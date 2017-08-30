–Cook County News Briefs

Deerfield

DBR Chamber to host Healthy Lifestyle Expo

The Deerfield-Bannockburn-Riverwoods (DBR) Chamber of Commerce will host the 14th Annual Healthy Lifestyle Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Patty Turner Center, 375 Elm St. The event features more than 30 exhibitors with products and services for all ages, free samplings of healthy snacks, and various community organizations offering health and safety information. Flu shots will be available (administered by Walgreen’s), as well as free hearing screenings and health screenings (blood pressure and blood sugar). In addition, free document shredding (up to three grocery bags per person) will be available from 10 a.m. to noon. The event also includes entertainment and raffles. Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 945-4660 or visit www.dbrchamber.com.

Deer Park

Village to host Deer Park Art Show

The village announced that the Deer Park Art Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road. The event will feature a host of juried artists showcasing and selling a variety of art, including paintings, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry and more. Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Schaumburg

Village nets lofty grant for traffic flow improvements

The village announced that Schaumburg has been awarded a $200,000 grant from Cook County through the Invest in Cook grant program for the Greater Woodfield Area Traffic Flow Improvement project. The grant will provide funding to optimize the transportation network through signal improvements and installation of video detection technology at seven key village intersections: Woodfield Road and Meacham Road; Meacham Road and American Lane; Meacham Road and Remington Road; Meacham Road and Tower/McConnor Parkway; Meacham Road and Thoreau Drive; and Meacham Road and Drummer Drive. The goal of the project is to improve mobility in the Woodfield area, enhance the safety of the roadway network, and to improve the village’s ability to manage traffic along these busy roadway corridors. For more information, contact Karyn Robles of the village’s Transportation Department at (847) 923-3861 or via email at krobles@villageofschaumburg.com — or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

South Holland

Village to host 45th Annual Paarlberg Fest

The 45th Annual Paarlberg Fest will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Paarlberg Park, located at 173rd Street and Payton Avenue. The event, hosted by the South Holland Historical Society, will kick off with a raising of the American flag. Festivities include live music by the South Holland Municipal Band and the South Holland Master Chorale, line dancing by Janelle, a dramatic reading of articles written by 19th Century activist Sojourner Truth, kids activities, the Quilt Show raffle, a small art gallery, woodcarvers, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and tours of the historic farmhouse ($1). For more information, call (708) 210-2900 or visit www.southholland.org.

Palos Heights

City Council approves new waste-hauling contract

The city announced that the Palos Heights City Council recently voted to approve a 5-year waste-hauling contract with Republic Services, effective Sept. 1. Under terms of the new contract, residents will receive an approximate 4.5 percent decrease in their bill over the 5-year period, and seniors will receive a 10 percent discount (with verification). In addition, there will be no change in the regular pick-up schedule for waste and recycling, and there will two e-waste collection days per year. Senior discount application forms are available at www.palosheights.org/project/209. For more information, call (708) 361-1800 or visit www.palosheights.org

Evanston

Village seeks residents for new climate action group

Evanston Mayor Stephen Haggerty is inviting community members to participate in a new Climate Action and Resilience Plan Working Group to guide the city’s next steps in the fight against climate change. Community members with a wide range of experiences and backgrounds are encouraged to apply by Sept. 8 to serve with the group, which will be tasked with developing a Climate Action and Resilience Plan, updating the city’s greenhouse emissions inventory, and assessing climate change vulnerabilities and risks in Evanston. A total of 15 members will be appointed by the mayor from the pool of applicants. A link to the application can be found at www.cityofevanston.org/climate. In 2006, the Evanston City Council unanimously decided to participate in the U.S. Conference of Mayors Climate Protection Agreement, launching Evanston’s first comprehensive effort to address climate change. Since then, the city has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 19 percent community-wide. Community members interested in being involved in Evanston’s climate action efforts but unable to participate in the working group can receive updates and learn about opportunities to provide feedback by subscribing to the city’s sustainability newsletter at www.cityofevanston.org/sustainability. For more information, call or text (847) 448-4311 or visit www.cityofevanston.org.

Oak Park

Major downtown development project underway

Village officials recently gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony to officially begin a major development project at the corner of Harlem Avenue and South Boulevard. When completed in 2019, the 12-story, $60 million mixed-use structure will feature 263 residential units, 10,000 square feet of retail space and parking for 398 vehicles. The project will also feature a pedestrian walkway along Maple Avenue as the structure spans the street to connect two property parcels. In addition, Lincoln Property Co., the property’s developer, is making a $700,000 contribution to the village’s affordable housing fund. The new development will include five affordable units. CallisonRTKL, Inc. is the architect of the project, and AECOM Tishman is the contractor overseeing construction. Representatives from all three companies joined village officials in attending the groundbreaking. For more information, call (708) 383-6400 or visit www.oak-park.us/development.

–Cook County News Briefs–