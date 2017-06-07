— Forest Park paper turns 100 as state convention celebrates local journalism

As the Illinois Press Association (IPA) convenes its annual awards dinner this June 7, the west suburban Chicago weekly Forest Park Review can take a bow. The newspaper, which started during World War I, is turning 100 years old.

The Springfield-based IPA, which is 152 years old, is one of the largest state press organization in the country, with more than 450 newspapers. In an interview last week, the IPA’s Interim Executive Director, Don Craven, lauded the role weeklies like the Review play in their communities.

“Weekly newspapers are now and have been the backbone of the IPA and the backbone of many communities across the state,” Craven said. “They’re where people go to see what happened at school board meetings and city councils. Where people look to see photos of their kids and grandkids in sporting events.”

Craven said high school sports coverage is particularly important to the residents of smaller towns around the state. He recalled the IPA moving its annual convention and awards banquet from June to April a while back.

“We moved it back to June because small dailies and weeklies didn’t want to miss school events.” he said.

Tony Scott, the associate director of the National Newspaper Association (NNA), agreed with Craven’s assessment, saying “There’s a place and will always be a place for community newspapers.”

Both men said the problems weeklies confront are similar to challenges facing the communities they serve, including a changing retail landscape. They agreed that those weeklies that retain a strong local focus are most successful.

“There’s loss of retail, the big-box stores overtaking small hometown retail outlets,” Craven said. “There’ve been ups and downs, but those ups and downs have been much smaller in the community newspaper market.”

“We see good things ahead for community newspapers in a tough marketplace. There’s a weekly in Hinsdale that just celebrated its 10th anniversary and just put out their biggest issue ever.”

“Generally speaking, they have a pretty solid future,” Scott said.

It hasn’t always been an easy road for the Forest Park Review, as declines in their subscriber base and changing retail business realities eroded its advertising base, forcing cost cutting that included staff reductions.

But the folks at the Review can take a victory lap as they prepare to enter the 101st year of publication. Publisher Dan Haley, whose Wednesday Journal, Inc. company purchased the Review 30 years ago, called the paper’s centennial “one heck of a milestone.”

“We are very proud of the Review. It is exceptionally local in its focus, just as it has been for each of its 100 years.”

Haley said his fledgling publishing company bought the Review when Forest Park resident Bob Haeger, the paper’s longtime owner and publisher, was looking to retire.

“Bob simply knew that an independent newspaper in a town of Forest Park’s size could not long remain independent or successful,” said Haley, who started the Wednesday Journal in his basement apartment in Oak Park in 1980.

The need to consolidate newspaper ownership has been a reality for decades now.

“Even though we were rookies, we knew from the start that Oak Park, River Forest and Forest Park were, while distinct, a unified marketplace,” Haley said. “So we needed Forest Park to make Wednesday Journal viable and the Review needed Oak Park and River Forest. Not that everyone in Forest Park grasped that concept then or even now.”

The Review purchase was the start of a series of steps Wednesday Journal Inc. took to establish a small regional media chain. They later purchased the Riverside Brookfield Landmark and the Austin Weekly News on the West Side of Chicago, and the company also purchased the monthly parenting magazine Chicago Parent.

Haley’s efforts have certainly paid off in terms of critical success. Wednesday Journal, Inc. papers have been routinely recognized for excellence by the IPA and others.

“They’ve been carrying away boxes of plaques and trophies for years, both on the editorial and advertising sides,” Craven said. “They’re not hesitant to write the tough stories about their communities, fairly and firmly, right down the middle.”

Four times in the last 12 years the Forest Park Review was named best small weekly in Illinois, and in 2016 it was named the second best. The Review’s editor and reporters won many IPA awards for their journalism. And in 2014 the Review’s then-editor Jean Lotus, who is now a staff reporter for Chronicle Media, won a coveted Lisagor Award for Exemplary Journalism for her 2013 series about the response to the death of a patient at Forest Park’s Riveredge psychiatric hospital.

Ken Trainor, who retired last week after a varied 26-year career as a managing editor, columnist and op-ed page editor, offered a unique perspective on the Review. He spent both his first two years and final two years editing the paper. It was work he said was at times both exhilarating and exhausting.

“You’re forced to wear many hats,” Trainor said. “The hours are pretty intense. You have to pace yourself. (But) what’s best about it is you learn a ton of stuff. You learn more about the community than most people know. You’re seeing the fundamentals play out.”

There’s a certain magic to such intimate involvement with the civic pulse of a community, Trainor said. “There’s a hold on you. It makes you kind of reluctant to pull out of it.”

Haley said changes to the publishing environment continue to this day. He noted the threat to his paper’s ad revenues, saying, “(o)ur century-old business model of putting eyes on print ads is challenged.” But he also lauded the opportunities that change brings.

“In the same way that ‘desktop computing’ was a technology revolution that allowed companies like ours to launch in 1980, the power of technology continues to drive and overhaul our business these days,” he said.

“There are days when this place feels like a start-up all over again. I love the ability to publish immediately and not just on Wednesday. I love the more intimate connection with readers, but I wish the conversations among readers were at a higher, more civil level.”

Despite all the changes and tumult, Haley said his fundamental belief in community journalism’s value and purpose has remained the same throughout.

“My feelings about community journalism are much the same as they were 37 years ago in the broadest sense,” Haley said. “Then as now it is vital and connecting, an essential way for any neighborhood or town to define itself and its values, to debate and argue with itself, to celebrate people and think through its failings.”

IPA to award Distinguished Service honorees

Interim Executive IPA director Don Craven said one of his favorite parts of his organization’s annual convention is honoring those whose past efforts contributed significantly to journalism in Illinois.

This year’s Distinguished Service honorees are:

William Garth, Sr. (recently deceased), Citizen Newspapers in Chicago

To say Bill Garth was tied into his communities and neighborhoods is an understatement. Bill was always ready to jump in both community issues and statewide political issues.

Cheryl Wormley, Woodstock Independent

Cheryl and her business partner decided Woodstock needed a community newspaper 30 years ago. So, they started one, and today it is a very successful and award-winning community newspaper. Cheryl also offers her help to the IPA in many ways.

Tom Shaw, Shaw Media

The Shaw family history in Illinois newspapers goes way back (IPA awards are named after members of the Shaw family). They have recently purchased several newspapers in the Chicago suburbs, and are folding them into their news operations.

Tom Oakley, Quincy

The Oakley family is embedded in the Quincy area. Tom has spent decades working at the local, state, and federal level to improve the infrastructure in Western Illinois. The Chicago-Kansas City Expressway is aptly named the Tom Oakley highway.

