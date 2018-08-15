–Cook County News Briefs

Barrington

Schumacher named new principal at Rose Elementary

Barrington 220 Community Unit School District announced that the Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Heather Schumacher as the new principal of Barbara B. Rose Elementary School. She replaces Derek Straight, who accepted a similar position in another school district. Schumacher previously worked as a principal at Elm Place School in North Shore School District 112. Prior to her time in District 112, Schumacher worked in Barrington 220 for 10 years as a summer school principal, as well as a language arts, math and social studies teacher at Barrington Middle School-Station Campus. Schumacher earned an undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Benedictine University, and a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Concordia University. For more information, call 847-381-6300 or visit www.barrington220.org.

Wheeling

Library to host special program on Illinois history

The Indian Trails Library District will host, “Stepping Into Illinois History,” a special program for adults, from 7-8 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Lake-Cook Room at the Main Library, 355 Schoenbeck Road. Presenter Nancy McCully will discuss the ancient Native American city at Cahokia Mounds, the seat of the French government at Fort de Chartres, and Camp Dubois, where explorers Lewis and Clark spent the winter before their Voyage of Discovery. Attendees will also learn how Illinois residents lived in Bishop Hill and Nauvoo, and visit the homes of presidents Lincoln and Grant. The program is co-sponsored by the Wheeling Historical Society and Museum. Admission is free. Registration is required. To register, and for more information, call 847-459-4100, ext. 312 or visit www.indiantrailslibrary.org.

Mount Prospect

Village offers pair of drop-off sites for plastic bags

The village announced that it is partnering with Trex Company, a global leader in manufacturing products using recycled materials, to offer residents two locations for plastic bag collection drop-off: the Public Works Facility, 1700 W. Central Road; and Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson Street. The following materials will be accepted at both locations: plastic grocery bags, newspaper sleeves, bread bags, product wrap, cereal liners, food storage bags, ice bags, pellet bags, produce bags, dry cleaning bags, case over-wrap, salt bags and air pillows used in packaging. These materials are not accepted in the village’s curbside recycling program. Such items contaminate recycling bins, leaving the entire contents of the bin to be re-routed to landfill rather than being recycled. Items accepted at the drop-off locations will be recycled by Trex Company into environmentally responsible outdoor products. All materials brought to the drop-off locations must be clean and dry. Items will be accepted at the Public Works Facility from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and at Village Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 847-870-5640 or visit www.mountprospect.org.

Tinley Park

Oak Park Avenue fix-up project in full swing

The village reported that a construction project to resurface Oak Park Avenue from 159th Street to just north of the 167th Street intersection is underway, and is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 30 (weather permitting). Oak Park Avenue will be down to two lanes during construction. Drivers will still be able to access driveways. Work includes curb and gutter removal/replacement, hot mix asphalt (HMA) and Portland cement concrete (PCC) patches, HMA and PCC driveway removal/replacement, sidewalk removal/replacement, detectable walking plate installation, drainage structure adjustments, parkway restoration, pavement marking, detector loop replacements and multi-use path installation along the east side from 165th Street to Village Hall. Completed work includes removal of the center median at the south end of the project, placement of the HMA base course, tree removal, installation of inlet filters and the installation of the temporary pavement striping to assist with the installation of the traffic control. For more information, call 708-444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

Oak Park

Oak Park Police Chief Ambrose set to retire

The village reported that Oak Park Police Chief Anthony Ambrose announced his retirement, effective at the end of August. Ambrose, who has been on leave since April, stated that he wants to focus his energy on getting well following a successful liver transplant. Ambrose joined the Oak Park Police Department as a patrol officer in 1984. He quickly rose through the ranks to sergeant and commander before becoming deputy chief in 2005. Ambrose was named Oak Park’s 12th police chief in 2016, succeeding Rick C. Tanksley, who retired after 33 years with the Oak Park Police Department. A decision regarding the selection of Ambrose’s successor likely will follow a formal search. In the meantime, Deputy Chief LaDon Reynolds will continue to serve as acting chief. For more information, call 708-383-6400 or visit www.oak-park.us.

Palatine

Trio of Harper students net HOPE Giving Circle awards

The HOPE Giving Circle, part of the Harper College Education Foundation, recently awarded $10,000 scholarships to three Harper students, representing the highest number of recipients since the group formed in 2016. The HOPE Giving Circle, a philanthropic women’s group, brings together influential women with a common goal of supporting female students to pursue higher education and reach their full potential through financial support, ongoing mentoring and leadership development. This year’s scholarship recipients (chosen from a field of 70 applicants) are: Sabrina Martinez, of Streamwood; Emma Rutherford, of Schaumburg; and Arianna Mormino, of Cary. Each of the recipients can use the $10,000 scholarship at Harper and/or a transfer institution, and will continue to benefit from having a mentor and professional development opportunities. For more information, call 847-925-6490 or visit www.harpercollege.edu/foundation.

–Cook County News Briefs–