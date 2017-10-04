–Cook County News Briefs

Deerfield

Library to host special program on village’s water supply

The village announced that its Sustainability Commission will host “Do I Need a Water Filter?”, a special program to learn about Deerfield’s municipal water supply, from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Deerfield Public Library, 920 Waukegan Road. The program will be facilitated by Sustainability Commission member and Deerfield resident Bill Mertes, who has 27 years of experience working in the water treatment industry. The program is free and open to all ages. No advance registration is required. For more information, call (847) 945-3311 or visit www.deerfieldlibrary.org.

Barrington

Board of Trustees approves new townhouse subdivision

The village announced that the Barrington Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new townhouse subdivision at Grove Avenue and Dundee Road, following numerous public hearings and review by the Village of Barrington Plan Commission and Architectural Review Commission. The development, named Brentwood, will include 61 townhomes on 11.33 acres, and will feature park-like open space with a connection to a new bike path to be developed on Dundee Road from Barrington Road to Prairie Middle School. The development is situated in a mixed-use area of office and residential properties along Grove Avenue, and its 5.38 units-per-acre density is consistent with multi-family projects in the village that have been approved in recent years to create more diverse housing options for younger families, young professionals and empty nesters. For more information, call (847) 304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

Oak Park

Fire Dept. to hold annual Open House at main station

The Oak Park Fire Department will host its annual Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the main fire station, 100 W. Euclid Ave. The event, held in conjunction with National Fire Safety Month, includes free tours of the firehouse, presentations about safety, refreshments and handouts. In addition, visitors will have an opportunity to view and touch the department’s equipment, and talk to firefighters and paramedics. For more information, call (708) 358-5600 or visit www.oak-park.us.

Schaumburg

Village earns high rank on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

The village announced that Schaumburg has been ranked No. 9 out of 100 cities across the U.S. in Money Magazine’s annual “Best Places to Live” list. The list recognizes cities that offer a healthy economy, affordable homes and a high quality of life. Schaumburg was the only Illinois community ranked in the top 25. The magazine mentioned Schaumburg’s firm place as an economic powerhouse in the greater Chicago area as one of the village’s top features. Other factors included Schaumburg’s high school graduation rate (93 percent), median household income ($73,824) and projected job growth (3 percent), as well as a wide variety of amenities for residents and visitors, including Woodfield Mall, the Schaumburg Township District Library and the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. For more information, call (847) 895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

South Holland

Calvin Christian principal chosen as Van Lunen Fellow

The village reported that Calvin Christian School principal and South Holland resident Randy Moes was chosen as a Van Lunen Fellow for the 2017-18 school year. The year-long program, developed for Christian educators in leadership roles in the U.S. and Canada, is designed to help them develop and strengthen executive management skills in the areas of marketing, communications, organizational development, strategy, revenue growth and financial management. Moes, currently in his seventh year at Calvin Christian, began his fellowship in July and will complete the program in July 2018. Calvin Christian School includes a student body of 250 for pre-K through 8th grade.

Niles

Niles Central teacher nets CPI Hall of Merit honors

Niles Township High Schools District 219 reported that Niles Central High teacher Kate Choldin has been inducted into the Crisis Prevention Institute’s (CPI) Hall of Merit after being honored with Meritorious Instructor status for her distinguished work in providing crisis training to her fellow educators. Choldin is one of only 37 certified nonviolent intervention instructors to earn the distinction since the Hall of Merit was established in 2011. CPI certifies trainers across the world who successfully complete an intensive training process that promotes care, welfare, safety and security through nonviolent crisis intervention. Choldin, who was first certified 25 years ago, offers training to District 219 employees so they can learn how to effectively work with students and adults to identify behavior that could lead to violence or other forms of crisis, and learn how to intervene or prevent escalation. Choldin was inducted into the Hall of Merit during a ceremony in August at CPI’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

Skokie

Fire Dept. earns international accreditation status

The village reported that the Skokie Fire Department has received Accredited Agency Status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The Skokie Fire Department is one of more than 200 agencies to achieve internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety. It marks the department’s fourth time receiving the prestigious designation. Skokie was first accredited in 2001. The process to achieve accreditation through the CFAI is an ongoing process with a comprehensive review by a peer assessment team every four years. CFA is dedicated to assisting fire and emergency service agencies throughout the world in achieving excellence through self-assessment and accreditation to provide continuous improvement and the enhancement of service delivered to their communities. For more information, call (847) 673-0500 or visit www.skokie.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–