–Cook County News Briefs

Barrington

Hospital to host Art in the Barn Art Show

The village announced that the 43rd Annual Art in the Barn Fine Art Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24 on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Highway 22. The event includes more than 175 artists exhibiting works in all mediums, a local student art gallery, the Children’s Art Corner, face painting, a petting zoo, a variety of food vendors, a raffle with prizes donated by the artists and more. Live entertainment includes headliners John Ballantyne’s Crazy Heart (4 p.m. Sept. 23) and Wiggle-Ohs (4 p.m. Sept. 24). Admission is $5; free for children under age 12. No pets will be allowed. All net proceeds will benefit Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. For more information, send an email to artinthebarn.barrington@gmail.com or visit www.artinthebarn-barrington.com — or call (847) 304-3400.

Deerfield

Deerfield Harvest Fest offers full day of activities

The village announced that the Deerfield Harvest Fest will be held Sept. 23 at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Park Avenue. The event includes a variety of kids’ activities from 8 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market, including the Pumpkin Seed Guessing Contest, Pin the Worm on the Apple, the Jack-O-Lantern Bean Bag Toss, the Pumpkin Ring Toss, gourd bowling, apple bobbing, a balloon artists, face painting, Touch-A-Truck, prizes and more. Harvest Fest continues from 5:30-9 p.m. and includes free hots dogs and corn (provided by Fresh Thyme), free dessert (provided by Nothing Bundt Cakes), and live music by Rosie & The Rivets (5:45 p.m.) and Hi Infidelity (7 p.m.). Admission is free. Beer, wine and water will be available for purchase. For more information, call (847) 945-5000 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Buffalo Grove

Smith named to fill open Village Trustee term

The village announced that Eric Smith has been appointed to fill the unexpired term left open by former Village Trustee Steven Trilling. Smith, a 29-year Buffalo Grove resident, currently serves as Chairman of Buffalo Grove’s Planning and Zoning Commission, is a member of the Lake Cook Corridor Planning Group, and was a member of the committee that chose the Lake Cook Corridor project consultant. In addition to serving as an interim Village Trustee (2010-11), Smith previously served as president, vice president, treasurer and secretary of the Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, as well as president of the Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove. Smith will fulfill the remainder of the trustee term, ending April 30, 2019. For more information, call (847) 459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Park Forest

EDAG seeks nominees for Business Person of the Year

The village announced that the Park Forest Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG) is seeking nominees from residents, civic groups and businesses for the EDAG Sam Montella Business Person of the Year award. The annual award recognizes Park Forest business owners for their contributions to the community through charitable work, service and making a difference. Nomination forms are available on the village’s website (www.villageofparkforest.com). Completed nomination forms must be submitted (no later than Oct. 31) by email to szoellner@vopf.com, in person at the Office of Economic Development (Village Hall, 2nd Floor) or by regular mail to: Economic Development Advisory Group, c/o Village of Park Forest, 350 Victory Drive, Park Forest, Ill. 60466. For more information, call (708) 748-1112 or visit www.villageofparkforest.com.

Hoffman Estates

Village to begin free curbside tree branch pick-up

The village announced that its free curbside tree branch pick-up program will begin on Sept. 25. The program is for residents covered by the village refuse collection contract. Public Works crews will accept tree branches no longer than 8 inches in diameter and 10 feet in length, shrub trimmings and similar brush, and branches from willow trees if separated from other materials. Tree trunks, stumps, root balls, firewood, railroad ties, landscape timbers, grass clippings, leaves, sod, plants and yard waste will not be accepted. Branches must be stacked neatly (no containers or tied bundles) at curbside by 7 a.m. on the first date of scheduled pick-up for each area. Branches that are too large, mixed with unacceptable material or have not been prepared properly will not be picked up. Only one collection pass will be made for each street. To view a schedule of pick-up dates for each area, visit www.hoffmanestates.org. For more information, call (847) 882-9100.

Cicero

Morton College, Olivet Nazarene offer dual admission program

Morton College, 3801 S. Central Ave., announced a new partnership agreement with Olivet Nazarene University (ONU) that will allow students to seamlessly transfer from the community college and begin pursuing a four-year baccalaureate degree at ONU. The dual admissions initiative, “Puruse ONU,” will provide Morton College students an opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science or a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. “Pursue ONU” allows students to be simultaneously admitted to Morton College and ONU’s School of Graduate and Continuing Studies (SGCS), located in Bourbonnais, Oak Brook and Rolling Meadows. Through SGCS, adults and other non-traditional students can study Nursing, Business, Education and Ministry at the bachelor, master and doctorate levels. Dually admitted Morton College students can transfer more quickly by taking general education and prerequisite classes before beginning as full-time Olivet students. Academic advisors will ensure that students are enrolled only in the classes needed to pursue a bachelor’s degree. For more information, call (708) 656-8000 or visit www.morton.edu.

Elmwood Park

Kids’ activities, live music highlight Fall Fest

The 2017 Elmwood Park Fall Fest will be held from 5-11 p.m. Sept. 22, noon to 11 p.m. Sept. 23 and noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 on Diversey Avenue at Mills Park. The event includes a wide variety of kids’ entertainment, including pony rides, a petting zoo, scarecrow building, balloon creations, pumpkin decorating, face painting, an inflatable jumper and obstacle course, and more. Live music includes Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir (8:30 p.m. Sept. 22), Chicago Tribute Anthology (8:30 p.m. Sept. 23) and 7th Heaven (7:30 p.m. Sept. 24), among others. Local food vendors will be on-site. Admission is free. For more information, call (708) 452-7300 or visit www.elmwoodpark.org.

