60th Anniversary Carnival will be held from 1-4 p.m. July 15 at Vehe Farm Park, 23570 Cuba Road. The event includes carnival-themed games, bouncy houses, balloon artists JayJay the Clown, face painting with Maggie the Clown, carnival treats (popcorn, snow cones, cotton candy) and more. Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Chicago

Roosevelt’s Brown nets Leader of the Year award

A report stated that Carol Brown, associate professor and chair of the Hospitality and Tourism Management Program at Roosevelt University, 430 S. Michigan Ave., has been named the Marriott Foundation for People with Disabilities’ 2017 Leader of the Year. Brown, who has taught at Roosevelt for 12 years, created a course that teaches students how to plan and run an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the foundation’s not-for-profit Bridges from School to Work program in Chicago. Brown, only the second person ever selected for the national honor, received the award at the Marriott Foundation’s Bridges Gala, held in Washington, D.C. on June 8.

Schaumburg

Walters selected as new Schaumburg Fire Chief

The village announced that James G. Walters has been selected as the new Schaumburg Fire Chief. Walters, who fills the vacancy left by retiring Fire Chief David Schumann, will officially be sworn in Aug. 25. For the past 31 years, Walters has served the Village of Skokie Fire Department as a firefighter, paramedic, lieutenant, captain, Deputy Chief of Operations and Deputy Chief of Administration, and in his current position as Skokie Fire Chief. During his tenure as chief, Walters collaborated with other public safety agencies in Cook Co. on innovative regional sharing of resources, and was instrumental in obtaining more than $1 million in funding through the Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. Walters is certified in Incident Command, and is a NFPA-Certified Fire Inspector. He also holds certification in Supervision of Fire Personnel from the Northwestern University Traffic Institute. The village selected Walters after launching a national recruitment effort.

Mount Prospect

Gens named to fill vacant Library Board seat

The Mount Prospect Public Library Board announced that Terri Gens recently was sworn in to fill the vacant seat left unoccupied when former trustee Richard Tani decided not to seek re-election after serving since 2004. Gens, a 15-year resident of Mount Prospect, is a fundraising professional, Girl Scout leader and Prospect High School Marching Knights chaperone. Gens will fill the vacancy until the next trustee election in 2018. The Mount Prospect Public Library Board also includes President Sylvia Fulk, Vice-President Sylvia Haas, Treasurer/Secretary Michael Duebner, Assistant Treasurer Brian Gilligan, and trustees Dale Barbara Draznin and Jane Everett.

Tinley Park

Village reports progress on Freedom Pond project

The village reported that Dyer Construction has completed about 80 percent of a construction project at Freedom Pond, a naturalized detention basin located on eight acres at the northeast corner of 175th Street and Ridgeland Avenue. The purpose of Freedom Pond is to provide for the stormwater needs of the downtown Legacy District redevelopment. Once completed, the pond will serve redevelopment projects in downtown Tinley Park, including the former Central Middle School property, as well as sites on North and South streets. Dyer Construction is in the process of mobilizing equipment and materials along Oak Forest and Ridgeland avenues for storm sewer installation. Appropriate traffic control barricades and signage also will be installed. The village recommends that drivers avoid the area if entirely possible. Project completion for all work associated with the excavation and grading of the pond, removal and installation of storm sewer, and pavement and landscaping restoration, is set for Nov. 30. For more information, call (708) 444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

Oak Park

Community Relations Commission to host policing forum

The village announced that Commitment to Community: An Evening with the Oak Park Police Department — a community policing forum featuring Oak Park Police Chief Anthony Ambrose and eight neighborhood resource officers in a wide-ranging discussion focusing on community safety — will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. July 6 in the Veterans Room of the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake Street. The event, sponsored by the Community Relations Commission, will include a review of summer safety tips and analysis of current police beat areas of concern. Ambrose will also share his assessment of community safety in the village and take inquiries during a question-and-answer session. For more information, call (708) 386-3800, send an email to community@oak-park.us or visit www.oak-park.us.

Brookfield

Village to host open house on dog park study

The village will host an open house meeting, intended to seek input on a Community and Economic Development Dept. exploratory study for a dog park in Brookfield, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 12 at Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave. The study involves researching dog parks and analyzing whether a dog park is the right fit for Brookfield. All residents, families and community members are welcome to attend the meeting. In addition, an online survey to collect community feedback is available online at www.brookfieldil.gov. For more information, contact Community and Development Intern Kendra Kuehlem at kkuehlem@brookfieldil.gov or call (708) 485-7344.

Des Plaines

History Center offers Hawaiian-themed kids program

As part of its 2017 Summer Afternoon Adventure series (for ages 5-12, with an adult), the Des Plaines History Center, 781 Pearson Street, will present a program on Hawaii from 1-3 p.m. July 12. The event includes a performance by the Barefoot Hawaiian Dancers, a brief historical overview of Hawaii, and a craft project consisting of painting sand dollars with watercolor and sharpie. The fee is $3 per child ($2 with a History Center membership). For more information, call (847) 391-5399 or visit www.desplaineshistory.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–