–Cook County News Briefs

Deerfield

Village to host annual Deerfield Harvest Fest

The annual Deerfield Harvest Fest will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Deerfield Road and Park Avenue. The event includes live music from local band Not For Profit, the Annual Bags Tournament (online pre-registration is required), free chicken sandwiches courtesy of City Barbeque, as well as cakes and coffee available for purchase from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Craft beer, wine, hard seltzer and water also will be available for purchase. In addition, kids activities — including Touch-A-Truck, balloons, face painting and more — will be available from 8 a.m. to noon at Farmers Market, located in the Metra commuter lot at the northwest corner of Deerfield Road and Robert York Avenue. Harvest Fest is hosted by the village and the DBR (Deerfield-Bannockburn-Riverwoods) Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free. For more information, call 847-945-5000 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

Barrington Hills

Evidence technician officer earns forensic training award

The village reported that Community Service Officer Bill Walsh, one of the Barrington Hills Police Department’s evidence technicians, recently received the Award of Criminal and Investigative Techniques from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety. Walsh completed 200 hours of forensic and crime scene training. Topics included advanced techniques in evidence development (identification and collection); field and documentation photography; use of the forensic laboratory; bloodstain evidence in criminal investigations; bloodstain evidence encountered at the scene; and documentation and reconstruction techniques to correlate bloodstains with body trauma patterns. For more information, call 847-551-3006 or visit www.barringtonhills-il.gov.

Deer Park

Community electronics recycling/shredding event on tap

The village and Deer Park Town Center are hosting a free community electronics recycling and document shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon (or until trucks are full) Sept. 22 near Phenix Salon Suites, 30530 N. Rand Road. Accepted items for recycling include cell phones, microwave ovens, circuit boards, laptops, desktop computers, keyboards and mice, printers, hard drives, power supplies, fax machines, scanners, VCRs, stereos, radios, tape players, CD and DVD players, telephones, gaming consoles, modems, docking stations, servers, amplifiers, monitors, TVs, LCDs, plasmas, plastic/aluminum/steel electronics, and CD-ROMS. Items containing mercury, hazardous materials and waste, bio-waste, thermostats, liquid or chemical waste, glass, fuel, oil, pressurized containers, propane tanks, PCBs, and TV monitors with cracked or broken screens will not be accepted. Document shredding is limited to four bankers-style boxes per vehicle. Magazines and newspapers (or other non-sensitive papers), and three-ring binders, pronged folders, rubber bands will not be accepted. In addition, participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to support the Northern Illinois Food Pantry. For more information, call 847-726-1648 or visit www.villageofdeerpark.com.

Des Plaines

Oakton tabs Scifo as college’s new director of facilities

Oakton Community College announced that Joe Scifo recently was selected as the college’s new director of facilities, effective Sept. 17. Scifo most recently served as director of facilities for Augustana College. At Oakton, Scifo will oversee the full spectrum of facility matters, including building construction, maintenance and repair for the grounds at the 147-acre Des Plaines Campus, 1600 E. Golf Road, and the 26-acre Skokie Campus, 7701 N. Lincoln Ave.. At Augustana, Scifo was responsible for the overall upkeep of more than 90 campus buildings and 115 acres of grounds. He recently oversaw a $14 million project to remodel a 1960s-era residence hall. Scifo, who also previously served as a project architect for Walgreen’s, holds a bachelor’s degree in Architecture from the University of Wisconsin. He is a registered architect in Illinois and a member of the American Institute of Architects. For more information, call 847-635-1600 or visit www.oakton.edu.

Park Forest

Park Forest Art Fair, Main Street Music Fest on tap

The 63rd Annual Park Forest Art Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 and 16 at Village Green in downtown Park Forest. The event, sponsored by the Tall Grass Arts Association, features dozens of juried artists displaying a wide variety of artwork, including ceramics, etchings, sculpture, photographs, paintings in many media, digital art, stitchery and stained glass. The event also includes food, the Kids’ Art Alley, Children’s Art Contest, crafts and more. In conjunction with the Art Fair, the Main Street Music Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the intersection of Main and Cunningham streets. The fest features Chicago blues legend John Primer as headliner (4:30 p.m.), preceded by Brazlian flute and guitar duo Tempero Brasileiro (2:50 p.m.), jazz group the Jo Ann Daughtery Trio (1:20 p.m.), West African djembe drum ensemble Kaben Kafo (noon) and blues/R&B/neo-soul band Rhythm System (11 a.m.). Admission is free. For more information, call 708-748-3377 (Art Fair) or 708-747-0580 (Music Fest) — or visit www.tallgrass.org.

Cicero

Morton administrator to serve on state library board

Morton College announced that Micheal A. Kott, the college’s Associate Dean of the Learning Resource Center, recently was appointed to a one-year term on the 12-member Board of Directors for CARLI (Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries in Illinois). CARLI, consisting of 134 member libraries across the state, is considered one of the premier library consortia in the country. As a board member, Kott is part of a group that provides oversight on CARLI’s services, programs and development. Kott also is a member of the Program Planning Committee, which reviews applications and determines funding levels for CARLI-supported educational programs. Kott’s term on the Board of Directors expires in June 2019. For more information, call 708-656-8000 or visit www.morton.edu.

