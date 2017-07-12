–Cook County News Briefs

Schaumburg Township

Township to host first Family Music Night

In celebration of 167 years of service, Schaumburg Township will host its first Family Music Night from 6-8 p.m. July 14 at Maple Park, located next to the Schaumburg Township Building, 1 Illinois Blvd., Hoffman Estates. The event includes a live performance by area band The Music Company, as well as an opportunity for attendees to learn about services and programs offered by Schaumburg Township, which includes all or part of Schaumburg, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, Rolling Meadows, Roselle and Streamwood. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase, and Maple Park’s playground will be available for children to enjoy during the concert. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs (no alcohol permitted). Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 884-0030 or visit www.schaumburgtownship.org.

Buffalo Grove

Former village trustee Trilling honored for service

The village recently honored Steven Trilling, who resigned from the Village Board after 15 years of service due to moving out of Buffalo Grove. In 1993, Trilling was appointed to the Appearance Commission, and he joined the Planning Commission in 1995. He was elected as a village trustee in 2002. As a Village Board member, Trilling served as a liaison to the Planning and Zoning Commission, and also served on the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, the Buffalo Grove Days and Farmers Market committees, and the Commission for Residents with Disabilities. During his tenure, the village was awarded a Aaa bond rating from Moody’s Investor Services and a AAA bond rating from Standard & Poor’s, and was named No. 23 on the list of the top 100 safest cities in the United States by NeighborhoodScout. Trilling’s resignation became effective July 1.

Wheeling

Library to host Craftapalooza event

The Indian Trails Public Library District Main Library, 355 Schoenbeck Road, will host Craftapalooza from 1-3 p.m. July 15. The event (for ages 14 and up) includes six different craft stations for participants, including making mobiles with Barb Ottolino of The Cultivated Choice, felt soap with Shari Pontillo of Twisted Fiber Studio, greeting cards with Anne Warman of Stampin’ Up, paper flowers with Karina Guico and more. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (847) 459-4100, Ext. 312, send an email to adult@itpld.org or visit www.indiantrailslibrary.org.

Country Club Hills

City invites residents to Picnic in the Park

The city will host Picnic in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 15 at Community Park, located at 175th Street and Maple Avenue. The event, designed as an opportunity for residents to come together for a family-friendly community barbecue, includes kids activities, music and a police department bicycle giveaway (for students displaying report cards with good grades). Participating families are encouraged to bring grills, coolers and lawn chairs, as well as bicycles to ride along the trail. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed. In case of rain, the event will be held July 22. For more information, call (708) 798-2616 or visit www.countryclubhills.org.

Schaumburg

Village opts out of new county minimum wage law

The village announced that Schaumburg is one of 50 municipalities to opt out of Cook County’s minimum wage increases and new sick leave law that was scheduled to take effect July 1. In a survey conducted by the Schaumburg Business Association that yielded 114 responses from various Schaumburg businesses, 57 respondents indicated they would be negatively impacted once the Cook County minimum wage ordinance went into effect. Impacts include downsizing, relocation outside of Cook County and an indefinite job growth freeze. Based on that input, the Schaumburg Business Association recommended the Village Board use its home rule authority to opt out of the Cook County minimum wage increase. It is the village’s belief that employer-related mandates are best left to be determined at the state or federal level to ensure a level playing field for all businesses. For more information, call (847) 884-0030 or visit www.schaumburgtownship.org.

South Holland

Village resident Williams earns teaching award from UIC

The village reported that South Holland resident Felecia Williams was recently presented with the Silver Circle Award by the University of Chicago-Illinois (UIC). Williams, a full-time faculty member in UIC’s College of Applied Health Sciences, was selected for the award — which annually recognizes UIC’s top teachers — by graduating seniors. As a clinical assistant professor, Williams teaches online and classroom-based courses for students who already hold an undergraduate degree and are pursuing new careers, professional education and degree opportunities. In addition, Williams was the recipient of the Village of South Holland’s Mayor’s Family Leadership Award, in March, and she was recently appointed to South Holland’s Education Commission. Williams is a graduate of UIC’s Health Information Management program, and she also holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from Roosevelt University.

Franklin Park

Village to host Shred and Recycle Day

Franklin Park will host Shred and Recycle Day from 9 a.m. to noon July 22 at the Franklin Park Police Department, 9451 W. Belmont Ave. Residents can bring up to two boxes (per car) of personal documents and other paper material to be shredded. All paper clips, staples and other bindings must be removed. The village will also collect electronics for proper recycling, including TVs, computer equipment, printers, cell phones, DVD and CD players, keyboards, MP3 and iPod players, microwaves, toasters, and other electronic equipment and tools. In addition, the police department will accept unwanted and expired medication and prescription drugs for safe disposal. For more information, including a complete list of accepted items, visit www.villageoffranklinpark.com — or call Village Hall at (847) 671-4800.

