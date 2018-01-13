Cubs Convention has fans thinking another World Series title



The 33rd Annual Cubs Convention in Chicago kicked off Jan. 12 with fans hoping for a World Series championship in 2018.

“They have the team to do it,” said fan Jose Flores of Chicago’s South Side. “Been a Cubs fan for all of my life, born and raised on the South Side.”

“I heard some stuff but nothing fazes me,” Flores said.

Lines formed early in the Sheraton Grand Chicago hotel lobby for amenities.

By noon, navigating the common areas required watching one’s step. Folks sat on folding chairs they brought to best their queue. Some folks tailgated with snacks or with recently purchased fast food.

“The waiting is always fun,” joked George Melachrinakis of Mount Prospect who attended the convention with Flores.

“It seems that it’s a crazy amount of people who show up every year.”

Melachrinakis, who noshed on a breakfast sandwich, revealed his favorite Cubs player.

“Probably (Kris) Bryant,” he said.

The weekend began with Friday activities and an evening red carpet opening ceremony.

The 2018 Cubs Convention includes autograph opportunities, player meet and greets, panel discussions, interactive exhibits, children’s activities and a Cubs memorabilia area featuring the 2016 championship trophy.

“I hope they repeat,” said Mike Garcia of Glendale Heights who saw the championship trophy for the first time.

The trophy and other memorabilia were on display in the hotel’s Arkansas Room.

“It would be great to see them (the Cubs) do it one more time,” Garcia said, of another World Series win.

Downstairs, fans could buy items from jerseys to bobbleheads from exhibitors.

“So far so good,” said Ridvan Mustafa of Chicago, a vendor with a large apparel inventory.

“We’re busy so far.”

Following the opening ceremony, according to plan, guests were able to meet some of their favorite Cubs alumni and future stars waiting to sign surprise autographs.

The event’s first day concluded with the interviews with Cubs players, coaches and alumni and comedy vignettes. Hall of Famer Andre Dawson’s appearance drew loud applause on Friday night during the opening ceremony.

Saturday’s program continues with games and other amenities. The weekend concluded Sunday, Jan.14 with autograph sessions and more.

Ridvan Mustafa had a message for the Chicago Cubs from the exhibition sales floor.

“Go Cubs,” Mustafa said.

“Let’s bring home another World Series.”

— Cubs Convention has fans thinking World Series title —