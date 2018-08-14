—- Creative Coworking provides shared, artistic workspaces in Chicago, suburbs

Like many entrepreneurs, Evanston writer and editor Angela Valavanis launched Creative Coworking because she was trying to find something that would fit her needs. When she couldn’t find anything that did the trick, she decided to start it herself.

“I was working from home as a freelance writer and editor, and realized [that] I don’t like working from home,” she said. “There wasn’t a co-working space near my home in Evanston at the time, so I decided to open one. I wanted to create a space in which people could work independently without feeling isolated. “

Over the next seven years, that idea blossomed into two separate spaces — one in a three-flat building near downtown Evanston and one in the landmark Colvin mansion in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. Both buildings offer offices, larger meeting spaces, access to office equipment and services. And while co-working spaces are more common in the Chicago area than they used to be, Valavanis said that what sets her business apart is the focus the community and support for the arts — both through Creative Coworking’s services and the various events the two spaces host throughout the year.

Valavanis said that she drew on her experience in “publishing, marketing, and retail management” to run the building. She also got help from her husband, Stelios Valavanis, an investor and head of onShore Security, a West Town based cybersecurity company.

“He’s is our primary tech designer and tech support, so he plays an essential part in it all,” Valavanis said.

Valavanis said that she knew that, in order to succeed, Creative Coworking needed a good location. At first, she looked downtown Evanston, but the rent was too high. So she and her husband wound up buying a three-flat building next to Union Pacific North Metra Line tracks. The building was still downtown, but not amidst the newer, higher-priced developments. And owning the building, Valavanis quipped, let them get a good deal on the rent.

The location had the advantage of being located less than a block from Evanston’s largest transit hub. The Davis street station included the Metra station, the Purple Line ‘L’ station and a stop for most CTA and Pace buses that serve Evanston.

“The building is from 1900, and [it] was originally the boarding house for railway workers when the Davis Street station was being built,” Valavanis said. “It is right in the heart of things, close to public transportation and lots of great shops and restaurants.”

When asked whether there were any challenges getting Creative Coworking off the ground, she said that renovations proved more expensive than she hoped and took longer than she expected. At the same time, she was pleasantly surprised by the support she received from Evanston’s business community.

“One of the first things I did as a new business owner was join the Evanston Chamber of Commerce,” Valavanis said. “I connected to a whole network of great business owners through their events, and that made all the difference. I now give back to the organization by volunteering at events and serving on their board of directors.”

The original Creative Coworking opened in March 2011. The building has multiple individual offices and group areas, as well as meeting rooms, a large conference room, a rooftop deck and a kitchen, complete free coffee and snacks. While the first- and second-floor spaces cater to those who like a quiet work environment, third floor spaces are more “phone friendly.”

The membership rates vary depending on how often the members plan to use the space and whether they want extra amenities such as renting private offices, renting meeting room or having a mailbox.

The cheapest membership, which costs $50 a month, entitles a member to up to three visits a month, while the highest-level premier membership costs $300 a month.

From the beginning, Valavanis wanted it to be more than just another co-working space.

“Creative Coworking has more of a focus on community and the arts scene than most other shared workspaces,” she said. “The CC community extends far beyond the monthly co-working members, which is of great benefit to those members. My whole network becomes their network — if they choose to tap into it.”

And Valavanis made supporting local arts a major priority.

“For example, the Evanston location participates in Evanston Made, which is a citywide arts event every June, and we’ve hosted private tours and events for various arts organizations over the years,” she said.

In 2016, Valavanis started thinking about opening a second location.

“I wasn’t actively looking for another building yet, but I had been narrowing it down to which area would be best,” she said. “I had Edgewater in mind already when I came across a listing for the Colvin House and fell in love.”

A City of Chicago landmark, the it was originally built in 1909 by George W. Maher, a student of acclaimed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, for printing company owner Edwin M. Colvin. At the time, mansions dotted much of the portion of Sheridan Road along the shore of Lake Michigan. The building went through extensive interior renovations in 1920s to 1930s.

In the mid-20th century, most of them were torn down to make way for high-rises. In Edgewater, the Colvin House was one of the handful that survived. It was designated a city landmark in 1994.

Valavanis said that she tried to be respectful of the house’s long history while adding features such as Wi-Fi, wheelchair-accessible entrances and air-conditioning.

“[Colvin House] is truly unique,” she said. “I preserved everything I could of the historic details, while repairing the damage it had incurred from decades of neglect, and making upgrades required by the conversion to commercial use.”

Valavanis said that she appreciated the help she got from Ald. Harry Ostermann (Ward 48), whose ward includes Colvin House. The conversion to commercial use required several zoning changes, and the city traditionally deferred to the local alderman when deciding on whether such changes get approved. And his help extended beyond that.

“[Ostermann’s staff] helped me to organize community meetings to explain our plans to neighbors and gather resounding support for the project,” Valavanis said. “They have continued to be helpful to me by connecting me with partner organizations such as Green Star Movement and After School Matters, who installed the beautiful mosaic mural on our south fence.”

Residents got a first peek inside the building during the 2016 Open House Chicago, an annual event organized by Chicago Architecture Foundation to give visitors a peek inside the buildings that would normally be off limits to the public. At the time, much of the building was still being renovated. It fully opened in October 2017 — but even now, the renovations aren’t completely finished.

“The renovation cost a pretty penny as it was, so we had to be prudent about making essential improvements only, saving other things for later,” Valavanis said. “For example, some of the historic windows need repair, some don’t open, and most lack storm windows and screens. The three gas fireplaces aren’t operational right now, and I would like to fix them at some point. The list goes on, but few things would be noticed by a visitor to the house. “

Colvin House offers similar amenities as the Evanston building. The major difference, Valavanis explained, was that, between the size of the building and the grandeur of the restored interiors, it lends itself better to larger events. The large living room space on the first floor can accommodate up to 100 guests. Meanwhile, the Evanston space’s first floor is more of a gallery that, Valavanis said, displays work by over 50 local artists.

A membership in Creative Coworking allows access to both buildings — though Valavanis said that members tend to pick a space closest to them and stick with it. She added that Creative Coworking does offer opportunities to network across two locations.

So far, most members use the Evanston location — though Valavanis said that the numbers for Edgewater location are growing, and the gap was narrowing.

As with the Evanston location, she has been working with Edgewater art organizations.

“The Edgewater location has partnered with arts organizations such as Pivot Arts [artistic development nonprofit] to produce unique events at the Colvin House, and we look forward to doing a lot more of that,” Valavanis said. “We’ve been supporting the arts in Evanston for seven years, and now we are able to host theatrical and musical groups in Edgewater. Our bimonthly Parlor event, with live entertainment curated by Fierce Productions [event planning company], is a great example of that.”

Overall, she said that she’s been pleased to have built something that grew into a community.

“We have hundreds of entrepreneurs and remote workers using our co-working spaces, artists who display their work on our walls or perform in our Parlor, women who attend our monthly Seeds for Growth networking events in partnership with Women Belong, and others who see our meeting rooms as a resource for strategic planning retreats, workshops, and other gatherings, Valavanis said. “With so many potential uses for our space, we are meeting many needs and have been received warmly in both [Evanston and Edgewater] for that reason. Some of my earliest members from 2011 are still using the space, because they enjoy being part of the larger Creative Coworking community. I love knowing how many relationships — both business and personal — have developed from connections made within our walls.”

