Fans celebrate 50th annual No Glove Nationals 16-inch softball tournament

Photos by Karie Angell Luc / for Chronicle MediaAugust 1, 2018

Mike Reese of Chicago delivers a pitch for the Donuts team. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

Jimmy Deschamps of Glenview awaits the pitch. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

The Donuts team in the dugout. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the 50th annual Forest Park Invitational “No Gloves Nationals”  July 26-29.

The teams battled for four days as the 45s  dominated play to win the championship game on Sunday, July 29.  They outscored their opponents 32-8. in five games.

The 45s left field and lead off hitter, Brian “Little B” Blackwell Jr. was named tournament MVP.

Ten teams competed in the first unnamed three-day “all-star tournament,” with the Maywood Agents defeating the Forest Park All Stars in the title game played Labor Day evening. It’s been going ever since.

B.J. Johnson (from left) of Chicago sits with Bob and Tracy Grabe of Lemont. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

Mike Reese of Chicago, center, celebrates with teammates, Reese is a pitcher for the Donuts team. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)

 

 

 

