–Cook County News Briefs

Palatine

Harper College nets statewide internationalization award

Harper College reported that it is one of three colleges and universities to receive the 2018 Senator Paul Simon Spotlight Award for Campus Internationalization, presented by NAFSA: Association of International Educators. Named after late Illinois Sen. Paul Simon, the awards recognize outstanding innovation and accomplishment in campus internationalization. NAFSA presented the award to Harper College for its Global Region of Focus (GRF) initiative. Begun in 2014, the GRF initiative is a strategic approach to promoting internationalization of the students, faculty and programs of the college. Under this program, Harper selects a region of focus for three years. During that time period, faculty members immerse themselves in the region, participating in an international field seminar that includes coursework and travel to the region. The resulting information is then used in classes to enhance the student learning experience. Harper also hosts visiting lecturers during the second year of the program, and offers students opportunities to study abroad in the focus region. Since its inception, the GRF initiative has produced 75 programs and impacted more than 3,200 students. For more information, call 847-925-6000 or visit www.harpercollege.edu.

Skokie

Village forms new Adopt-A-Block litter clean-up program

The village announced the formation of a new program, Adopt-A-Block, as another component of the Clean Green Skokie Initiative. Adopt-A-Block is a litter abatement program designed to provide organizations and residents of Skokie with an opportunity to contribute to the beautification of the community. The program requires a minimum bi-annual litter pick-up commitment at the destination agreed upon between the village and the adopting group. The village also will recognize the group’s litter pick-up efforts by placing a sign with the organization’s name on the designated block. To sign up for the program, and for more information, call the Public Works Department at 847-933-8427 or visit www.skokie.org.

South Holland

Mayor’s Breakfast event to fete National Day of Prayer

The village announced that Mayor’s Breakfast: “Wisdom From Above,” will be held at 7:30 a.m. May 3 at Spirit of God Fellowship Hall, 16350 S. State St. The event, presented by the South Holland Ministerial Association and being held in conjunction with National Day of Prayer, features guest speaker Kurt Dykstra, President of Trinity Christian College. Admission is $5 per person (at the door). For more information, call 708-210-2900 or visit www.southholland.org.

Mount Prospect

Minter tabbed as next principal at Prospect High

High School District 214 announced that the Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Greg Minter as the next principal of Prospect High School. Minter, an associate principal at Prospect since 2003, succeeds Michelle Downing, who will retire at the end of the 2017-18 school year following a 34-year career in District 214. Prior to his role at Prospect, Minter served as assistant principal at Meadowdale High School in Lynnwood, Washington, from 1999 to 2003. He also served as an English teacher at Waukegan High School, Warren Township High School and Illahee Junior High in Federal, Washington. Minter earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership & Policy Studies from the University of Washington. For more information, call 847-718-7700 or visit www.ce.d214.org.

Oak Park

Village seeks nominees for Williams Fitzsimmons Awards

The village announced that nominations are now being accepted for the William Fitzsimmons Awards, designed to honor those who made exceptional contributions to improving the health of Oak Park residents in 2017. The award is named in honor of local physician and historian Fitzsimmons, who served as the Health Department’s medical consultant from 1976 to ‘92. Nomination forms are available online at www.oak-park.us/healthawards and at Village Hall, 123 Madison St. Completed forms should be mailed to or dropped off at the Oak Park Department of Public Health, Village Hall, 123 Madison St., Oak Park, Ill. 60302 (Attn: Public Health Awards). Nomination forms also may be sent via email to health@oak-park.us. The deadline to submit nomination forms is 5 p.m. May 4. Award winners will be chosen by the Oak Park Board of Health and Health Department. For more information, call 708-358-5480 or visit www.oak-park.us.

Buffalo Grove

Park Board’s Reiner nets Honored Professional Award

The Illinois Association of Park Districts (IAPD) recently named Buffalo Grove Park District Board Commissioner Dr. Larry Reiner as the winner of the 2017 Honored Professional Award. The annual award is presented to a park, recreation, forest preserve or conservation professional who has worked closely with citizens and the IAPD to “improve the quality of life for all people in Illinois,” among other criteria. In addition to serving as a Buffalo Grove Park District Board Commissioner, Reiner has been the executive director of the Butterfield Park District since 2010. He also served as executive director of the Northeast DuPage Special Recreation Association (NEDSRA) for 33 years. During his tenure, NEDSRA won two National Gold Medal Awards and nine IPRA Outstanding/Innovative Program Awards. Reiner, who first joined the Buffalo Grove Park District Board of Commissioners in 1987, was awarded the IAPD Mike Cassidy Commissioner Community Service Award in 2015 and the Recreation and Park Association’s State Citizen/Board Member Service Award in 1996. He also was named the Rotary Club of Elmhurst’s Man of the Year in 2001. For more information, call 847-850-2100 or visit www.bgparks.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–