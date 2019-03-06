–Cook County News Briefs

Buffalo Grove

Major projects set for Weiland, Lake-Cook roads

The village announced that the upcoming road construction season will include major improvement projects for Weiland Road and Lake Cook Road. Both projects are expected to start in the summer. Lake County will be managing reconstruction of Weiland Road (from Lake Cook Road to Aptakisic Road) and Cook County will manage Lake Cook Road reconstruction (from Raupp Boulevard to Hastings Drive). Utility relocation — including ComEd, AT&T and others — has begun for both projects and will continue through spring and summer. The village has launched a website that will provide up-to-date information during construction. Stakeholders can sign up on the website (www.lakecountyweiland.com) for updates, schedules and other information during construction, including notification of when major activities will take place. Public informational meetings also will be held, and will be announced when dates are set by Lake and Cook counties. For more information, call 847-459-2500 or visit www.vbg.org.

Deerfield/Highland Park

Law gets nod as new Dist. 113 superintendent

The Township High School District 113 Board of Education recently voted unanimously to appoint Bruce Law as superintendent under a three-year contract, effective July 1. He will replace interim superintendents Dr. Linda Yorke and Dr. Ben Martindale, who have led District 113 since July 2018. The appointment follows a comprehensive national search process coordinated by renowned search firm School Exec Connect. Law emerged from a highly qualified field of more than 40 candidates. He is currently the superintendent of Hinsdale Township High School District 86 and previously served as District 86 Assistant Superintendent of Instruction. Prior to joining District 86, Law served as Head of School at Chicago Virtual Charter School and in other positions as well, including Director of Research and School Improvement at Monroe County Community School Corporation, in Bloomington, Ind. He also served as an assistant professor in the Educational Leadership Program at Lewis University, in Romeoville. Law earned his doctorate, master’s and educational specialist degrees at Indiana University, and a bachelor’s degree from Missouri State University. For more information, call 224-765-1000 or visit www.dist113.org.

Wheeling

Library offers workshop on college admissions

The Indian Trails Public Library District will host College Admissions Timeline Workshop, a program intended for parents and students in grades 6-10, from 1-2 p.m. March 9 in the Lake Cook Room at the Main Library, 355 Schoenbeck Road. The workshop is designed to educate parents and students on how to use the upcoming summer months to prepare for the college admissions process. Registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, contact Youth Services at 847-459-4100, ext. 316 or via email at youth@itpld.org — or visit www.indiantrailslibrary.org.

Elmwood Park

New waste hauler to serve village, starting in May

The village announced that Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) will begin serving as Elmwood Park’s new waste hauler, starting May 1. New, blue waste carts will be delivered curbside to single-family homes, starting in mid- to late April. Two-flat buildings will receive a 95-gallon waste cart; three-flat buildings will receive two 95-gallon waste carts; four-flat buildings will receive a one-yard container; and five-flat buildings will receive a one-and-a-half-yard waste container. Recycling carts will remain the same. LRS stated that service days for all residents will remain the same, and no interruption in service is expected. In addition, under terms of the new agreement, residents will no longer be required to purchase and affix refuse stickers to extra waste. For more information, call LRS at 773-685-8811 or visit www.lrsrecycles.com.

Des Plaines

Oakton names Becker to asst. vice president post

Oakton Community College announced that Kelly Iwanaga Becker recently was appointed as the college’s assistant vice president for institutional effectiveness and strategic planning. Becker, currently the associate director of student affairs assessment and planning at Northwestern University, will begin serving in her new role on March 11. At Oakton, Becker will be responsible for institutional research and college-wide, strategic planning functions. She also will coordinate the preparation of required state and federal reports, and oversee accreditation reports and data as required by the Higher Learning Commission. In addition, Becker will assist with the management and coordination of college projects while reviewing, assessing and recommending improvements in work flow and processes within the college. Becker recently completed her doctorate in Sociology at Northwestern. Her dissertation focused on the high school-to-college transition for low-income, first-generation college students. Becker also was a graduate research assistant at Northwestern’s Institute for Policy Research. For more information, call 847-635-1600 or visit www.oakton.edu.

Willow Springs

Indian Prairie library cards offered at discounted rate

The village announced that Willow Springs residents now have the opportunity to purchase a library card for their households through an agreement with Indian Prairie Public Library (IPPL), 401 Plainfield Road, Darien. The regular non-resident rate is $201 per year, but the village agreed to pick up $50 of that cost, thereby reducing the rate to $151 for Willow Spring residents. The library card is good for one year and entitles patrons to all services provided by IPPL, and may also be used at other libraries. For more information, call IPPL at 630-887-8760 or visit www.ippl.info.

–Cook County News Briefs–