–Cook County News Briefs

Schaumburg

Village earns high rank in Digital Cities Survey

The village announced that Schaumburg recently earned a sixth-place ranking in the Center for Digital Government’s 2018 Digital Cities Survey. Schaumburg ranked sixth in cities with a population of 74,999 or less, and is the only Illinois community ranked in the top 10 of its population classification. The survey recognizes cities that use technology to tackle social challenges, enhance cybersecurity, improve transparency and more. The village completed a series of technology initiatives in 2018 to increase proficiency, including implementation of a mobile application for building inspectors to review and provide comments to enhance and streamline the village’s building inspection process; implementation of a webcasting program for the public to conveniently view and access Village Board meetings; development of a new mobile application for residents, visitors and businesses to easily and quickly access information about core village services most frequently viewed on the village website; and installation of a security camera network in and around key village facilities to provide visibility into critical public spaces, allowing village staff to monitor and respond to security events. For more information, call 847-895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Oak Park

Library to host screening of local documentary

The Oak Park Public Library, 834 Lake St., will host More Than a Month: “The Color of Art” Film Screening from 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The special program features a screening of the documentary, “The Color of Art,” an exploration of the present-day renaissance of African-American Art in Chicago, centered on neighborhoods such as Bronzeville, and organizations such as the South Side Community Arts Center and the Hyde Park Art Center. The film was the winner of a 2018 Black Excellence Award and was screened as part of the Harvest Film Festival at the Gene Siskel Film Center, in August. The library program also includes a discussion with filmmaker David Weathersby and local artist Jesse Howard. For more information, call 708-383-8200 or visit www.oppl.org.

Evanston

Evanston grad named Oakton student-athlete of month

Evanston resident Yngride Jean-Phillippe, a graduate of Evanston Township High School and a sophomore member of the Oakton Community College women’s volleyball team, recently was selected as the college’s female student-athlete of the month for November. The award is presented each month during the school year to one male and one female student-athlete displaying excellence in the areas of academics, athletics and campus involvement or service. Jean-Phillippe, a 5-foot-11 middle blocker, played a key role in the Owls’ turnaround from a one-win season in 2017 to a mark of 20-12 this season, as well as an appearance in the district semifinals of the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II Tournament. Jean-Phillippe led the nation in blocked shots (121) and led the Owls in total kills (296). In addition, she was named to the NJCAA Region IV All-Region Team and the Illinois Skyway Conference All-Conference First Team. Academically, Jean-Phillippe holds a 3.28 grade-point average and plans to earn an associate degree en route to her career goal of becoming a pediatric nurse. For more information, call 847-635-1806 or visit www.oakton.edu.

Homewood

Village to host Holiday Lights in Homewood

The village announced that Holiday Lights in Homewood will be held from 5-9 p.m. Dec. 7 on Martin Avenue — between Chestnut Road and Kroner Avenue. The event features musical trolleys that will travel to a variety of stores, boutiques and restaurants offering special holiday promotions, discounts, raffles and in-store events, as well as the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony (6:45 p.m.) and visits and photos with Santa (7:05-8:45 p.m.). The event also includes brightly decorated antique cars, live ice sculpting demos, holiday music with costumed characters and carolers, a bonfire, food, wine, hot cocoa and more. For more information, call 708-798-3000 or visit www.village.homewood.il.us.

Burr Ridge

Watercolors to be displayed at sports club

Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Burr Ridge will host a solo show of watercolors by award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike. The show, “Implied Horizons: Watercolors by Anne Nordhaus-Bike,” will begin with a Dec. 7, free reception from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The show will be free through Jan. 5. Five Seasons Family Sports Club is at 6901 S. Madison St., Burr Ridge.

Nordhaus-Bike also will give an artist’s talk on the exhibition, with refreshments, at the club at 6 p.m. Dec. 12 and 10 a.m. Dec. 22.

The exhibition will display 19 of Nordhaus-Bike’s watercolors, which she said she created by combining contrasting colors, and even quite bold ones, and still evoking a feeling of peace. It can be viewed during regular club hours, which are Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Nordhaus-Bike studies the value of art for relaxation and stress relief. She is a frequent guest on the Frank Fontana Show on WGN-Radio 720, and is the author of the book, “Follow the Sun,” which features several of her paintings. For more information about Nordhaus-Bike, log on to artistanne.com/, or call 312-622-6029.

Skokie

Village Board adopts Greenest Region Compact

The Skokie Village Board recently passed a resolution adopting the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus’ Greenest Region Compact (GRC). The goal of the GRC is to guide local sustainability efforts in partnership with various non-profit, state, regional and national organizations. The GRC will serve Skokie as a guide to assess current sustainability efforts and provide insight into areas of importance for other regional leaders in sustainability efforts. By endorsing the GRC, the village is able to leverage new opportunities and offer its experience to the growing sustainability community. Ultimately, the GRC will allow the village to collaborate with regional partners on sustainability initiatives to enhance the quality of life for Skokie residents and further the village’s commitment to maintaining a sustainable community. For more information, call 847-673-0500 or visit www.skokie.org.

Hoffman Estates

Fire Dept. honors squad for life-saving efforts

The village announced that the Hoffman Estates Fire Department recently presented the Valorous Unit Award to a group of firefighter/paramedics for performing distinct acts of heroism during an emergency situation. The award-winning group included Battalion Chief Wayne Rothbauer, and firefighter/paramedics Gregg Fuja, Steven Nusser, Matthew Fijalkowski, Jeffrey Northrup, Scott Czaplicki, Matthew Bracken and Brent Miller. On the evening of July 4, the Hoffman Estates Fire Department responded to a call concerning a 3-year-old boy who was unconscious and not breathing. After arriving on the scene, the group of firefighter/paramedics performed CPR, obtained an airway, established a difficult IV, and administered medication and defibrillation. Due to the combined efforts of the group, the boy had a pulse and was breathing on his own by the time he was transported to the hospital. He was later discharged and returned home with no permanent disabilities. For more information, call 847-843-4825 or visit www.hoffmanestates.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–