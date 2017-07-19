–Cook County News Briefs

Deerfield

Kates Road Bridge construction project set to begin

The village announced that the Kates Road Bridge construction project will soon get underway following passage of a state budget. The project is funded, in part, from federal funds that are passed through the state to Deerfield. With the state budget now in place, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has lifted its moratorium on road construction projects that involve state money. In March, the village concurred with IDOT to award the contract to Lorig Construction Company in the amount of $2.01 million. The federal government is paying the remaining 20 percent. The project includes bridge deck replacement, grinding and resurfacing of Pfingsten/Kates Road between Lake Cook and Waukegan roads, repairing any pavement failures, minor drainage improvements, and modernization of the traffic signal at Kates Road and Corporate 500 Drive. The project is expected to be finished by Thanksgiving. For more information, call (847) 945-5000 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

HED: Mount Prospect

SUBHED: Village to host 19th Annual Downtown Block Party

The Mount Prospect 19th Annual Downtown Block Party will be held from 4-11 p.m. July 21 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 22 at the corner of Emerson Street and Busse Ave. (next to Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St.). The event features kids rides and activities (including bounce houses, a climbing wall, an inflatable giant slide, mini Ferris wheel, mini merry-go-round, face painting, ponies and a craft booth), food vendors from a variety of local restaurants, and refreshments (including beer, wine, specialty beverages, soda pop and water). Live music includes headliners Sixteen Candles (July 21) and Boy Band Review (July 22). Admission is free. For more information, call Village Hall at (847) 392-6000 or visit www.mountprospect.org.

HED: Schaumburg

SUBHED: Village upgrades street light system

As part of an infrastructure project consisting of systematic upgrades to the village’s street light system, more than 2,500 high-pressure sodium street light fixtures have been replaced with LED (light-emitting diode) technology that is significantly more efficient and will require less maintenance over its 20-year life cycle. Existing fixtures in residential neighborhoods have been replaced by softer white fixtures, and brighter white fixtures will be installed on major, arterial and collector reads where additional lighting standards are required for optimum visibility. With the new fixtures installed in residential areas, the village estimates it will save a minimum of $40,000 annually in utility costs. The project is being paid, in part, through a Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) rebate of more than $500,000. For more information, call (847) 895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

HED: Melrose Park

SUBHED: State Rep. Willis offers tax appeal seminar

The village announced that State Rep. Kathleen Willis (D-77th) will present a property tax appeal seminar for residents of Proviso Township at 6 p.m. July 20 at Melrose Park Village Hall, 1000 N. 25th Ave. Attendees interested in filing a tax appeal should bring a copy of their latest tax bill, and a valid state ID or Illinois driver’s license. For more information, contact Willis’ constituent office at (708) 562-6970 or via email at repwillis77@gmail.com — or visit www.melrosepark.org.

HED: Oak Lawn

SUBHED: High school inducts Jost into Alumni Hall of Fame

The village reported that Oak Lawn Community High School recently inducted Class of 1965 graduate Dr. Ronald C. Jost into its Alumni Hall of Fame. Following graduation, Jost earned a bachelor of science degree in Electrical Engineering from Bradley University, and a master’s and Ph.D in Electrical Engineering from Arizona State University. He later began a 26-year career with Motorola, serving as a Corporate Vice President, Code Division Multiple Access Group General Manager and as Chief Architect for Motorola infrastructure during his tenure. After retiring from Motorola in 2002, Jost was appointed to the Senior Executive Service with the U.S. Department of Defense. He served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for C3, Cyber and Business Systems in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense Acquisition, Technology and Logistics — and also served as DASD for C3, Spectrum and Space in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Networks and Information Integration. Jost becomes Oak Lawn’s 25th Alumni Hall of Fame inductee.

HED: Arlington Heights

SUBHED: Senior Center to host special gardening presentation

The village announced that the Arlington Heights Senior Center, 1801 W. Central Road, will host a special presentation with professional horticulturist/lecturer Glenn Grosch from 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 25. Grosch, a certified arborist and a member of the Chicago Botanic garden teaching staff since 1997, has been offering programs through the Garden Club of Illinois since 1999. This presentation will focus on how to successfully grow hydrangeas (native to eastern and southern

Asia) in the Chicago area, including light requirements and moisture needs. The issues of how to prune for flower display and how to manage the pink/blue element also will be discussed in detail. Admission is free. Advance registration is required. To reserve a seat, call the Senior Center at (847) 253-5532. For more information, visit www.vah.com.

HED: Evanston

SUBHED: Northwestern nets lucrative gift for Block Museum of Art

Northwestern University announced that its Block Museum of Art has received a major endowment from Steven and Lisa Tananbaum in support of its modern and contemporary art program. The $1 million gift will permanently establish the position of the Steven and Lisa Tananbaum Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art. Janet Dees will serve as the inaugural curator. Dees is currently preparing the Block’s 2018 exhibition, “Experiments in Form: Sam Gilliam, Alan Shields, Frank Stella,” and is also completing a Ph.D in art history at the University of Delaware. Lisa Tananbaum is a 1986 graduate of Northwestern’s Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. In addition to her service on the Block Museum board of advisors, she is a long-term member of the Women’s Initiative of Northwestern. Steve Tananbaum is founder, managing partner and chief investment officer of Golden Tree Asset Management LP. For more information, call 847-491-3741 or visit www.northwestern.edu.

–Cook County News Briefs–