–Cook County News Briefs

Wheeling

Police Dept., Park Dist. to co-host National Night Out event

The Wheeling Police Department and the Wheeling Park District will co-host National Night Out 2017 from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Wheeling Park District, 333 W. Dundee Road. The event offers an opportunity for residents to meet and mingle with members of the Wheeling Fire Department and Police Department, as well as a vendor fair providing information about other village and state resources. The event also includes a police K-9 demonstration, vehicular extraction and rappelling demonstrations, activities and entertainment for children, live music and dancing, food and drinks, giveaways, free entry to the Wheeling Aquatic Center and more. Admission is free. For more information, call the Crime Prevention Unit at (847) 459-2645 or visit www.wheelingil.gov.

Deer Park

Longtime resident Littwin named new Village Treasurer

The village announced that David Littwin, a Deer Park resident for 18 years, has accepted his position as the new Village Treasurer. Littwin has more than 37 years of experience in the corporate finance world, including the positions of manager, consultant, financial analyst and auditor, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) as well. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business from Western Illinois University. For more information, call (847) 726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Mount Prospect

Police Dept. offers Citizens Police Academy

The Mount Prospect Police Department is accepting applications for the 2017 Citizens Police Academy. The program is open to any village resident, at least 18 years old and free of any criminal history. Classes will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on 11 consecutive Mondays, beginning Sept. 11 and concluding Nov. 20, at the police department, 112 E. Northwest Highway, and various locations throughout the village. The Citizens Police Academy is designed to provide a firsthand look at police operations and an opportunity to experience police work from an officer’s point of view. Topics will include traffic enforcement, crime scene processing, traffic crash investigation and criminal law. Applications are available at the police department’s front desk or online at www.mountprospect.org/police. For more information, call (847) 870-5650 or visit www.mountprospect.org.

Oak Park

Community Relations Dept. offers job skills workshops

The village announced that the Community Relations Department will present a series of free youth job skills workshops (for residents ages 16-18) from 1-6 p.m. July 31 to Aug. 4 at the Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St. Participants will learn skills such as resume writing, interviewing, career path development and interpersonal relations. Guest speakers and representatives from local businesses will be on hand to help participants develop critical job-seeking and retention skills that can be carried into adulthood. In addition, local employers will offer opportunities for individuals who complete the workshops to interview for available positions. The registration deadline is July 28. To sign up, and for more information, visit www.oak-park.us/community or call (708) 358-5407.

Evanston

City to host public meetings on Howard Street project

The city announced that two open-house public meetings will be held to review and discuss design alternatives to improve Howard Street. The study area for the project extends along Howard Street from Hartrey Avenue/Sacramento Avenue to Callan Avenue/Winchester Avenue. The first meeting will be held from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave.; the second meeting will be held from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the St. Margaret Mary Activity Center, 7341 N. Claremont Ave. Each meeting will present identical information, including a brief presentation on the need for the project, the design alternatives under consideration and the project schedule. The meetings will be hosted by Evanston 8th Ward Alderman Ann Rainey, Chicago aldermen Joe Moore (49th Ward) and Debra Silverstein (50th), and the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT). Representatives from Evanston and Chicago, as well as the project consultant, will be available to discuss the project and answer any questions. In addition, written comments can be emailed to snagar@cityofevanston.org. For more information, call or text (847) 448-4311 or visit www.cityofevanston.org.

Bellwood

Mayor honored as Municipal Leader of the Year

Bellwood Mayor Andre F. Harvey was honored as Municipal Leader of the Year by the Illinois State Crime Commission and Police Athletic League of Illinois (ISCC-PAL) at the 21st Annual “Salute to Those Who Make a Difference” Awards Dinner, held June 21 in Oak Brook. Harvey, a 48-year Bellwood resident and longtime public servant, was recognized for the various roles he has held in the community, including Director of Public Safety, Fire Chief, and as the village’s first African-American mayor. Each year, ISCC-PAL salutes excellence in government, business and community service as determined by its voting members.

Palatine

Proceeds from Ghost Walk event to aid charity

The village announced that the Ghost Walk of Palatine will be held from 7-9 p.m. July 30 in downtown Palatine, beginning at 180 N. Smith St. The family-friendly event includes factual stories of Palatine dealing with the supernatural. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 12 and under. All proceeds will be donated to charity. Reservations are required. To RSVP, call (847) 358-6091. The event also will be held Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 15 and Oct. 29. For more information, visit www.palatine.il.us.

Wilmette

Library program to feature renowned audiobook narrator

The Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., will host “The Johnny Heller Audiobook Experience,” a performance/lecture and Q-and-A session on the making of an audiobook with award-winning voice artist Johnny Heller, from 3-4 p.m. July 28. Heller, a highly regarded commercial voiceover and audio narration coach who has narrated more than 600 audiobooks for all ages, was named one of the top 50 narrators of the 20th Century by Audiofile Magazine. For more information, call (847) 256-5025 or visit www.wilmette.lib.il.us.

