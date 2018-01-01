—- FBI seeks help in solving area bank robberies .

FBI agents are seeking help in solving four Chicago area bank robberies that occurred in just more than 24 hours.

The crimes all took place between 3:37 p.m. Dec. 27 and 3:45 p.m. Dec. 28. Two of the robberies were in Chicago. The other heists were in Schaumburg and Norridge.

Schaumburg

A man robbed the MB Financial Bank at 1199 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 27.

The offender is described as white, 25-30 years old, 5 feet 7 or 5-8, 180 pounds, with a medium build and complexion, black hair, a mole on the left side of his face, and slight facial hair and beard growth. He wore a black Burton brand jacket with the hood up, a black knit hat, blank pants, boots, and red-and-black Chicago Bulls winter gloves.

Norridge

A man robbed the PNC Bank at 4120 N. Harlem Ave., Norridge, at 12:31 p.m. Dec. 28.

The offender was described as white, in his mid-30s, between 5-8 and 5-10, with facial hair and a medium build. He wore a gray-and-white camouflage hat, a black winter jacket and gray sweatpants.

Chicago — Byline

A man robbed the Byline Bank at 3401 N. Western Ave., Chicago, at 2:41 p.m. Dec. 28.

The offender is described as white, in his 50s or 60s, 5-11 to 6-1, with a small build and light complexion. He wore a black knit hat, black hooded sweatshirt, black leather coat and light-colored blue jeans.

Chicago — BMO Harris

Two men with handguns robbed the BMO Harris Bank at 2865 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 28.

Special Agent Garret H. Croon, the Federal Bureau of Investigations media coordinator, said that no one was injured in the incident.

The offenders were described as black, in their mid-20s, with medium builds and black hair. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

One offender was said to be between 6-2 and 6-4 and wore a gray “True Religion” brand sweatshirt and light-colored distressed jeans.

The other offender was listed as 5-11 or 6-0. He wore a dark blue hooded sweatshirt with light-colored distressed areas.

Tips sought

Croon said that all of the offenders should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of each of the offenders.

Anyone with information regarding any of the bank robberies should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. You can also submit information at tips.fbi.gov.

TCF suspect nabbed

In other news, the FBI has confirmed that a suspect is in state custody in connection with a string of bank robberies in Cook and McHenry counties.

The suspect is believed to have robbed banks in Algonquin, Arlington Heights, Cary, Huntley and Streamwood.

Croon said that federal charges may be filed against the suspect. The identity of the suspect and how and where he was apprehended was not being released by the FBI.

The suspect, who agents say wore a wig with long black hair in the robberies, is believed to have struck at:

2:56 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Chase Bank, 300 Northwest Highway, Cary.

3:45 p.m. Dec. 10 at the TCF Bank, 13200 Village Green Drive, Huntley.

6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at the TCF Bank, 1860 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights.

6:03 p.m. Dec. 20 at the TCF Bank, 217 Irving Park Road, Streamwood.

3:15 p.m. Dec. 23 at the TCF Bank, 103 S. Randall Road, Algonquin.

