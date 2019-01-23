–Cook County News Briefs

Buffalo Grove

Village ranked as one of safest cities in U.S.

The village announced that Buffalo Grove has been named one of the safest cities in the United States, according to a new report issued by NeighborhoodScout. Based on the latest national data available for communities with 25,000 residents or more, the report ranked Buffalo Grove 10th among 100 cities across the country. Buffalo Grove is one of three Illinois municipalities to be ranked in the top 10. The report was compiled based on data available for the 2017 calendar year. The data includes metrics on the total number of property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents, which includes burglary, larceny theft, motor vehicle theft, murder, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault. The number of total crimes reported per city and population are considered for the rankings as well. The NeighborhoodScout report indicates that Buffalo Grove’s total crime rate for 2017 was 5.7 percent, with 235 crimes having been reported. For more information, call 847-459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Barrington

Library to host program on impact of gun violence

The Barrington Area Library, 505 N. Northwest Highway, will host a community-based discussion examining the impact of gun violence in the Northwest Suburbs from 9:30-11 a.m. Jan. 26. The event, hosted by Barrington Area Moms Demand Action, features a variety of speakers, including Roman Buchberger, Deputy Sheriff, Lake County Sheriff’s Office; Mark Jones, retired ATF supervisory special agent and firearms policy expert; Penny Kazmier, Barrington District 200 School Board Vice President; and Dr. Taaha Shakir, MD, Edward Hospital, Pediatric Hospitalist (focus on anxiety/media). The speakers will discuss how they navigate concerns about local gun violence within their community roles. In addition, attendees will have an opportunity to write care cards to survivors of gun violence. For more information, call 847-382-1300 or visit www.barringtonarealibrary.org.

Niles Township

Food Pantry offers help to fed workers in need

The Niles Township Food Pantry, 8341 Lockwood Ave., Skokie, has pledged to offer assistance to federal workers living in the township who are now being affected by the federal government shutdown. Federal workers who don’t normally fit into the financial parameters required to qualify for food pantry assistance will be assisted by providing valid federal identification. The Niles Township Food Pantry allows for up to 20 shoppers at a time and features more than 30 racks lined with baked goods and canned food items, grocery-style refrigerators filled with eggs and dairy products, and an abundance of fresh produce. Clients are allowed to self-select their own food, adhering to the pantry’s motto: “Serve with Dignity.” Pantry hours are 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended hours of 4:30-6:30 p.m. offered on Tuesdays. For more information, call 847-983-0073 or visit www.nilestownshipgov.com.

Oak Park

Reynolds named police chief after interim stint

The village announced that LaDon Reynolds, a 24-year veteran of the Oak Park Police Department, has been selected as the new Police Chief after serving in the role of interim chief. Reynolds succeeds previous chief Anthony Ambrose, who retired in late 2017 after serving 34 years with the department. Reynolds joined the Oak Park Police Department in 1994 as a patrol officer and rose steadily through the ranks to serve as a detective, sergeant and commander before being promoted to Deputy Chief in 2017. He assumed the role of interim chief in April 2018 when Ambrose began an extended medical leave prior to his retirement. In addition to his Oak Park police duties, Reynolds has been an adjunct professor in the Criminal Justice Administration program at Triton College. He also has been an instructor for the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Institute at Western Illinois University, and has provided instruction in the Illinois School and Campus Safety Program and the Effective Police Supervision Leadership course. Reynolds holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Administration of Justice and a Master of Science degree in Education from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, and also is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and several other law enforcement education programs. For more information, call 708-386-3800 or visit www.oak-park.us/police.

Tinley Park

Firefighters Assoc. to host Fundraiser Dance

The village announced that the Tinley Park Firefighters Association will host the 2019 Firefighters Fundraiser Dance from 7-11 p.m. Jan. 26 at Odyssey Country Club, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave. The event includes an open bar featuring beer, wine and mixed drinks, and live music by Boy Band Night and Raise Your Glass. Tickets are $35 in advance or $35 at the door. All proceeds go directly toward the Firefighter Association’s various causes. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call the Tinley Park Fire Department at 708-444-5200.

Palatine

Harper apprentice program nets innovation award

Harper College announced that its partnership with Zurich North America offering registered apprenticeships recently received a 2018 Illinois Council of Community College Administrators Innovation Award. The two-year program, modeled after global insurer Zurich’s Swiss apprenticeship program, launched at Harper in 2015. Registered with the Department of Labor, the program aims to foster the next generation of underwriters, claims adjusters and other insurance professionals. It follows an “earn and learn” model in which apprentices are hired by Zurich, earn a salary and simultaneously earn their degree. The program is on track to meet Zurich’s commitment to train at least 100 apprentices by 2020. The first cohort of 19 apprentices graduated from Harper in December 2017 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business Administration. For more information, call 847-925-6000 or visit www.harpercollege.edu.

