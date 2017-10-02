Cub fans have faith in the team’s run for a repeat

It was nearly 70 degrees and sunny for the final home game of the season for the Chicago Cubs on Oct. 1 in Wrigleyville.

“I’m super stoked,” said Travis Gustafson of Galesburg who left at 3 a.m. to be in place for the game against the Cincinnati Reds. He arrived early to drive around Wrigleyville and as a bonus, found great parking.

Will the Chicago Cubs go all of the way to a 2017 World Series Championship win?

“I’m not going to curse my Cubbies, no,” Gustafson said. “I’m feeling the trophy again this year.

“I can already smell it.”

The aroma of cooked onions for hot dogs and more began to waft as noon approached over The Park.

Baseball cards were handed out by ushers as free amenities to kids waiting to enter the stadium. Fans lined up to see the 2016 championship trophy and rings via a free indoor viewing amenity offered by sponsors and the Chicago Cubs.

It was the first time Amy Emerson of Joliet and Kim Marshall of downstate Illinois had seen the trophy.

“It’s so pretty, it’s so pretty, it’s awesome,” Marshall said. “Go Cubs!”

“We’re going to get another one this year, that’s what we think,” said Emerson, about snagging a two-peat championship trophy.

Also viewing the trophy for the first time was Bob Hamnik of Bolingbrook

“It kind of feels like it belongs here,” Hamnik said of the trophy. “So, I think we should keep getting it.

“Go Cubs,” Hamnik said, about the playoffs. “Just keep pushing through.”

Seeing the rings were Barry Aldridge of Lake in the Hills and his son Brody, 8,

“It’s history, it’s really cool,” Aldridge said, whose son said the rings were awesome.

Playing catch were many families outside on The Park’s lawn.

“I love this park,” said Jennifer Porter of Champaign, who played catch with her son Kellen Porter, 4.

Of the family memories Porter was making simply playing catch along Wrigley Field, Porter said, “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. It’s very family friendly.”

Steve Laughlin of Nashville, Tennessee also played catch with his son, Eli Laughlin.

“This is a beautiful thing for families and kids,” Eli’s father said. “To throw the ball outside of the stadium is special.”

To the Chicago Cubs, Steve Laughlin had a message.

“You’ve been great to us and looking forward to the playoffs,” Eli’s father said. “Let’s get another one this year. Go Cubs!”

