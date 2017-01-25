–Cook County News Briefs

Schaumburg

Village Board approves multi-year Capital Improvement Plan

The village reported that the Schaumburg Village Board recently voted unanimously to approve a multi-year, $201 million Capital Improvement Plan, of which approximately 70 percent will be dedicated to maintaining village roadways. Capital improvement projects include repair and replacement of existing infrastructure, and purchase of equipment, as well as new community improvements intended to enhance the village. Of the total amount, the village anticipates securing $69 million in grant funding, leaving the village to fund approximately $132 million. Broken down by project, the five-year Capital Improvement Plan allocates 70 percent in funding toward roadway improvements, 14 percent toward water/sewer improvements, and the remainder for improvements to village buildings, bikeways, sidewalks, parking lots and other areas. In Fiscal Year 2017/18 (beginning May 1), $8 million is allotted toward residential street repairs. The village will resurface and reconstruct 11.1 miles of residential streets, and will improve a total of 25 miles of road in 2017. For more information, call (847) 895-4500 or visit www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Des Plaines

Oakton Community College nets donation from Rivers Casino

Oakton Community College announced that Rivers Casino recently donated $75,000 to the Oakton Educational Foundation, providing $50,000 toward scholarships for Des Plaines residents for the 2017-18 academic year and $25,000 to help defray construction costs of the new student center at Oakton’s Des Plaines campus, 1600 E. Golf Road. The donation will create 25 new scholarships, and the student center will provide approximately 7,300 square feet of dedicated space for student activities, recreation, group study and student meetings. Since 2013, Rivers Casino has offered $298,000 in scholarships to Oakton students from Des Plaines. The Des Plaines-based casino also donated $70,000 to support the Margaret Burke Lee Science and Health Careers Center, a 93,000-square-foot building that serves as home to the college’s health care and science programs. For more information, call (847) 635-1000 or visit www.oakton.edu.

Park Ridge

Open house on stormwater plan set for City Hall

The city announced that Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. (CBBEL) will host an open house regarding the development of Park Ridge’s Stormwater Master Plan from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 505 Butler Place. Representatives from CBBEL, hired by Park Ridge to develop a citywide Stormwater Master Plan, will be available to answer residents’ questions on flooding and aid in filling out flood surveys. As part of the project, CBBEL has developed an online survey that includes basic flooding questions, as well as an area for comments and more detailed descriptions. Online surveys are accessible at www.parkridgestormwatermasterplan.com. Paper copies of the survey are available at City Hall and the Public Works Service Center, 400 Busse Highway. For more information, call (847) 318-5200 or visit www.parkridge.us.

Palos Park

Rec Dept. to host Cross Country Family Ski Day

The Palos Park Recreation & Parks Department, in partnership with the Forest Preserves of Cook County, will host Cross Country Family Ski Day (for ages 12 and up) from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 29 at Sagawau Learning Center, 12545 W. 111th St., Lemont. The event (weather-dependent) will begin with instruction at 11 a.m., followed by cross country skiing at 1:30 p.m. Afterward, hot cocoa will be served in the lodge. In case of inadequate snow conditions, a demonstration of cross country skiing will be held, and attendees will receive a voucher for a rescheduled date. The fee is $12 per person and $40 per family of four. To sign up, and for more information, call (708) 671-3760 or visit www.palospark.org.

Northbrook

New pool at Sports Center set to open in June

The Northbrook Park District reported that its new pool at the Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, is slated to open in June. The project, under construction since August 2016, includes a 25-yard pool with six lanes, a leisure pool, a vortex pool, a water walk structure, two diving boards, a deep-water diving pool with a drop slide, a climbing wall, an area for water aerobics, and increased seating areas around the pool deck and turf area. The new facility is being constructed to provide recreational elements for all ages and greater program flexibility. The Park District budgeted $4.8 million for the project, with funding coming from reserves — and with no increase in taxes. To view construction updates, visit the park district website at www.nbparks.org. For more information, call (847) 291-2960.

Matteson

Rec Dept. to host annual Daddy Daughter Dance Night

The Matteson Recreational Services Department announced that it will hold the 39th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance Night from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Matteson Community Center Gym, 20642 Matteson Ave. The event — open to dads and daughters (ages 4-12) — includes a full night of dancing, a catered dinner and door prizes. A long-stemmed carnation will be presented at the door to all pre-registered girls. In addition, a professional photographer will be available to take pictures of each couple. Pictures will be developed and made available before the end of the event. Pre-registration is $28 (residents) and $33 (non-residents) per couple, and is due Feb. 4. The fee is $30 (residents) and $33 (non-residents) after Feb. 4, and $10 (residents) and $15 (non-residents) for each additional daughter. To register, stop by the Community Center or visit www.villageofmatteson.com. For more information, call (708) 441-4500.

River Forest

Library to host Family Trivia Night event

The River Forest Public library, 735 Lathrop Ave., will host Family Trivia Night from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 27. The event (for ages 8 through adult) will feature teams of four to six players participating in a night of family friendly trivia for a chance to win prizes. Individuals without a full team will be placed with others to form a team. A pizza dinner will be served. Advance registration is required. To sign up, and for more information, call (708) 366-5205 or visit www.riverforestlibrary.org.

–Cook County News Briefs–