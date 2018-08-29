–Cook County News Briefs

Evanston

Fleetwood-Jourdain earns bevy of award nominations

The city announced that Evanston’s Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre (FJT) has received nine nominations for the 24th annual Black Theater Alliance/Ira Aldridge Awards. The Black Theater Alliance Awards, Inc. (BTAA) was founded in 1995 to honor African-Americans who achieve

excellence in theater, dance and all areas of the performing and technical arts in the greater Chicago area. Stage productions produced and presented from August 2017 through July 2018 were eligible for this season’s awards. FJT’s nominations include: Outstanding Stage Production; Best Ensemble; Best Director of an Ensemble: Tim Rhoze; Best Actor in an Ensemble: Keith Illidge; Best Actor in an Ensemble: Jelani Pitcher; Best Lighting Design: Phoenix and Oliver Ballentine; and Best Set Design: Rhoze and Becca Venable (all for the production of “Topdog/Underdog”); Best Leading Actress in a Musical: Mardra Thomas (for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”); and Best Actor in an Ensemble: Elana Elyce (for “From the Mississippi Delta”). Award winners will be announced in October. For more information, call or text 847-448-4311 or visit www.fjtheatre.com.

Schaumburg

Lawry retires as head of Engineering & Public Works

The village reported that David Lawry, Schaumburg’s Director of Engineering & Public Works, has retired from his position. Lawry was hired by the village in 2014. During his tenure, Lawry was responsible for overseeing the management of village-owned infrastructure systems,

village-owned facilities and equipment, and public improvement programs. Specifically, Lawry helped implement the pavement program to assess the village’s roadways, allocated additional funding for the street repair program and introduced a proactive pothole repair program. The village’s new refuse and recycling carts were introduced during Lawry’s tenure, as well as the implementation of a performance contract for installation of the village’s LED streetlights. He also oversaw several operation and management studies of Engineering & Public Works services to enhance efficiency, and introduced the annual open house that occurs in May of every year. Engineering & Public Works Assistant Director Mike Hall is currently serving as Interim Director. For more information, call 847-895-4500 or visit www.vilageofschaumburg.com.

Arlington Heights

New-look lobby at Metropolis honors Whisler family

The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., recently unveiled the theater’s newly renovated lobby space — the Whisler Family Lobby. The new space honors Jack Whisler, his wife, Helen Jensen, and their family. Whisler’s generous donation to Metropolis made the lobby renovation possible. The space includes new flooring, updated lighting, fresh paint, a large video wall, graphic elements and the addition of doors defining the Metropolis lobby. In addition, the Whisler family name appears on the glass doors at the lobby’s entrance. Several local businesses also contributed to the renovation through in-kind donations of goods and services, including Robert Flubacker Architects, Ltd., OHi Our Home Improvement, Buchan

Consulting, Suburban Accents Inc. and TEM II Construction. For more information, call 847-577-2121 or visit www.metropolisarts.com.

Tinley Park

Village Board tabs Walsh as new police chief

The village announced that the Tinley Park Village Board unanimously approved the appointment of Matthew Walsh as Police Chief. Walsh has 25 years’ experience in the public sector of law enforcement, including 20 years in a supervisory capacity, specifically in a command responsibility. Most recently, he served as Watch Commander for the Cook County Sheriff’s Police Department, focusing on community policing. Walsh, who holds a B.A. and MBA in Business Administration, is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, and the FBI National Academy. The Village Board also approved the appointments of Anthony Campbell and Stanley Tencza to the rank of Commander. For more information, call 708-444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

Oak Park

Park Dist. seeks pledges to help fund eco project

The Park District of Oak Park announced that Green Mountain Energy Sun Club is partnering with the Park District to provide $100,000 for an innovative sustainability project that includes solar panels, rain harvesting, tea composting and observable working honeybees at the Oak Park Conservatory. To help secure these funds, Green Mountain Energy Sun Club will provide $100 toward these sustainability projects for every pledge received. Each family member may complete a pledge up to a maximum of four pledges per household and one pledge per business. Participants also are required to identify “green” actions they will take to make the community more sustainable and contribute to the overall health of the environment. To take the Sustainable Action Pledge, visit www.pdop.org. For more information, call 708-725-2000.

Des Plaines

Slew of Oakton ballplayers moving up college ranks

Oakton Community College announced that 13 players from the school’s 2018 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III World Series championship baseball team have committed to continue their playing careers at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I, II or III and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) institutions. Heading the list of transfers is NJCAA Division III World Series MVP pitcher Tommy Gertner (Northbrook), who will attend NCAA Division I Old Dominion University. Four Oakton players will attend NCAA Division II schools. Infielders Sawyer Price (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Timo Schau (Park Ridge), and pitcher Jackson Fischer (Westmont) each have committed to Southern Wesleyan University, and infielder Lucas Karz (Mount Prospect) will play at Erksine College. Infielder Gianfanco Sorrentino (Norridge) plans on attending NCAA Division III Concordia University Chicago. Seven players will attend various NAIA institutions: pitcher Alexander Crinigan (Hampshire), third baseman Jose Vera Sanchez and Pablo Custodio (both of Guatemala), infielder/outfielder Nico Torres (Bolingbrook) outfielder Miles Porter (Evanston), infielder Chris Broccolino (Schaumburg) and pitcher Chase Pearce (Kokomo, Ind.). For more information, call 847-635-1810 or visit www.oakton.edu.

–Cook County News Briefs–