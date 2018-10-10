–Cook County News Briefs

Cook County

IDOT project earns national transportation award

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Interstate 55-Lake Shore Drive interchange project has earned the Grand Prize in the 2018 America’s Transportation Awards, the top honor for state departments of transportation. The award, which includes a $10,000 cash prize for a local non-profit organization, was presented to IDOT at the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials annual meeting, recently held in Atlanta. The I-55-Lake Shore Drive interchange took the top prize for its use of a temporary bridge to accommodate inbound I-55 traffic to southbound Lake Shore Drive, saving the public countless hours of delays by avoiding extended closures and detours during the reconstruction. The project, selected from a field of 79 nominations from 35 states, also was in the running for the People’s Choice Award, determined by online voting. It received 10,622 votes, third-most in the contest. The $10,000 cash award will be given to Special Olympics. For more information, call 217-782-7820 or visit www.idot.illinois.gov.

Elk Grove Village

Basham gets nod as new Public Works Director

The village announced that Colby Basham has been hired as the new Public Works Director, effective Oct. 29. Basham initially will work alongside current Public Works Director Vito Sammarco, until Nov. 30. Sammarco is retiring after 20 years of service to the community. For the last decade, Basham has served the City of Elgin, first as Public Works Superintendent, and then as Interim Public Works Director and Neighborhood Services Director. Basham holds a bachelor’s degree in Management and a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership. He is also a veteran of the United States Air Force. For more information, call 847-357-4000 or visit www.elkgrove.org.

Schaumburg

Harvest Media nabs Business of the Month honors

The village announced that Harvest Media, 400 E. State Parkway (Suite 121), has been named Business of the Month for September. Harvest Media is a full-service creative agency that provides customized graphic design, web development, product packaging, branding and digital marketing services. The agency has been located in Schaumburg since its founding, in 1999. Harvest Media has completed a number of projects with local and national companies, including the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, Sandvik Coromant, AmCheck, Sanwa, Quality Float Works, DuraChef and Nations Roof. In addition, Harvest Media is a member of the Schaumburg Business Association and Chicago Metro Council. The agency is significantly involved in the Schaumburg community as well, serving as a sponsor of GCAMP, Diveheart, Feed My Starving Children and the American Diabetes Association. Harvest Media has also partnered with the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts to promote the 2019 Building STEAM event. For more information, call 847-895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

South Holland

Annual Harvest Party on tap at Community Center

The village announced that the South Holland Department of Recreational Services will host its Annual Harvest Party from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 25 at South Holland Community Center, 501 E. 170th St. The event is intended for South Holland children (ages 3-12) accompanied by an adult. Activities include a costume judging contest, a craft project, games with prizes, goodie bags with candy (while supplies last) and pumpkin decorating. Attendees can bring a pumpkin from home; decorating materials will be provided. Admission is free. Registration must be completed at the Community Center. Proof of residency is required. Space is limited, and no registration will be accepted after Oct. 12, including the day of the event. For more information, call 708-210-2900 or visit www.southholland.org.

Palos Hills

Moraine Valley’s Nash nets major educator award

Moraine Valley College announced that John Nash, associate professor of Speech Communications and Director of Forensics, has been named the 2018 recipient of the Michael and Suzanne Osborn Community College Outstanding Educator Award. The annual awards honor communications scholars’ teaching, scholarship and service. The National Communications Association (NCA) will present the award to Nash Nov. 10 at the 104th Annual NCA Conference, in Salt Lake City. As the forensics coach at Moraine Valley, Nash has led the team to numerous local, state and national awards, including four first-place trophies. For more information, call 708-974-4300 or visit www.morainevalley.edu.

Wheeling

Special Medicare info program for seniors on tap

The village announced that a special program for seniors, Medicare 101: An Informal Presentation, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Village Hall Board Room, 2 Community Blvd. The event, presented by Illinois Senior Health Insurance-trained village staff, will include information on Medicare Part A, B, C and D, Medicare deadlines, Medicare penalties and more. To reserve a seat, call 847-459-2606. For more information, visit www.wheelingil.gov.

Barrington

Village to host meetings on proposed tax increase

The village announced that it will host two additional Community Open House meetings to address questions about the proposed 1 percent sales tax increase that will appear on the upcoming November ballot. The meetings will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at The Garlands of Barrington, 1000 Garlands Lane, and from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Barrington’s White House, 145 W. Main St. Barrington Village Board members will be on hand to provide a short presentation and answer questions about the proposed sales tax increase. For more information, call 847-304-3400 or visit www.barrington-il.gov.

–Cook County News Briefs–