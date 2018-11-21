–Cook County News Briefs–   

Palos Hills

Grant to help Moraine Valley fund cybersecurity programs

Moraine Valley Community College, along with two other community colleges, recently received a grant of nearly $700,000 from the National Science Foundation to help fund the education of students in cybersecurity, particularly veterans. Between Moraine Valley and partner schools — Brookdale Community College (N.J.) and Sinclair Community College (Ohio) — the Community College Accelerated CyberCorps Pilot Program is intended to help strengthen cybersecurity education programs and improve security of information technology across the United States. Moraine Valley aims to fill the demand for cybersecurity professionals in government positions by giving students $45,000 over two years to study cybersecurity full-time, earn certifications and work on a paid internship. All tuition is paid, but students must work for at least two years at a federal agency following their schooling. Moraine Valley has committed to identifying 12 students over the next three years to join the program. Currently, staff is identifying students who could complete the 18-month program, starting in fall 2019. Students with degrees in any discipline — as well as veterans, women and minorities — are encouraged to participate. For more information, call 708-974-4300 or visit www,morainevalley.edu.

South Holland

South Holland Master Chorale to hold pair of concerts

The South Holland Master Chorale will perform its traditional Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 at St. Victor Catholic Church, 553 Hirsch Ave., Calumet City, and also at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at St. Maria Goretti Parish, 500 Northgate Ave., Dyer, Ind. The concerts will include songs and carols (new and old) sung by the Master Chorale and featuring a church organ, several instruments, children’s voices and the audience. In particular, the Master Chorale will be accompanied by the Southlake Children’s Choir and the Chicago Gargoyle Brass and Organ ensemble. Early arrival is strongly recommended for both concerts. For more information, call 708-210-2913, send an email to chorale@southholland.org or visit www.southhollandmasterchorale.org.

Skokie

Hardware store earns Business of the Year award

The village announced that the Skokie Consumer Affairs Commission recently presented the 2018 Business of the Year award to Skokie Ace Hardware, 5035 Oakton Street. Skokie Ace Hardware received a plaque and a Business of the Year trophy engraved with its name. The trophy will be on display at Skokie Ace Hardware for one year. The Skokie Consumer Affairs Commission received more than 400 ballots nominating 45 different Skokie businesses for the award. Runners-up include Jane’s Hallmark Shop, 9316 Skokie Blvd.; Jerry’s Quality Meats, 3706 Dempster Street; and Marge’s Flowers, 8038 Lincoln Ave. For more information, call Janelle Silva at 847-933-8257 or visit www.skokie.org.

Hoffman Estates

Historical Sites Commission offers kids holiday party

The village announced that the Historical Sites Commission will present its annual Teddy Bear Holiday Party at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Sunderlage Home, 1775 Vista Lane. The event will feature stories and treats for children (ages 3-6) accompanied by an adult. There will also be a “special visitor” for the kids. Participants are encouraged to bring children’s teddy bears and cameras. Admission is free. Seating is limited and reservations are required. To register, call 847-781-2606. Those who cannot attend the event after signing up are asked to cancel no later than Nov. 28. For more information, visit www.hoffmanestates.org.

Mount Prospect

Library honors Zulaski with Founder’s Award

The Mount Prospect Public Library announced that the Library Board honored former trustee John Zulaski with the Founder’s Award during the library’s recent 75th Anniversary Celebration awards presentation. The award is presented to those who have made a significant contribution to the Mount Prospect Public Library. The Library Board stated that Zulaski has served as a tireless advocate for the library and also helped secure grants for STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics) education. For more information, call 847-253-5675 or visit www.mppl.org.

Buffalo Grove

Police Dept. begins Toys for Tots collection

The village announced that the Buffalo Grove Police Department has begun its annual collection for the Toys for Tots program, in partnership with the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Donation boxes are located in the lobby of the Buffalo Grove Police Department, 46 Raupp Blvd. Area residents can donate new and unwrapped toys until Dec. 16. Marines will then pick up the donated toys and distribute them to children in need. The Marine Corps Reserves stated that the primary objective of the program is to unite members of local communities in a common cause, and to play an active role in the positive development of the nation’s children. For more information, call the Buffalo Grove Police Department at 847-459-2560 or visit www.toysfortots.org.

Wheeling

Village offers Holiday Lights Recycling Program

The village announced that its Holiday Lights Recycling Program is underway. Residents can recycle holiday lights — including C7, C9, rope and LED lights, as well as extension cords of all colors and lengths — at the Department of Public Works, 77 W. Hintz Road, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program ends Feb. 1, 2019. Garland, live greens, wreaths and other non-recyclable items are not accepted in this recycling program. In addition, non-artificial holiday trees will be collected at residential curbside by Waste Management during the first two weeks of January. Trees that have decorations or are in stands or plastic bags will not be collected. For more information, call 847-459-2600 or visit www.wheelingil.gov.

