Cyber security company to double headcount, expand headquarters

Keeper Security Inc. has announced plans to add 130 jobs in Chicago over the next six months.

Keeper, a provider of cyber security to prevent password-related data breaches and cyber threats, will expand its headquarters to accommodate growth in demand for its business solutions. The move represents a multimillion investment, according to city and Keeper officials. Open positions include inside sales, enterprise sales, sales operations, sales engineering, product training and customer support.

“As savvy businesses of all sizes and industries realize that cyber security starts with password security, we’re experiencing increased demand for our business solutions and are quickly adding top talent to our team to support that need,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security. “While we continue to bolster our portfolio of more than 7,000 business customers, there’s no better place to continue to call home than Chicago, and we’re excited to be an important part of the city’s burgeoning technology community.”

Keeper’s expansion mirrors the growing cyber security sector as issues around data privacy, security and governance are increasingly understood as crucial aspects of all technology. Keeper joins a list of more than 80 technology companies who have grown their footprint in Chicago since 2011.

“Keeper Security’s commitment to and expansion in Chicago demonstrates the city’s blossoming tech scene and ability to draw a skilled workforce for high-tech cyber security companies,” former Mayor Rahm Emanuel said. “This expansion not only benefits its current employees, but also provides jobs for residents across Chicago and strengthens our growing tech economy. I look forward to watching them continue to thrive right here in the city of Chicago for years to come.”

Keeper’s headquarters will be located at 820 W. Jackson Blvd. in the West Loop. The 16,000-square-foot space will feature exposed brick and wood-beam ceilings, standing desks, modernized phone booths, open collaboration spaces, a relaxation lounge and a full-sized kitchen stocked with snacks. Keeper is also expanding operations in El Dorado Hills, California and Cork, Ireland, with all three locations relocating this summer to larger offices to accommodate growth.

For information on Keeper’s growing team or to learn more about Keeper’s job openings, visit keepersecurity.com/jobs.html.