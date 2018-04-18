–Cook County News Briefs

Buffalo Grove

Police Chief makes grade at FBI National Academy

The village reported that Buffalo Grove Police Chief Scott Eisenmenger recently graduated from the FBI National Academy after completing a 10-week program of study at the FBI campus in Quantico, Virginia. Eisenmenger completed undergraduate and graduate level courses pertaining to law, media, crisis management and leadership, among others. As part of the curriculum, he also endured demanding fitness challenges, including a 6.1-mile run over a hilly trail built by the United States Marine Corps. Along the run, participants must scale walls, jump through simulated windows and crawl under barbed wire obstacles. In addition to their training, participants raised funds for Concerns for Police Survivors, the family of a fallen Chicago Police commander and Special Olympics Virginia as a way of giving back to their respective communities. For more information, call 847-459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Deerfield

Village to begin annual hydrant flushing program

The village announced that the Public Works Department will begin flushing all fire hydrants in Deerfield the week of April 23. Opening fire hydrants and flushing out water on an annual basis allows the Public Works Department to ensure that hydrants are in proper working condition and helps to flush sediment out of the distribution system. Signs will be posted in each area before flushing begins. The work is typically performed between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. The village requests that residents refrain from doing laundry on the day of hydrant flushing in their area. Flushing may stir up rust that can enter washing machines and cause discoloration to certain types of clothing. In addition, it is recommended that residents flush water from their interior system through a tub spout for a few minutes to clear any possible remaining sediment. For more information, call 847-317-7245, send an email to publicworks@deerfield.il.us or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Barrington

Chamber seeks students for annual scholarship program

The Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) announced that application forms are now available for the BACC Lauren Brown Memorial Scholarship program. Scholarships (ranging from $500 to $1,500) are awarded each spring to local high school students pursuing higher education through a university, community college or vocational/trade certification program. Eligible students must be from the Barrington area or the student of a Chamber member business. To be eligible, students must complete an application and submit it with all supporting documents no later than May 1. Incomplete applications will be disqualified. In addition, the scholarship program is not based on financial need. Award recipients will be notified no later than May 7. Application forms are available online at www.barringtonchamber.com/scholarships/, via email at email@barringtonchamber.com and also at the BACC offices at 190 E. James St.. Completed application packages should be returned to: Scholarship Committee, BACC, 190 E. James St., Barrington, Ill. 60010. For more information, call 847-381-2525.

River Grove

Triton nets lofty grant to boost education for minorities

Triton College reported that it has received a $500,000 grant from the Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) Foundation. The grant will support a five-year effort to broaden the TRIUMPH (Triton Undergraduate Men Pursuing Higher Education) program, and develop similar support programs at other regional Hispanic and minority-serving institutions. Recent national research finds that two-thirds of minority males who start college as freshman do not graduate — worst among all genders and ethnic groups in higher education. Through the support of the ECMC Foundation, TRIUMPH will expand to provide first-year and transitional support services for all men of color at Triton College. The grant will also allow Triton to work with leaders of three neighboring communities to replicate the program. Students enrolled in TRIUMPH are paired with male staff mentors who help them realize and understand their potential despite perceived social and cultural barriers. During the five-year grant program, the initiative will reach more than 3,000 students. For more information on Triton’s TRIUMPH program, call 708-456-0300, ext. 3850 or send an email to studentlife@triton.edu — or visit www.triton.edu.

Harvey

Annual Youth Job and Resource Expo on tap

Rep. Robin Kelly (2nd Congressional District) will host the 5th Annual Youth Job and Resource Expo (for ages 16-24) from 9 a.m. to noon April 21 at Thornton Township High School, 15001 Broadway Ave. More than 50 companies will be accepting applications for available jobs, summer internships and apprenticeships. Participating employers and agencies include Nike, Gamestop, Walmart, Walgreens, UPS, Chase Bank, One Summer Chicago and Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership. Admission is free. Prior to the event, Kelly will host a Job Readiness Training Session from 5:30-7 p.m. April 19 in the Technical Building at Thornton Township High School. The session is designed to help young people enhance their interview skills in preparation for the expo. To register for these events, and for more information, call 708-679-0078 or send an email to vaughn.roland@mail.house.gov or alan.banks@mail.house.gov.

Schaumburg

Village gets OK to add bike path on Roselle Road

The village announced that Schaumburg officials have approved an agreement with the Forest Preserve District of Cook County that paves the way for construction of an additional bike path along Roselle Road. The proposed bike path is located on the west side of Roselle Road from Hillcrest Road on the south side, and will include construction of a bridge over Central Road and connection to an existing bike path in the Paul Douglas Forest Preserve, located at the northwest corner of Roselle Road and Central Road. This is a federally funded project in which the village serves as the lead agency in the design and construction. The village will also be responsible for maintenance of the path once construction has been completed. With the necessary agreements in place, the project is expected to begin in June and be completed by November. For more information, call 847-895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

–Cook County News Briefs–