–Cook County News Briefs

Barrington

Barrington 220 School Dist. nabs spot on AP Honor Roll

Barrington 220 Community Unit School District announced that it recently became one of only 373 school districts nationwide to earn a spot on the College Board’s 9th Annual Advanced Placement (AP) District Honor Roll. To be included on the AP District Honor Roll, Barrington 220 was required to increase the number of students participating in AP courses, starting in 2016, while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher. Earning a score of 3 or higher earns students college credits while still attending high school. In 2018, Barrington High School (BHS) administered more than 2,450 AP tests, in 35 different AP subjects, to 1,158 students. BHS students scored 3 or higher on 87 percent of the total tests administered. In addition, AP course enrollment among BHS juniors and seniors increased from 65 percent in 2015 to 71 percent in 2018. For more information, call 847-381-6300 or visit www.barrington220.org.

Deerfield

Renovation of Jewett Park Preschool Playground complete

The Deerfield Park District announced that the renovation of the Jewett Park Preschool Playground, located north of the Jewett Park Community Center, 836 Jewett Park Drive, is complete. The project included replacement of all the play components with a comparable number of stand-alone pieces and a composite play structure. In addition, the playground has been fenced with a 4-foot-high, vinyl-coated chain link fence, including ADA-compliant gates and fully accessible sidewalks. The new playground is in the same area but has been constructed to be fully compliant, which required the west side of the play area to be built up with a retaining wall system. This will enable anyone to access any piece within the playground. The safety surfacing of the new preschool area is artificial turf with necessary infill to meet CPSC guidelines. A shelter also has been added to the new playground area for shade, as well as new park benches and a picnic table. For more information, call 847-945-0650 or visit www.deerfieldparks.org.

River Grove

Triton honors pair of EMT Program students

Triton College recently announced the newest recipients of the school’s Daniel Johnson EMT-B Excellence Award. Emergency Medical Technology (EMT) Program coordinator Bill Justiz presented the awards for the 2017-18 school year during the Triton College Board of Trustees meeting in December. Veronica Minor, of River Forest, received the award for the fall 2017 semester. Minor earned a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University prior to enrolling in Triton’s EMT program. She currently works in the Emergency Department at Rush Oak Park Hospital, and also serves as a tutor in Triton’s EMT Program. Kayla Musial, of Hillside, received the award for the spring 2018 semester. Musial is a 2017 graduate of Proviso Mathematics & Science Academy and is currently enrolled in Triton’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program. The award is named in honor of former Triton EMT student and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Johnson, who was killed in 2010 while serving in Afghanistan. For more information, call 708-456-0300 or visit www.triton.edu.

Skokie

Village offers free clinic to reduce utility bills

The village announced that the Skokie Telecommunications and Technology Advisory Commission, in conjunction with the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) and the Skokie Consumer Affairs Commission, is hosting a free consultation event from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 15 at Village Hall, 5127 Oakton St. The event serves as a clinic to advise residents on reducing electric, natural gas and both landline and cell phone bills. Attendees will receive information on energy efficiency programs and rebates to help lower utility bills; ComEd’s new digital electric meters and programs such as Peak Time Savings and Hourly Pricing; how to spot unnecessary changes on natural gas, electric and phone bills; and utility rates and making the right choices in the electric and natural gas markets. Participants should bring current copies of gas, electric and phone bills for CUB to review. In addition, a representative from the Illinois Treasurer’s iCash program will be on hand to help registrants discover if they’re entitled to any unclaimed property in the state. Space is limited. To register, call CUB at 312-263-4282, ext. 111. For more information, call the Village Manager’s Office at 847-933-8257 or visit www.skokie.org.

Orland Park

Nogal nets statewide school board president award

Consolidated High School District 230 announced that School Board President Richard J. Nogal recently was honored with the 2018 Thomas Lay Burroughs Award for the State’s Outstanding School Board President, presented by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). Nogal has served on the District 230 School Board since 2011, including six years as president. He also has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Palos Community Hospital, as a trustee and commissioner of the Palos Fire Protection District, and as Chairman of the Our Lady of the Woods Parish Council. Nogal is the 27th school board president to earn the Burroughs Award. ISBE created the award, in 1991, in memory of late ISBE Chairman Thomas Burroughs. The award recognizes extraordinary local leadership, in particular in advancing student learning and educational excellence, expanding educational opportunities, and resolving major crises or difficulties. For more information, call 708-745-5203 or visit www.d230.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–