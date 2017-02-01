–Cook County News Briefs

Elk Grove Village

Steiner Electric earns statewide business of year award

The village announced that Steiner Electric Company, an electrical, industrial and generator distributor located at 1250 Touhy Ave., was recognized by Loyola University of Chicago’s Quinlan School of Business as the Illinois Large Family Business of the Year. Steiner Electric, a fourth-generation company that celebrated that its 100th anniversary in 2016, was recognized for its strong commitment to both business and family, positive family/business linkage, multi-generational family business involvement, contributions to industry and community, and innovative practices and strategies. For more information, call (847) 439-3900 or visit www.elkgrove.org.

Mount Prospect

‘Unbelievable Chocolate Raffle’ to benefit Library Foundation

The Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson Street, announced that the Mount Prospect Public Library Foundation’s annual “Unbelievable Chocolate Raffle” will run from Feb. 1-12. The raffle features several gourmet baskets designed for chocolate lovers, and the drawing will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 12. Raffle tickets are available for $2 each or six for $5. Winners need not be present to win. All proceeds will benefit the Foundation, which raises funds for special programming and events at the library that otherwise would not be available through public funding. For more information, call (847) 253-5675 or visit www.mppl.org.

Wheeling

Senior Center offers thrifty Lunch at Pavilion program

The Wheeling Pavilion Senior Center, 199 N. First St., is offering Lunch at Pavilion, a program committed to providing meals to adults (ages 60 and up), regardless of ability to pay. Funds for the program are provided via an award from AgeOptions through the Federal Administration on Aging. The program features a nutritionally balanced lunch, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Social activities and informational programs are included as part of the program. Reservations are required, and each participant will have the opportunity to contribute part or of all of the cost. The suggested donation is $4 per meal. For frequent participants, a five-meal punch card is available for a donation of $15. Cards are available at the Senior Center front desk and have no expiration date. Participants also can order additional meals to take home for weekends. The cost is $6 per meal, and orders are due on Wednesdays. The take-home program is not available to punch card holders. To register for Lunch at Pavilion, and for more information, call Jesus Delgado at (847) 459-2670 or visit www.vow.wheelingil.gov.

Tinley Park

Village tabs Hoban as Economic Development Manager

The village announced that the Tinley Park Village Board recently appointed Patrick Hoban to the position of Economic Development Manager, effective Feb. 6. Hoban, a certified economic developer with 10 years of professional experience, most recently served as Economic Development Officer with the City of Decatur. In his new position, Hoban will report directly to the Community Development Director as part of a recent restructuring of the former Planning, Building and Economic Development departments into the newly formed Community Development Department. For more information, call (708) 444-5000 or visit www.tinleypark.org.

River Grove

Triton to host program celebrating late astronaut Cernan

Triton College announced that “A Salute to Gene Cernan,” a special program celebrating the life and legacy of Capt. Eugene Cernan, will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Cernan Earth and Space Center, 2000 5th Ave. Cernan, the last astronaut to set foot on the moon and the namesake of the Earth and Space Center, recently passed away at the age of 82. Raised in Maywood and Bellwood, Cernan went on to become an accomplished naval aviator and fighter pilot, electrical and aeronautical engineer, and astronaut who traveled into space three times. The special program is being held in conjunction with the Monthly Skywatch program. Weather permitting, telescopes will be set up outside from 6:30-9 p.m. for public viewing of the stars. Admission to “A Salute to Gene Cernan” is free. Donations are welcome. For reservations, call (708) 456-0300, Ext. 3372. For more information, visit www.triton.edu.

Oak Park

Village offers new service for at-home waste pick-up

The village announced that it is offering a new, at-home service that provides safe disposal of common, hazardous household waste and unwanted electronics to residents in single-family homes and buildings with five or fewer units. The service, available via a new contract with refuse hauler Waste Management, includes at-home pick-up for materials such as garden chemicals, automotive fluids, paint products and household cleaners, as well as electronic items such as televisions, computers, fax machines, printers and cell phones. The new service is part of the village’s regular weekly garbage and recycling programs. Residents can schedule the new service online at www.atyourdoor.com, via email at atyourdoor@wm.com or by phone by at (800) 449-7587. Collection kits sent by mail will include instructions on how to package the materials and where to safely place them for pick-up on the scheduled dates. Once collected, materials are sent to various processing facilities, with the emphasis placed first on recycling and treatment, or for incineration and safe disposal in secure landfills when necessary. For more information, call (708) 383-6400 or visit www.oak-park.us/recycling.

Cicero

Morton College auto tech program earns national accreditation

Morton College, 3801 S. Central Ave., reported that its Automotive Technology program has received accreditation by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF). The program has been reaccredited in the area of Master Automobile Service Technology. To achieve the prestigious recognition, the program underwent rigorous evaluation by NATEF, a non-profit, independent organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level technician training programs against standards developed by the automotive industry. For more information, contact Don Sykora, Morton’s automotive department chair, at (708) 656-8000, Ext. 1324 or via email at don.sykora@morton.edu — or visit www.morton.edu.

