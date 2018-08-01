Fans celebrate 50th annual No Glove Nationals 16-inch softball tournament

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the 50th annual Forest Park Invitational “No Gloves Nationals” July 26-29.

The teams battled for four days as the 45s dominated play to win the championship game on Sunday, July 29. They outscored their opponents 32-8. in five games.

The 45s left field and lead off hitter, Brian “Little B” Blackwell Jr. was named tournament MVP.

Ten teams competed in the first unnamed three-day “all-star tournament,” with the Maywood Agents defeating the Forest Park All Stars in the title game played Labor Day evening. It’s been going ever since.

Get your free subscription of the Cook County digital edition