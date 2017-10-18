–Cook County News Briefs

Elk Grove Township

Dist. 59 official Nissen nets nets Monarch Award

Elk Grove Township reported that the Illinois Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) Board has awarded Community Consolidated School District 59 (CCSD59) Assistant Superintendent for Business Services/Chief School Business Official Vickie Nissen with the prestigious Monarch Award. In addition to receiving the award, $1,000 will be presented in Nissen’s name to CCSD59 partner Elk Grove Township and the Family Services Department for continued collaboration in improving the lives and well-being of District 59 children and their families. CCSD59 includes 11 elementary schools and three junior high schools, covering all or portions of Arlington Heights, Des Plaines, Elk Grove Village and Mount Prospect. For more information, call (847) 437-0300 or visit www.elkgrovetownship.com.

Barrington

Annual Scarecrow Festival coming to Memorial Park

Barrington’s annual Scarecrow Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at Memorial Park, 311 S. Hough St. The family-friendly event includes scarecrow, pumpkin and cookie decorating, pony rides, kids games and entertainment by Bob the DJ. A variety of food options will be available to purchase. Pumpkins, cookies and material for scarecrows will be provided. Attendees may bring clothing and accessories to personalize their creations. Admission is free. For more information, call (847) 304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

Deerfield

Annual leaf collection program set to begin

The village announced that its annual leaf collection program will begin the first week of Oct. 23 and continue through Nov. 17. Residents may rake leaves to the curb or carriage walk line the night before the scheduled pick-up. Leaves should be raked neatly, as close to the curb as possible, in piles no greater than 5 feet in width. Leaves cannot be placed in the street, on carriage walks or sidewalks, and cannot be put out more than one day prior to the scheduled pick-up day. Public Works crews will make one pass by each house in the village during each week of the program. Crews will use vacuum hose machines to collect the foliage. To view a leaf collection schedule and map, visit www.deerfield.il.us. For more information, call (847) 317-7245.

Buffalo Grove

Thirteen BGHS students named NMSC Commended Students

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NSMC) recently announced that 13 Buffalo Grove High School students have been identified as Commended Students in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program. The 13 students — Gabrielle Arland, Deyanna Atanasova, Evan Cochrane, Olivia Cortopassi, Ryan Fulmer, Brian Furman, Saru Garg, Emma Hartnett, Tyler Lubbat, Scott Mahon, Eduardo Morelli, Matthew Rivard and Julianne Roser — placed in the top 5 percent among more than 1.6 million students who took the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The 13 BGHS students are among 34,000 Commended Students in the nation. The NSMC stated that the 13 students, “show outstanding potential for academic success in educational opportunities beyond high school” and are considered, “a valuable national resource.” The students will be recognized at a National Merit Recognition Breakfast at Buffalo Grove High School in late October. For more information, call (847) 718-4000 or visit www.bghs.d214.org.

Franklin Park

Health and Resource Fair to be held at Police Dept.

The village announced that Mayor Barrett Pedersen and State Sen. Don Harmon (D-39th District) will host a free Health and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Community Room at the Franklin Park Police Department, 9451 W. Belmont Ave. The event includes free medical testing, including glucose testing, blood pressure readings and cholesterol testing. Flu shots will be available for a minimal fee. In addition, vendors with important information regarding government programs and community resources to support senior living will be on hand to answer questions, and representatives from the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will offer driver’s license and state ID renewals. The Police Department will collect unwanted medications as well. The event also includes giveaways, and refreshments will be served. For more information, call (847) 671-4800 or visit www.villageoffranklinpark.com.

Evergreen Park

Historical Commission seeks photos, artifacts for display

The village announced that the Evergreen Park Historical Commission Archiving Event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Evergreen Park Senior Center, 9547 S. Homan Ave. As the village prepares for its 125th anniversary celebration next summer, the Historical Commission has been collecting photos and artifacts relevant to Evergreen Park’s history for a major display in August 2018. Residents willing to donate photos or any other materials of historical significance are invited to attend the event. Keepsake photos can be brought to be digitized and reprinted for the display. In addition, the Evergreen Park Public Library will be on hand with its “Story Corps” team to conduct personal audio interviews with residents in order to share their stories. Light refreshments and entertainment (of a historical nature) will be provided. For more information, call (708) 422-1551 or visit www.evergreenpark-ill.com.

Park Ridge

Recycling event on tap at Public Works Service Center

The city and the Park Ridge Chamber of Commerce will host a recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 21 at the Public Works Service Center, 400 Busse Highway. Residents from Park Ridge and other Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County (SWANCC) communities are eligible to participate. Electronics, textiles (clothing and shoes for re-use/recycle) and household batteries will be collected. In addition, a limit of six file boxes or paper bags (no plastic) of documents will be accepted for shredding. To assist the Chamber of Commerce with its community projects and recycling efforts, a $5 donation is being requested. Participating residents will receive a $5 coupon to use at select businesses on purchases of at least $20. To view a detailed list of acceptable and non-acceptable items, visit www.parkridge.us. For more information, contact Mike McGrath at (847) 318-5243 or via email at mmcgrath@parkridge.us.

