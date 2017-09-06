–Cook County News Briefs

Schaumburg

Local art gallery earns statewide award

The village announced that Trickster Art Gallery, located at 190 S. Roselle Road, recently received the Illinois Veterans Business and Appreciation Award (4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2017) by the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. The award recognizes and honors the value of community service, specifically service that has significantly helped veterans. Trickster Art Gallery, which documents and preserves the stories of Native American veterans for educational purposes, is the only Native American-owned and operated arts institution in the state. For more information, call (847) 895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Hoffman Estates

Village to host 2017 Plazkonzert Germanfest

The village announced that the 2017 Platzkonzert Germanfest will be held from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 8 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 9 at Virginia Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway. The event includes a variety of German food and beer, and live music in the Oompah Tent with Die Musikmeisters (Sept. 8), and the Mike Schneider Band, the Johnny Wagner Band and The Internationals (Sept 9). In addition, the Kinderplatz Children’s Area, featuring a climbing tower, bounce houses and games, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 9. Activities on Sept. 9 also include library and heritage farm exhibits, the “Mr. Lederhosen” Best Legs Contest, the HOTT Productions Dancers, a wiener-eating competition and a stein-carrying contest. Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 882-9100 or visit www.hoffmanestates.org.

Evanston

City to host public meeting on Central St. Bridge project

The city announced that it will hold an open house public meeting concerning the Central Street Bridge Reconstruction Project from 7-9 p.m. Sept. 14 at American Legion Post 42 (second floor), 1030 Central St. The purpose of the project is to reconstruct the Central Street Bridge over the North Shore Channel. Originally constructed in 1908, the existing structure is approaching the end of its service life and requires complete replacement. The proposed structure is being planned to accommodate all roadway users and will consider a wide variety of adjacent land uses. The public meeting will include a brief presentation on the status of the project and the proposals under consideration. The presentation will cover topics including the need for the project, the preferred alternative, right-of-way acquisition and the tentative construction schedule. Exhibits depicting the proposed improvements will be displayed, and representatives from the city and its consultant will be available to discuss the project, answer questions and record comments. For more information, call (847) 448-4311 or visit www.cityofevanston.org.

Tinley Park

Village seeks items to aid Hurricane Harvey victims

Mayor Jacob Vanderberg and the Tinley Park Village Board, in partnership with the Tinley Park Park District, Bettenhausen Automotive and other private companies, are holding a relief drive to collect donations of items for victims of Hurricane Harvey. Items being sought include new and unopened canned goods, bedding and cots, gallons of water, medical gloves, blankets, towels, diapers, baby food, baby wipes and baby bottles. Donations of items will be accepted through Sept. 8 at the following locations: Village Hall, 16250 S. Oak Park Ave. (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Park District Recreation Center, 8125 W. 171st St. (5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.); and Bettenhausen Fiat Alfa Romero Maserati, 17514 Oak Park Ave. (7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.). Collected items will be driven to Texas for distribution to those hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey. For more information, call Village Hall at (708) 444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

Glencoe

Village approves LRS for garbage collection

The village announced that the Glencoe Village Board recently approved a 5-year franchise agreement for garbage collection services with Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the village’s current recycling provider. LRS was recommended as the most favorable service provider based on overall costs to the village and quarterly resident fees, service level options, an excellent customer service history and familiarity with the community. The transition of the service, currently provided by in-house village staff, is scheduled to begin Nov. 1. As part of the transition, residents will have the option to select a new service level. Residents selecting curbside collection will have the option to use a 65- or 95-gallon standardized cart from LRS, while top-of-drive users will have the option of using their own carts or a 65-gallon cart from LRS. For more information, contact Management Analyst Adam Hall at (847) 461-1115 or via email at ahall@villageofglencoe.org — or visit www.villageofglencoe.org/garbage.

South Holland

12th Annual Heritage Haul on tap

The 12th Annual Heritage Haul will be held Sept. 16 at Veterans Memorial Park, 500 E. 160th Place. The event includes a 15-mile bike race (7:30 a.m.), a half-marathon (7:45 a.m.), a 10K run (8 a.m.), a 5K run/walk (8:15 a.m.) and a kids dash (8:30 a.m.). Check-in/day-of-race registration opens at 6 a.m., followed by a kickoff ceremony and warm-up at 7 a.m. The event also includes a variety of vendors, kids activities and more. The cost to participate is $50 (half marathon), $45 (15-mile bike race), $40 (10K run) and $30 (5K run/walk). Proceeds will benefit the South Suburban College Foundation Scholarship Program and various local youth organizations. To register, and for more information, visit www.raceroster.com. For more information, call (708) 210-2900 or visit www.southholland.org.

Mount Prospect

Village to host open house on Busse Road project

The village announced that it will host a public open house concerning the Busse Road Engineering Study (Phase 1) from 4-7 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), 1720 W. Central Road. The study will consider the replacement or improvement of assets such as pavement, traffic signals, structures, drainage systems, sidewalks, multi-use paths and street lights along Busse Road between Golf and Central roads. The purpose of the meeting is to introduce the study and gather public input. For more information, call (847) 392-6000 or visit www.mountprospect.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–