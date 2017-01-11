–Cook County News Briefs

Schaumburg

Renaissance Hotel to host Greater Chicago RV Show

The Greater Chicago RV Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 13, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive. The event will feature the latest makes and models of recreational vehicles from all of the nation’s top manufacturers, and will offer special factory rebates, financing and on-the-spot loan approval for attendees interested in making a purchase. The show also includes daily seminars with Howard and Linda Payne of RV-Dreams.com, numerous industry related vendor booths, more than 3,000 square feet of parts and accessories on display, and appearances by Marvel Comics superheroes Spider-Man (11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 15) and Captain America (3-6 p.m. Jan. 14 and 1-4 p.m. Jan. 15), as well as players from the Chicago Bears. In addition, attendees can enter the Off to Adventure Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2017 Coleman Travel Trailer. Admission to the Greater Chicago RV Show is $10 (adults) and free (under age 16). For more information, call (941) 780-0538 or visit www.greaterchicagorvshow.com.

Deerfield

Increase in federal funding focus of Partial Special Census

The village reported that its Board of Trustees authorized an agreement with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct a Partial Special Census for residents of the new AMLI and Woodview luxury apartment developments. Staff members investigated the feasibility of a Partial Special Census — a targeted count between the regular decennial census cycle — to document the population increase in the two locations and qualify for per-capita shared revenues. The village anticipates receiving an increase in funding of approximately $52,000 to $113,000 annually, based on the results of the special census. The funds are considered to be critical for the village to provide essential services such as street repairs, public safety and programs for seniors, among others. The village is working closely with the U.S. Census Bureau to officially begin the Partial Special Census count by late January. For more information, call the Village Manager’s Office at (847) 719-7400 or visit www.deerfield.il.us.

HED: Barrington

SUBHED: Citizens for Conservation to host community education event

The village announced that Citizens for Conservation, a Barrington-based volunteer organization dedicated to environmental preservation and restoration of more than 430 acres in northeast Illinois, will host a special community education event, “The Dazzling World of Dragonflies and Damselflies,” from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Village Hall, 200 S. Hough St. The program, presented by McHenry County College Biology Department faculty member Marla Garrison, will feature an image-intensive presentation about the aquatic insects’ history, behaviors, diversity and value to the ecosystem. More than 100 species are currently known in Illinois. Garrison, who sits on the Executive Council of the Dragonfly Society of the Americas and is the author of “Damselflies of Chicagoland,” is active in monitoring the federally endangered Hine’s Emerald Dragonfly. The event also includes coffee, displays and informational handouts. To RSVP, and for more information, call (847) 382-7283 or send an email to communityed@citizensforconservation.org or visit www.citizensforconservation.org.

Orland Park

Darvin Furniture named Illinois Retailer of the Year

The village announced that Darvin Furniture, a longtime, family owned business located at 15400 S. LaGrange Road, recently was named Illinois Retailer of the Year by the Illinois Retail Merchants Association. For the past 38 years, the association has presented the Retailer of the Year award to recognize an Illinois retailer for its success in sales, as well as a commitment to giving back to the community and its employees. Darvin Furniture recently donated furniture for the entry area of the newly renovated Orland Park Civic Center. In addition, the store hosts a raffle every Thanksgiving, during which it gives away approximately $100,000 in furniture. Darvin Furniture, started 96 years ago by the grandfather of co-owners Steve and Marty Darvin, has operated in Orland Park since 1979. For more information, call (708) 460-4100 or visit www.orland-park.il.us.

Elmwood Park

Village offers snow removal program for seniors, disabled

The village announced that it is offering a free snow removal program for seniors (ages 65 and up) and residents with disabilities or special needs. Following a snowfall of six inches or more, snow will be shoveled from participants’ front steps and a path will be cleared from the home to the street. Shoveling will begin 12 to 24 hours following the end of the snowfall. When snowfall is less than six inches, participants can obtain a list form the village with names of high school students who are available to shovel snow. The starting rate for a snowfall of three inches or less is $10, and includes sidewalks around the house and stairs. The starting rate for corner lots is $15. For more information, call the village at (708) 452-7300 or Senior Coordinator Tina Gordon at (708) 261-1154 — or visit www.elmwoodpark.org.

Glenview

Village plans redevelopment of former Bess Hardware site

The village reported that the Glenview Village Board recently executed a purchase and sales agreement to obtain a 0.66-acre parcel at 1850 Glenview Road, previously the site of Bess Hardware, which closed in 2010. The village’s primary goal is to expedite the redevelopment of the site and seek a high-quality reuse that is consistent with the vision of the Downtown Revitalization Plan. Located in the Downtown Development District, the site — considered by the Village Board to be a downtown revitalization priority — can be developed for a variety of uses, including retail, office and residential. The village intends to seek proposals from potential developers for the site, which will be evaluated by the Village Board. Once the board selects a developer and negotiates a sale, the plan will be subject to the village’s regulatory review and public input process. For more information, call (847) 724-1700 or visit www.glenview.il.us.

