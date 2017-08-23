–Cook County News Briefs

Schaumburg

Insurance co. nets statewide economic development award

Zurich Insurance Company, which recently opened its new building on 40 acres of land at the corner of Meacham Road and Interstate 90, was named one of the winners of the 9th Annual Economic Development in Illinois Awards. The awards, known as The Edies, were presented by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Illinois Economic Development Association (IEDA). The Edies recognize outstanding economic development projects that bring jobs, growth and prosperity to Illinois communities. Zurich North America, the largest single employer in the community with more than 2,500 employees at its new 784,000-square-foot facility, is expected to generate millions of dollars in property tax income for the village, in addition to revenue generated for goods and services for local and statewide communities. For more information, call (847) 895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Skokie

Major acts on docket at Skokie’s Backlot Bash

The village announced that Skokie’s Backlot Bash will be held from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 26 and noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 on Oakton Street, between Lincoln and Laramie avenues. The event features a variety of live music, including Main Stage headliners A Flock of Seagulls (8:45 p.m. Aug. 25), Soul Asylum (8:30 p.m. Aug. 26) and Tributosauras portraying R.E.M. (6:30 p.m. Aug. 27), as well as a carnival, beer and food vendors, classic movie presentations (at the Skokie Public Library), a classic auto show, kids crafts, a bike safety fair, a giant inflatable corn maze, Bozo Buckets, a dunk tank, Bingo Bash! and more. Admission is free. Carnival rides are $65 (weekend mega passes) and $25 (wristband discount, noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 26-27). For more information, call (847) 674-1500 or visit www.backlotbash.com.

Tinley Park

Industrial building project promises host of jobs

The Village of Tinley Park, the Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce and real estate developer Hillwood recently broke ground on an approximate 300,000-square-foot industrial spec building, located on nearly 23 acres of land just west of Ridgeland Avenue and south of Interstate 90. According to Hillwood Senior Vice President Don Schoenheider, the company intends to invest roughly $8 million into the the new building, creating as many as 100 construction jobs and 340 permanent jobs once a tenant occupies the space. Hillwood, a Perot company, currently owns seven industrial properties in Tinley Park, totaling nearly 1.5 million square feet. For more information, call (708) 444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

Elk Grove Village

Fundraising effort to aid VFW surpasses initial goal

The village reported that the Elk Grove Village Board and the Community Character Coalition recently presented a check for nearly $179,000 to members of VFW Post 9284, concluding a fundraising effort to install a much-needed elevator at the VFW Hall, 400 Devon Ave. Funds were raised through participation in the Vette for Vets Car Raffle, with additional donations coming from the Elk Grove business community. The original fundraising goal was set at $150,000, which was the estimated cost to construct the elevator. For more information, call (847) 439-3900 or visit www.elkgrove.com.

Park Ridge

Police Dept. Deputy Chief nets national safety award

The city reported that Park Ridge Police Department Deputy Chief Lou Jogmen recently received the 2017 Green Cross Safety Advocate Award, presented by the National Safety Council. Each year, the National Safety Council recognizes one person in the United States for their contributions to the advancement of safety in the workplace, on the road, and in homes and communities. This year’s award was presented to Jogmen for his work promoting rail safety through the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police. The 2017 finalists were honored at the Green Cross for Safety Gala, held in San Diego this spring.

Winnetka

Village earns prestigious award for budget document

The village announced that Winnetka has been selected as a winner of the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2017 budget document. In order to receive the award, the village was required to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. The guidelines are designed to asses how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device. The award is considered a significant achievement for the village. Less than 2 percent of almost 7,000 eligible entries in Illinois earned the prestigious award. For more information, call (847) 501-6000 or visit www.villageofwinnetka.org.

Palatine

Sign-up on for fall session of Citizen Police Academy

The Palatine Police Department is now accepting applications for the fall session of its Citizen Police Academy, to be held from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 6 and running through Oct. 25. Applicants must be at least 25 years old and reside in Palatine. Numerous members of the department will serve as instructors. Topics to be covered include use of force, shoot/don’t shoot scenarios, crime prevention, vehicle stops, neighborhood-based policing, SWAT operations, gangs, animal control and police K-9 activity. The goal of the Citizen Police Academy is to educate citizens regarding the law enforcement profession and foster positive relationships with the officers who serve in the community. Applications are available at www.palatine.il.us. Completed applications should be sent by mail to: Palatine Police Department, 595 N. Hicks Road, Attn: Commander L. Canada, Palatine, Ill. 60067. For more information, call (847) 359-9009 or visit www.palatine.il.us.

Crestwood

State Rep. Rita, village to host Community Shred Day

The village announced that Community Shred Day, hosted by State Rep. Robert Rita (28th District) and Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta, will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Crestwood Village Hall, 13840 S. Cicero Ave. Participants can bring documents that contain personally identifiable information — such as old bank statements, tax returns, bills, receipts, credit card applications and statements, and outdated medical records — to be safely shredded. All paper clips, staples and other bindings must be removed to be accepted for shredding. For more information, call (708) 371-4800 or visit www.crestwood.illinois.gov.

–Cook County News Briefs–