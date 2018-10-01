— Cubs postseason run rests on shoulders of starting pitching

After an otherwise successful season that overcame an often-sputtering lineup and an injury-riddled bullpen, the Cubs’ postseason prospects rest with their starters’ endurance.

Manager Joe Maddon has an itchy finger on pulling his starters, bringing in a parade of relievers who by necessity are pitching above their normal roles this year. Thus Cubs need the likes of Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Cole Hamels to somehow go deeper and more efficiently in games to keep Maddon leaning on the dugout railing longer while the bullpen gang has more time to dance for teammates’ home runs.

Starters producing a finishing kick in October has a proven track record in Chicago baseball history. The White Sox World Series run in 2005 was fueled by the dominant foursome of Mark Buehrle, Jon Garland, Freddy Garcia and Jose Contreras who went deep in most games, while holding down the Red Sox, Angels and Astros in succession.

Using a platoon of five or six relievers in a game while banishing the starter no later than the fifth is the flavor of the day in baseball. Sabermetricians who have seized control of many front offices have decreed starters cannot be effective the third time through a lineup, conveniently forgetting teams cannot field 15-man pitching staffs to accommodate the resulting relief load.

Using a quick hook on starters can work if a team can wrap things up with Cory Knebel, left-handed lightning thrower Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress, all on fire as the Cubs archrival Brewers bulled their way into the postseason. But without closer Brandon Morrow shut down since July and effective replacement Pedro Strop hobbled after another odd Maddon decision, the Cubs do not have a comparable middle-and-late-inning tag team to stifle opponents.

At this juncture, the Cubs could open the Division Series pitching in turn with 18-game-winner Lester and 14-game achiever Hendricks. Lefty Hamels, who joined second baseman Daniel Murphy as welcome summertime acquisitions, will be a postseason-tested No. 3 playoff choice.

But a subtle Lester hole is his inability to control his pitch count early on. Although he blanked the Pirates in his final regular-season start on Sept. 27 at Wrigley Field, Lester continued a pattern of running up his pitches in the first inning. He reached the 100-pitch mark in the sixth. Maddon, of course, pulled him.

Limiting the use of an understaffed bullpen by a manager who likes to pull his starter a few batters early is crucial. So if Lester can be more economical, coming out of the first inning without pushing the 30-pitch mark, his status as a postseason stalwart dating back to his Red Sox days can carry the day if he can last well into the seventh, if not longer.

Hendricks’ clutch performance in an efficient eight-inning outing against the Cardinals on Sept. 28 is also a role model registering in Maddon’s head. The cerebral right-hander lasted eight innings, issuing no walks with just two strikeouts. Maddon should no have pre-conceived notions about when to pull Hendricks, as he did in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series. Often compared to Greg Maddux, Hendricks has now proven he can be trusted the third time through a lineup. Maddon needs to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Hamels was a World Series hero for the Phillies in 2008, possessing an iron constitution. Although he was less effective in September after picking up a sagging rotation in mid-summer, he will not lack for motivation in a familiar role in the playoffs. Hamels racked up the Cubs’ only complete game this season. Maddon has no excuse for pulling him prior to the eighth if he is up to his old October standards.

The bullpen will be needed for any Jose Quintana starts. Somehow, the lefty who cost the Cubs a mint in prospects Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease in a 2017 trade with the White Sox has devolved into a pitcher, who can’t be trusted to pitch more than five innings.

With Strop just rounding back into shape after a hamstring injury, Maddon might as well roll the dice with lefty Justin Wilson as closer, depending on ninth-inning matchups. Wilson has the best chance to display swing-and-miss stuff under the circumstances. Control hiccups that marred his early Cubs days in 2017 are always lurking nearby. But the gamble is worthwhile considering the alternatives.

Fans have grumbled for months over the supporting cast in the Cubs lineup. Fortunately, the Cubs’ hoarded position-player depth has plugged some of the holes left by Kris Bryant’s injuries, Addison Russell’s off-field issues and Wilson Contreras’ offseason. Ben Zobrist came through with a .300 season at just the right time, staving off baseball old age at 37.

The run production has been stop-and-start, with more of the former in September as the Brewers crept too close in the season’s windup.

However, the postseason secret weapon could be Jason Heyward, still most famous in his Cubs tenure for his Knute Rockne-style speech during the key rain delay in Game 7 in 2016. Yet after a rough break-in season statistically in 2016, Heyward displays the ability to play the small man’s game at 6-foot-5, eschewing power for slicing the ball the other way. A good Maddon tactic could have Heyward in the ever-revolving leadoff role, allowing him to use his speed when he gets on base.

Any playoff-bound team also needs a player no one projected on Opening Day as a contributor to come through as a midseason call-up. Infielder David Bote was just such a commodity with his walk-off pinch-hit grand slam against the Nationals the highlight of his late-inning heroics. With Russell sidelined and Zobrist often shifted to the outfield, Bote’s emergence came just in time.

More opinionated fans have increased their scrutiny of Maddon, who has never enjoyed the long-term honeymoon a championship should have merited. Yet he may have compiled his best Cubs managing job to date given the injuries and ineffectiveness with which he has dealt.

In any profession, you’re never too old to learn if you’re open-minded. Maddon could still become a savvier manager during yet another postseason run.

He rehearsed moves in his mind in 2016 as rumors of second-guessing from above spread. But Maddon should have learned something after four consecutive 92-wins-or-more seasons that have made the 2010s the Cubs’ modern-day golden age. He’ll need to play chess master more than ever while not dismissing his starter at the first hint of stress in a challenging playoff run.

— Cubs postseason run rests on shoulders of starting pitching —