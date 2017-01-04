–Cook County News Briefs

Buffalo Grove

Village begins planning process for Lake Cook Corridor project

The village announced that work is underway for a Market Study and Plan for the Lake Cook Corridor. The project’s goal is to explore how the village can best re-position the Lake Cook Corridor to optimize its growth potential. The Lake Cook Corridor, considered a key asset to the community, encompasses more than 472 acres of land and includes more than 1 million square feet of commercial space, residential dwellings, the village campus and a municipal golf course. The Corridor also serves as a gateway to the village, connecting Buffalo Grove to the regional network of expressways, highways and other major roads. The Market Study will examine various Corridor development scenarios aimed at improving the village’s identity, vitality, and economic and fiscal sustainability. The end result will be a visioning plan for the Corridor that is comprehensive, grounded in market realities and achievable. The project, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017, will implement action steps from the approved Buffalo Grove 2016 Economic Development Strategic Plan. A consulting team — led by international design firm Hellmuth, Obata and Kassabaum (HOK) — is in the process of gathering information. An initial public meeting will be held in early 2017 to provide an overview of the project and hear public comments. For more information, and to sign up for the project’s mailing list, visit www.vbg.org — or call (847) 459-2500.

Lemont

Village seeks nominations for Queen of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The village announced that it is seeking nominations for Queen of the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The contest is open to Lemont residents who are high school juniors through second-year college students, and preferably of Irish heritage. The candidate must demonstrate an active involvement in school service organizations and/or community activities. Nomination letters should be submitted (by Feb. 1) to the Village of Lemont, 418 Main Street, Lemont, Ill. 60439 (Attn: St. Patricks’ Day Parade). The chosen nominee will reign as Queen of Lemont’s 26th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and lead this year’s parade in a horse-drawn carriage. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. March 4 in historic downtown Lemont. For more information, call (630) 243-2700 or visit www.lemont.il.us.

Tinley Park

Village seeks artists for Benches on the Avenue public art project

The village announced that it is seeking amateur and/or professional artists, both in groups and as individuals, who are interested in participating in the annual Benches on the Avenue public art project. Artists will be selected based on their portrayal of the 2017 theme, “The Power of Music.” The village is looking for creative, colorful, three-dimensional designs that are child and family friendly, and that depict how music can affect mood, inspire action or evoke powerful emotions in listeners. Portrayals should be vibrant and colorful, and include some degree of 3-D art. Artists are asked to submit two unique designs based on the theme. Benches on the Avenue, celebrating its 14th year, is an award-winning public art program that features nearly two dozen benches along Oak Park Avenue in downtown Tinley Park. Artwork is based on a different theme each year, and benches are on display from mid-May through Sept. 30. Each bench will be sponsored by a local business or individual who will take possession of the bench after the program has ended. Entries are due Feb. 3, and can be dropped off or mailed to Tinley Park Village Hall, 16250 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, Ill. 60477. To access a submission form, and for complete details on the design submission process, visit www.tinleypark.org. For more information, call (708) 444-5031 or send an email to jcarroll@tinleypark.org.

Elk Grove Village

Village accepting applications for Citizens’ Police Academy

The village announced that it is accepting applications for the 2017 Elk Grove Village Citizens’ Police Academy. The Academy, open to anyone over age 18 who lives or works in the village, will be held at the Elk Grove Police Department from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning Feb. 1 and ending March 22. Topics include automobile crash investigations, DUI enforcement, criminal investigations, crime scene processing, defensive tactics, firearms training, canine unit, juvenile law and the job of a patrol officer. The Academy also includes tours of the police facility and the Police/Fire Dispatch Center, and Ride-a-Long with the Police. Space in the Citizens’ Police Academy is limited to 25 accepted applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available at www.elkgrove.com. Completed applications are due Jan. 22, and must be emailed to davejohnson@elkgrove.org or mailed to/dropped off at the Elk Grove Village Police Department (Attn: Officer Dave Johnson), 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village, Ill. 60007. For more information, call the Crime Prevention Unit at (847) 357-4152 or visit www.elkgrove.com.

Orland Park

History Museum seeks wedding items for upcoming exhibit

The village announced that the Village of Orland Park History Museum, located in Old Village Hall, 14415 Beacon Ave., is seeking wedding dresses from the following eras: 1910s, 1920s, 1930s, 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1980s and 1990s, in preparation for a special 2017 wedding exhibit, scheduled to run from Feb. 2 to March 12. The gowns would be on loan to the museum for the duration of the exhibit, and are not limited to Orland Park residents. The museum also is looking for women’s bridal accessories such as shoes, gloves, hats, aprons and any other wedding trinkets, as well as groom attire (suits, hats, shoes and gloves). In addition, anyone is welcome to donate or loan wedding photos and other unique wedding artifacts and mementos for the six-week exhibit. The museum is accepting items until Jan. 8. For more information, contact Museum Curator Diane Grah at (708) 873-1622 or via email at dgrah@orlandpark.org — or visit www.orland-park.il.us.

–Cook County News Briefs–