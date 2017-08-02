–Cook County News Briefs

Barrington Hills

Honor Ride & Run to feature Project Hero military vets

The village announced that the 7th annual Barrington Honor Ride & Run (BHHR) will be held on Aug. 13, starting at the Barrington Hills Park District, 361 Bateman Road. The event features a choice of three bike rides (14, 33 or 47 miles), a 5K trail run and a 1-mile fun walk/run through the Spring Lake Forest Preserve. This year’s event will include 150 military veterans who are participating in the Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge, a week-long, 465-mile bike ride from Minneapolis to Illinois scheduled to finish at the BHHR. Opening ceremonies (8 a.m.) include the Operation “Wild Horse” Mounted Color Guard, presented by Marine Corps League Detachment 1395 in partnership with Veterans R&R. Participation fees are $75 (bike rides), $55 (5K run) and $25 (1-mile fun run/walk). All proceeds will benefit Project Hero as part of the National Honor Ride series. Online registration closes at 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Day-of registration requires an additional $10 per event. To register online, visit www.honorridebarrington.com. For more information, call (847) 551-3000 or visit www.barringtonhills-il.gov.

Deer Park

Deer Park Jazz & Wine Festival on tap

The village announced that the Deer Park Jazz & Wine Festival will be held from 12:30-9 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Deer Park Town Center Gazebo, 20530 N. Rand Road. Featured performers include the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory (12:30-1:45 p.m.), The Judy Roberts Trio with special guest Wayne Messmer (2:15-3:30 p.m.), Tim Fitzgerald’s Full House “Tribute to Wayne Montgomery” (4-5:15 p.m.), the Lowdown Brass Band (5:45-7 p.m.) and Frank Catalano & Jimmy Chamberlin (7:30-9 p.m.). Seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Admission is free. Wine, beer and food will be available for purchase (cash only). Outside alcoholic beverages and coolers are not permitted. For more information, call (847) 726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Deerfield

Park Dist. to update playground at Briarwood Park

The Deerfield Park District announced that the Briarwood Park Playground Renovation Project is expected to be completed by fall 2017. The new playground, located at Greenbriar Drive and Eastwood Drive, will have separate equipment designed for ages 2-5 and ages 5-12, and will emphasize interactive play along with theatrical/imaginative, social and physical play. The project also includes age-appropriate swings and an expression swing. For more information, call (847) 945-0650 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

Berwyn

City to host public meeting on proposed road project

The city will hold an informal public meeting concerning a proposed road improvement project within the downtown Depot District from 5:45-7 p.m. Aug. 8 at City Hall, 6700 W. 26th St. The proposed project includes improvements along Stanley Avenue and Windsor Avenue (from Harlem Avenue to the west and Ridgeland Avenue to the east), along Grove Avenue (between 34th Street to the south and 32nd Street to the north), and along Oak Park Avenue (between Ogden Avenue to the south and 30th Street to the north). The meeting will begin with a presentation addressing topics such as the need for the project and the tentative construction schedule. Preliminary reports, including environmental documents and an engineering analysis with drawings, maps and aerial photography, will be available for inspection and viewing. In addition, representatives from the city will be on hand to discuss the project and record comments offered by those in attendance. For more information, contact Robert Schiller at (708) 788-2660 or via email at rschiller@ci.berwyn.il.us — or visit www.berwyn-il.gov.

Palatine

Village, Park Dist. to host electronic recycling event

The village and the Palatine Park District will host an electronics recycling event, sponsored by the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County (SWANCC), from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Village Hall, 200 E. Wood St., and the Park District Community Center, 250 E. Wood St. Residents of Palatine and other SWANCC communities are eligible to participate. Identification will be checked for verification of residency. Accepted items include answering machines, cable receivers, calculators, camcorders, cameras, cell phones, computers (desktop, notebook and tablet), computer cables and monitors, converter boxes, fax machines, microwaves, electronic mice and keyboards, MP3 players, PDAs, power tools and cords, printers, satellite receivers, scanners, shredders, small home appliances, stereo equipment (no wood), telephones, TVs, typewriters, video game consoles, VCRs and zip drives. For more information, call (847) 724-9205 or visit www.swancc.org.

Bellwood

Village to host First Annual Taste of Bellwood

The village will host the First Annual Taste of Bellwood from noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 on Washington Boulevard (near Village Hall) between Eastern Avenue and 25th Avenue. The all-ages, family friendly event includes carnival rides, information booths, food vendors, the Car & Bike Show, and live music by R-Gang, Guitarra Azul and Fresh Tones. Admission is free. All food items cost $3 or less. For more information, call (708) 547-3500 or visit www.vil.bellwood.il.us.

Rosemont

Wolves tab Nardella as full-time assistant coach

The Chicago Wolves professional hockey team announced that Bob Nardella has been hired as a full-time assistant coach. Nardella, a longtime Rosemont resident, has worked for the last two years as the Wolves’ skills development coach, and also as a part-time assistant coach. He will serve under new Wolves’ head coach Rocky Thompson. Nardella played as a defenseman for the Wolves in the team’s debut season (1994-95) and again from 1997 to 2006. He ranks as the highest-scoring defenseman in franchise history with 298 points, and ranks second in career games played (476). The Wolves, a member of the American Hockey League and formerly a minor league affiliate of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues, are now affiliated with the Vegas Golden Knights, a NHL expansion franchise set to debut in the upcoming 2017-18 season.

